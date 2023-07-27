Fashion Look of the Day Julianne Moore's Monochromatic Look Proved Less Is More It’s so easy to recreate. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 @ 03:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Julianne Moore. Photo: Gotham/GC Images It’s easy to get caught up in a world full of maximalism, especially when it comes to fashion; celebrities frequently wear extravagant looks full of never-ending trains and skin-baring gowns. It leaves me wondering, “Where are all of the basic styles that everyday people can wear?” Well, they can be found on Julianne Moore. Yesterday, the actress wore a laid-back ‘fit composed of a loose, oversized top that nodded to one of the biggest celebrity trends right now — simple tees. Moore styled the casual shirt with huge pants that floated above her ankles and had a baggy silhouette throughout. They also featured slight distressing at the hemlines, adding a low-key touch. She might as well have taken notes directly from Katie Holmes, who’s basically worn the exact combo countless times, sporting the style left and right. I understand the allure of huge pants because of their ultra-comfy, non-constricting design. Plus, they look good on just about every body type and height while catering to a vast array of style preferences. Circus NY High-Waist Crop Wide-Leg Jeans Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 Lucky Brand Sandwash Dolman T-Shirt Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $40 Moore took the ensemble up a notch by going fully monochromatic. Natalia Dyer, Beyoncé, Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and even Rihanna have all stepped out in the chic style choice, and you can guarantee I’m next on the trend’s to-try list.How can I not be when it’s so easy to replicate? All it takes is securing a few separates within the same color family — because they don’t have to be exact — and piecing them together. It takes little to no thinking, making your outfit picking that much simpler. To tie it all together, Moore accessorized with a matching hat, crossbody bag, effortless shades, and some of my favorite sandals — Birkenstocks. Oh, and we can’t forget about her natural lemon La Croix sparkling water, an interesting flavor choice, wouldn’t you say? Shop Moore’s huge pants and casual tee outfit below. Get the Look: Hanes Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-ShirtShop now: $7 (Originally $12); amazon.com Nic + Zoe All Day Slim Wide Crop PantsShop now: $148; nordstrom.com Skims Boyfriend T-ShirtShop now: $44; nordstrom.com Dokotoo High-Waist Baggy PantsShop now: $37; amazon.com Zella Oversized High-Low T-ShirtShop now: $45; nordstrom.com AG Saige High-Waist Ankle Wide-Leg JeansShop now: $210; nordstrom.com The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped T-ShirtShop now: $21 (Originally $25); amazon.com Luvamia Wide-Leg Baggy JeansShop now: $39 (Originally $42); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Katie Holmes’ Out-of-Character ‘Fit Hits on the Big Pants, Tiny Top Trend to a T Amal Clooney Just Wore the Classic Summer Sneakers That Are a Meghan Markle Go-To I Finally Tried the Flattering Pants Style Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Months, and Now It's My Go-To