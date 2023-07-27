Julianne Moore's Monochromatic Look Proved Less Is More

It’s so easy to recreate.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

It’s easy to get caught up in a world full of maximalism, especially when it comes to fashion; celebrities frequently wear extravagant looks full of never-ending trains and skin-baring gowns. It leaves me wondering, “Where are all of the basic styles that everyday people can wear?” Well, they can be found on Julianne Moore.

Yesterday, the actress wore a laid-back ‘fit composed of a loose, oversized top that nodded to one of the biggest celebrity trends right now — simple tees. Moore styled the casual shirt with huge pants that floated above her ankles and had a baggy silhouette throughout. They also featured slight distressing at the hemlines, adding a low-key touch. She might as well have taken notes directly from Katie Holmes, who’s basically worn the exact combo countless times, sporting the style left and right. I understand the allure of huge pants because of their ultra-comfy, non-constricting design. Plus, they look good on just about every body type and height while catering to a vast array of style preferences. 

Circus NY High-Waist Crop Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Circu NY High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Lucky Brand Sandwash Dolman T-Shirt

Nordstrom Lucky Brand Sandwash Dolman T-Shirt

Nordstrom

Moore took the ensemble up a notch by going fully monochromatic. Natalia Dyer, Beyoncé, Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and even Rihanna have all stepped out in the chic style choice, and you can guarantee I’m next on the trend’s to-try list.How can I not be when it’s so easy to replicate? All it takes is securing a few separates within the same color family — because they don’t have to be exact — and piecing them together. It takes little to no thinking, making your outfit picking that much simpler. 

To tie it all together, Moore accessorized with a matching hat, crossbody bag, effortless shades, and some of my favorite sandals — Birkenstocks. Oh, and we can’t forget about her natural lemon La Croix sparkling water, an interesting flavor choice, wouldn’t you say?

Shop Moore’s huge pants and casual tee outfit below. 

Get the Look: 

Hanes Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Shop now: $7 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Nic + Zoe All Day Slim Wide Crop Pants
Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Skims Boyfriend T-Shirt
Shop now: $44; nordstrom.com

Dokotoo High-Waist Baggy Pants
Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Zella Oversized High-Low T-Shirt
Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

AG Saige High-Waist Ankle Wide-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $210; nordstrom.com

The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
Shop now: $21 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Luvamia Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans
Shop now: $39 (Originally $42); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

LOTD - Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes’ Out-of-Character ‘Fit Hits on the Big Pants, Tiny Top Trend to a T
Amal Clooney in Ribbed Cream-Colored Dress and Adidas Sneakers
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Classic Summer Sneakers That Are a Meghan Markle Go-To
AG Jeans Trouser CPC
I Finally Tried the Flattering Pants Style Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Months, and Now It's My Go-To
Related Articles
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Said These Universally Flattering Jumpsuits From an Oprah-Worn Brand “Look Great on Everybody”
LOTD - Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes’ Out-of-Character ‘Fit Hits on the Big Pants, Tiny Top Trend to a T
Hailey Bieber Flip Flop
Hailey Bieber Wore $925 Platform Flip-Flops, and You Can Get a Similar Style for $23 at Amazon
Amazon Designer Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped 500+ New Designer Arrivals, and the 10 Best Include Hollywood-Loved Denim and Jewelry
Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
LOTD-Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’ Shoes Are So Good, but You Probably Missed Them
Drop Waist Dress
If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s Low-Key Shoe Style Combines 2 of Summer’s Biggest Trends
All Eyes Were on Julia Fox's Sexy, Cut-Out Beach Swimsuit â and I Found TK Similar Styles Starting at $17
Julia Fox’s One-Piece Is the Sexiest Swimsuit I’ve Seen All Summer — and I Found a $17 Version
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Wore the Popular 2023 Summer Workout Staple I Repeat-Style
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Trusty Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer
Ariana Grandeâs Preppy Wimbledon Look
Ariana Grande’s Preppy Wimbledon Look Had the Internet in a Chokehold, and You Can Get Look Starting at $20
ink Items To Barbie-fy Our Closet Before The Movie Premiere
My Friends and I Are Buying These 10 Under-$50 Barbie-Inspired Pieces Ahead of the Movie Premiere
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie’s Simple Outfit Featured This Anti-Heel Summer Shoe Trend
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore an Affordable Version of the Barely There Sandal That's Trending for Summer 2023