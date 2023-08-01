Reese Witherspoon Wore the Most Luxe Version of This Low-Key Barbie Shoe

I think I’m the only person on the planet who still hasn’t seen the Barbie movie. But that’s okay — I’ve been good about avoiding spoilers, and the longer I wait, the more excited I’ll probably be when I actually sit down in that dark theater and watch the Greta Gerwig-produced film on the big screen. That said, there is one scene I have penciled into my memory that features the trusty German cork slide that represents much more than a shoe (I won’t spoil!).

Obviously, Margot Robbie wears a lot of fashun in the film, but the scene where she’s in Birkenstocks is easily bound to be my favorite. Not only because it’s totally relatable, but also because it represents a new era for Barbie — and I promise you the comfy slide is going to skyrocket to a new level of fame. So many celebrities already regularly wear it, with Reese Witherspoon as the latest to take the Barbie-approved shoe out for a spin in Los Angeles — which means it’s time for me to wax poetic about my go-to summer slide.

Witherspoon is an avid Birkenstock-wearer, one of the many reasons I love her (we share an appreciation for the same shoes, okay!), but her latest way of styling them is so simple and so chic. She walked around Los Angeles in loose cargo-inspired shorts, a relaxed-fit button-down shirt, and all the ‘It’ summer accessories you could want, including a straw hat, sunglasses, a basket-weave bag, and those luxe Birkenstock 1774, a higher-end version of the classic shoe designed with premium leathers and more elevated detailing. Yes, I say luxe because they’re going for a cool $550, making them a high-end version of the trusty two-strap slide. They’re available — though only in one size — but the good news is the version Barbie wore (in pink, of course!) still has ample stock.

The trusty Arizona slide will forever be a favorite, no matter which version you go with. It’s good enough for Witherspoon, and it’s good enough for Barbie (who’s everything!), so you can best bet the comfy slide that only gets better with each wear is suitable for all you have on your to-do list. Running errands? Birkenstock up! Brunch with friends? Bring your Birkenstocks along! You’ll be comfy on your feet and look cool, too, considering the slide has forayed into ‘fashion territory’ in recent years.

Whether you already own a pair, want one because of Barbie, or are simply looking for a summer shoe you can wear well into fall (with socks!), shop Birkenstocks below. Trust me when I say you’ll turn into a die-hard fan the minute you put them on.

