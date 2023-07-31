Fashion Look of the Day Chrissy Teigen Reminded Us That Big, Baggy Pants Aren’t Going Anywhere She paired them with an even bigger top. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 @ 03:01PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Chrissy Teigen. Photo: MEGA Trends vanish just as fast as they pop up, but some plant their roots deep in the fashion world. The huge, baggy pant trend is one of those styles, taking the phrase ‘go big or go home’ to the next level. Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Lopez have all made the look their own, while Katie Holmes has essentially become the poster child for the style. How can she not, having worn larger-than-life bottoms to festivals, on New York City streets, and even a $1,900 Chanel pair? But the latest celebrity to call on the sizable movement is Chrissy Teigen. Asvivid V-Neck Asymmetrical Tunic Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $27 Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $118 This past weekend, Teigen stepped out in West Hollywood wearing a pair of light-wash denim. Of course, they were massive, grazing the floor and pooling around her feet. They additionally featured a slight flare, adding a bit of ‘70s allure, much like these Madewell jeans. She stayed true to the theme, opting for an equally massive top, which included a high-low silhouette and deep V-neck, highlighting a lace bra. There’s no doubt about it: Teigen’s look must’ve been oh-so comfy. I own similar big pants, and their non-constricting nature is one of my favorite things about them since , the spacious style provides mobility and ease. Same goes for the model’s blouse; it’s casual and uncomplicated, yet still looks sultry, proving you don’t have to wear super-tight clothing for a sexy look — though, I’d opt for a short-sleeve version, like this $23 Amazon find, for the hot summer months. Better yet, recreating Teigen’s ensemble doesn’t have to set you back. In fact, I found similar lookalikes for both of her pieces from Amazon and Nordstrom starting at $17. Check out some of my favorites, below. Get the Look: Sweatyrocks Loose Distressed JeansShop now: $49; amazon.com Everlane Baggy JeansShop now: $128; everlane.com Madewell Baggy Flare JeansShop now: $98; nordstrom.com Free People We the Free Old West Slouchy JeansShop now: $128; freepeople.com Michael Stars Leo Cotton Gauze High-Low Tunic ShirtShop now: $168; nordstrom.com Herou Short-Sleeve Loose T-Shirt Shop now: $17 (Originally $37); amazon.com Allsaints Penny Long-Sleeve High-Low Satin TopShop now: $140 (Originally $219); nordstrom.com Verdusa V-Neck Loose Tunic TankShop now: $23; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Out of Margot Robbie's Many 'Barbie' Looks, My Favorite Includes the Prettiest Version of This Practical Sandal Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out Kelly Ripa’s $1,100 Heels Aren’t Your Average Mary Janes