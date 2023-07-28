If there were one item of clothing to define 2022, it would be the micro mini skirt, ushered in by none other than Miu Miu. When the brand released its pleated micro mini — belted at the waist and with pockets hanging out from underneath, giving the appearance that it had just been cut backstage — it was the skirt on everyone’s mind (and Instagram feed). From Nicole Kidman to Zendaya, that Miu Miu micro mini took over Hollywood, which then spawned similar styles worn by Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney, leading to a year full of the world’s teeniest, tiniest skirts.

While the trend quieted down in 2023, with long, voluminous skirts taking the lead, Olivia Culpo just wore a fresh version of the 2022 Miu Miu style, and I’m now convinced that the micro mini is back.

The former Miss Universe attended Miu Miu’s Summer Club Beach Party in Malibu, where she wore a cropped chino vest and mini skirt from the brand, both with a utilitarian twist. Where the previous style offered a more school-girl look with the all-over pleating and belt, the giant, cargo-like pockets on Culpo’s skirt made it — dare I say — practical.

Wdirara Low-Waist Mini Cargo Skirt

Amazon

We The Free Denim Cargo Skort

Free People

Culpo’s look combined one of this year’s ‘It’ styles with last year’s skirt trend, marrying the cargo silhouette and the micro mini. The ‘90s pant style has been a consistent staple of 2023, worn by celebrities including Taylor Swift and Emily Ratajkowski. With the large pockets and an easy-to-elevate look, cargos quickly became one of the most wearable pieces you could own. And by pairing some of those elements with summer’s smallest skirt, Culpo proved that a micro mini doesn’t have to be impractical.

While maxi cargo skirts have been a staple in Hollywood — worn by Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner — Culpo showed that the sensible style can also be totally sexy. Her summer-perfect fit toed the line between everyday and going-out, making it surprisingly versatile. With a simple white T-shirt, the mini cargo skirt is prepped to be the piece you reach for on hot weekends that can instantly go day-to-night by swapping in a cropped tank à la Culpo.

If you’re ready to try out the new wave of micro minis, shop more cargo-inspired styles, below.

Get the Look:

Asos Pleated Cargo Mini Skirt

Shop now: $40; nordstrom.com

BDG Devon Cargo Mini Skirt

Shop now: $49; urbanoutfitters.com

Treasure and Bond Belted Cargo Mini Skirt

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Edikted Janelle Low Rise Cotton Cargo Mini Skirt

Shop now: $63; nordstrom.com



Guizio Khaki Tactical Mini Skirt

Shop now: $116 (Originally $190); ssense.com

A.L.C. Conan Cargo Wrap Mini Skirt

Shop now: $350; saksfifthavenue.com