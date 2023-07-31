Chrissy Teigen Reminded Us That Big, Baggy Pants Aren’t Going Anywhere

She paired them with an even bigger top.

Published on July 31, 2023 @ 03:01PM

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen. Photo:

MEGA

Trends vanish just as fast as they pop up, but some plant their roots deep in the fashion world. The huge, baggy pant trend is one of those styles, taking the phrase ‘go big or go home’ to the next level. 

Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Lopez have all made the look their own, while Katie Holmes has essentially become the poster child for the style. How can she not, having worn larger-than-life bottoms to festivals, on New York City streets, and even a $1,900 Chanel pair? But the latest celebrity to call on the sizable movement is Chrissy Teigen.   

Asvivid V-Neck Asymmetrical Tunic Top 

Amazon Asvivid Womens V Neck Bell Sleeve Asymmetrical High Low Tunic Tops

Amazon

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom

This past weekend, Teigen stepped out in West Hollywood wearing a pair of light-wash denim. Of course, they were massive, grazing the floor and pooling around her feet. They additionally featured a slight flare, adding a bit of ‘70s allure, much like these Madewell jeans. She stayed true to the theme, opting for an equally massive top, which included a high-low silhouette and deep V-neck, highlighting a lace bra.

There’s no doubt about it: Teigen’s look must’ve been oh-so comfy. I own similar big pants, and their non-constricting nature is one of my favorite things about them since , the spacious style provides mobility and ease. Same goes for the model’s blouse; it’s casual and uncomplicated, yet still looks sultry, proving you don’t have to wear super-tight clothing for a sexy look — though, I’d opt for a short-sleeve version, like this $23 Amazon find, for the hot summer months.  

Better yet, recreating Teigen’s ensemble doesn’t have to set you back. In fact, I found similar lookalikes for both of her pieces from Amazon and Nordstrom starting at $17. Check out some of my favorites, below.  

Get the Look:   

Sweatyrocks Loose Distressed Jeans
Shop now: $49; amazon.com

Everlane Baggy Jeans
Shop now: $128; everlane.com

Madewell Baggy Flare Jeans
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Free People We the Free Old West Slouchy Jeans
Shop now: $128; freepeople.com

Michael Stars Leo Cotton Gauze High-Low Tunic Shirt
Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com

Herou Short-Sleeve Loose T-Shirt 
Shop now: $17 (Originally $37); amazon.com

Allsaints Penny Long-Sleeve High-Low Satin Top
Shop now: $140 (Originally $219); nordstrom.com

Verdusa V-Neck Loose Tunic Tank
Shop now: $23; amazon.com

