Fashion Look of the Day Katie Holmes' Out-of-Character 'Fit Hits on the Big Pants, Tiny Top Trend to a T It's no surprise that this brand is behind her comfy-cute look. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 @ 03:24PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Backgrid Katie Holmes is just like me. As in, some days, I simply want to be comfortable from head to toe, which means wearing my most low-key "home" wardrobe pieces, even if I'm running around the city. Holmes did just that, hence, she's just like me. The actress was photographed bopping around the Big Apple on a hot, humid summer day, but you wouldn't know the temperature was in the high 80s based on her outfit. It certainly had a cozy vibe to it, thanks to those mint-green Alo Yoga sweatpants, and TBH, I couldn't imagine wearing sweats right now (I tend to break a sweat very easily), but what I would wear is that teeny, tiny black sports bra that is probably also from Alo. In fact, I have a strong inkling that she's wearing the Airlift Intrigue Bra — a true Alo girl (we have that in common, too!). Holmes' ultra-small bra contrasted with the bagginess of her sweats, a combo we've been seeing a lot more of as of late — big pants, small tops. Maybe it's because the pairing exudes a sort of nonchalance or maybe because it's simply a comfy combo, but whatever the reason so many celebs are wearing it, it's worth a try. And I, for one, am certainly going to try it. Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra Alo Yoga Shop now: $64; aloyoga.com Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpants Alo Yoga Shop now: $118; aloyoga.com What's more, Holmes' decision to pair the baggy, cozy sweats with a sweat-resistant sports bra makes up for the fact that she's wearing sweats in the summer. The top adds a lightweight element that ensures she doesn't overheat, and it looks sexy, too. The finishing touch was the actress's go-to bag: an XXL black tote that she had slung over her shoulders. I was inspired to test drive the Holmes-worn bag style a few months ago, and I haven't looked back since. A roomy tote is an utter game-changer, especially when you live in a city where you schlep a lot. In NYC, I'm always hauling something — or stopping to buy something along the way — which means I need space in my bag. This bag offers just that. Ready to try out the big pants, big bag, small top trend? Same. It certainly looks extremely cool. Shop some more options below. Get the Look: Natori Limitless Convertible Sports Bralette Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com Vuori Yosemite Sports Bra Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com Beyond Yoga Lift Your Spirits Sports Bra Shop now: $66; nordstrom.com Spanx Low-Impact Sports Bra Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com AllSaints Allington Tote Shop now: $299; nordstrom.com Hobo Tripp Tote Shop now: $328; nordstrom.com