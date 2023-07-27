Julianne Moore's Monochromatic Look Proved Less Is More

It’s easy to get caught up in a world full of maximalism, especially when it comes to fashion; celebrities frequently wear extravagant looks full of never-ending trains and skin-baring gowns. It leaves me wondering, “Where are all of the basic styles that everyday people can wear?” Well, they can be found on Julianne Moore.

Yesterday, the actress wore a laid-back ‘fit composed of a loose, oversized top that nodded to one of the biggest celebrity trends right now — simple tees. Moore styled the casual shirt with huge pants that floated above her ankles and had a baggy silhouette throughout. They also featured slight distressing at the hemlines, adding a low-key touch. She might as well have taken notes directly from Katie Holmes, who’s basically worn the exact combo countless times, sporting the style left and right. I understand the allure of huge pants because of their ultra-comfy, non-constricting design. Plus, they look good on just about every body type and height while catering to a vast array of style preferences.

Circus NY High-Waist Crop Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Lucky Brand Sandwash Dolman T-Shirt

Nordstrom

Moore took the ensemble up a notch by going fully monochromatic. Natalia Dyer, Beyoncé, Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and even Rihanna have all stepped out in the chic style choice, and you can guarantee I’m next on the trend’s to-try list.How can I not be when it’s so easy to replicate? All it takes is securing a few separates within the same color family — because they don’t have to be exact — and piecing them together. It takes little to no thinking, making your outfit picking that much simpler.

To tie it all together, Moore accessorized with a matching hat, crossbody bag, effortless shades, and some of my favorite sandals — Birkenstocks. Oh, and we can’t forget about her natural lemon La Croix sparkling water, an interesting flavor choice, wouldn’t you say?

Shop Moore’s huge pants and casual tee outfit below.

Get the Look:

Hanes Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop now: $7 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Nic + Zoe All Day Slim Wide Crop Pants

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Skims Boyfriend T-Shirt

Shop now: $44; nordstrom.com

Dokotoo High-Waist Baggy Pants

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Zella Oversized High-Low T-Shirt

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

AG Saige High-Waist Ankle Wide-Leg Jeans

Shop now: $210; nordstrom.com

The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt

Shop now: $21 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Luvamia Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans

Shop now: $39 (Originally $42); amazon.com