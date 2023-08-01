Reese Witherspoon Wore the Most Luxe Version of This Low-Key Barbie Shoe

I’m a die-hard fan, too.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Photo:

Backgrid

I think I’m the only person on the planet who still hasn’t seen the Barbie movie. But that’s okay — I’ve been good about avoiding spoilers, and the longer I wait, the more excited I’ll probably be when I actually sit down in that dark theater and watch the Greta Gerwig-produced film on the big screen. That said, there is one scene I have penciled into my memory that features the trusty German cork slide that represents much more than a shoe (I won’t spoil!).

Obviously, Margot Robbie wears a lot of fashun in the film, but the scene where she’s in Birkenstocks is easily bound to be my favorite. Not only because it’s totally relatable, but also because it represents a new era for Barbie — and I promise you the comfy slide is going to skyrocket to a new level of fame. So many celebrities already regularly wear it, with Reese Witherspoon as the latest to take the Barbie-approved shoe out for a spin in Los Angeles — which means it’s time for me to wax poetic about my go-to summer slide. 

Witherspoon is an avid Birkenstock-wearer, one of the many reasons I love her (we share an appreciation for the same shoes, okay!), but her latest way of styling them is so simple and so chic. She walked around Los Angeles in loose cargo-inspired shorts, a relaxed-fit button-down shirt, and all the ‘It’ summer accessories you could want, including a straw hat, sunglasses, a basket-weave bag, and those luxe Birkenstock 1774, a higher-end version of the classic shoe designed with premium leathers and more elevated detailing. Yes, I say luxe because they’re going for a cool $550, making them a high-end version of the trusty two-strap slide. They’re available — though only in one size — but the good news is the version Barbie wore (in pink, of course!) still has ample stock. 

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal

Nordstrom BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Soft Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Nordstrom BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

The trusty Arizona slide will forever be a favorite, no matter which version you go with. It’s good enough for Witherspoon, and it’s good enough for Barbie (who’s everything!), so you can best bet the comfy slide that only gets better with each wear is suitable for all you have on your to-do list. Running errands? Birkenstock up! Brunch with friends? Bring your Birkenstocks along! You’ll be comfy on your feet and look cool, too, considering the slide has forayed into ‘fashion territory’ in recent years. 

Whether you already own a pair, want one because of Barbie, or are simply looking for a summer shoe you can wear well into fall (with socks!), shop Birkenstocks below. Trust me when I say you’ll turn into a die-hard fan the minute you put them on.

Get the Look:

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
Shop now: $140; zappos.com

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Shop now: $170; nordstrom.com

Papillo by Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Platform Sandal 
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Milano Slingback Sandal
Shop now: $170–$180; nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clog Sandal
Shop now: $142; zappos.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon shoppers found the most comfortable flip flops
Shoppers Call This Ultra-Comfy Nursing Home Shoe Surprisingly "Cute," and It's on Sale for $25
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy’s Sculpted Cheekbones Are Part Genetics, Part Tom Ford Bronzer
Bodysuit Amazon Roundup
The 7 Best "Smoothing and Flattering" Bodysuits on Amazon for Easy Summer Outfits — All Under $30
Related Articles
Anti Aging Cream
Shoppers Call This Brightening Eye Cream "Youth in a Bottle" — and It's on Sale for a Few More Days
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Reminded Us That Big, Baggy Pants Aren’t Going Anywhere
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out
Celebrity-Worn Spanx Styles are on Sale Right Now â Including an Item from Oprahâs âFavoriteâ Collection
Oprah and Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Spanx Essentials Are Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom Right Now
Sunday Riley Sale
My Glow-Inducing Must-Haves From This Oprah-Used Skincare Brand Are on Major Sale
LOTD: Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical Version of the Teeny, Tiny Skirt Hollywood Wore Non-Stop in 2022
Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical 2023 Version of the Miu Miu Micro Skirt
Strapless Bra Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Large-Breasted Shoppers Say This Slip-Proof Strapless Bra Stays Put Through “Jumping and Dancing”
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Basically Went Topless in This Foolproof Summer Wardrobe Staple That Goes With Everything
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore's Monochromatic Look Proved Less Is More
LOTD - Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes’ Out-of-Character ‘Fit Hits on the Big Pants, Tiny Top Trend to a T
Hailey Bieber Flip Flop
Hailey Bieber Wore $925 Platform Flip-Flops, and You Can Get a Similar Style for $23 at Amazon
I Was Known As The Bag Lady Growing Up, and I Won't Stop Talking About These Tk On Sale Handbags From Nordstrom
I'm a Designer Bag-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and I’m Buying These 8 Styles at Nordstrom for Up to 40% Off
Aveda Hand Relief
I've Been Getting Compliments on My Baby-Soft Hands for a Decade Thanks to This $11 Product
LOTD-Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’ Shoes Are So Good, but You Probably Missed Them
Woman in Lingerie
I’m Restocking on These On-Sale Bras and Undies From Brands Brie Larson and Jennifer Aniston Wear