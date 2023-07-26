Katie Holmes’ Out-of-Character ‘Fit Hits on the Big Pants, Tiny Top Trend to a T

Katie Holmes is just like me. As in, some days, I simply want to be comfortable from head to toe, which means wearing my most low-key “home” wardrobe pieces, even if I’m running around the city. Holmes did just that, hence, she’s just like me.

The actress was photographed bopping around the Big Apple on a hot, humid summer day, but you wouldn’t know the temperature was in the high 80s based on her outfit. It certainly had a cozy vibe to it, thanks to those mint-green Alo Yoga sweatpants, and TBH, I couldn’t imagine wearing sweats right now (I tend to break a sweat very easily), but what I would wear is that teeny, tiny black sports bra that is probably also from Alo. In fact, I have a strong inkling that she’s wearing the Airlift Intrigue Bra — a true Alo girl (we have that in common, too!).

Holmes’ ultra-small bra contrasted with the bagginess of her sweats, a combo we’ve been seeing a lot more of as of late — big pants, small tops. Maybe it’s because the pairing exudes a sort of nonchalance or maybe because it’s simply a comfy combo, but whatever the reason so many celebs are wearing it, it’s worth a try. And I, for one, am certainly going to try it.

What’s more, Holmes' decision to pair the baggy, cozy sweats with a sweat-resistant sports bra makes up for the fact that she’s wearing sweats in the summer. The top adds a lightweight element that ensures she doesn't overheat, and it looks sexy, too.

The finishing touch was the actress’s go-to bag: an XXL black tote that she had slung over her shoulders. I was inspired to test drive the Holmes-worn bag style a few months ago, and I haven’t looked back since. A roomy tote is an utter game-changer, especially when you live in a city where you schlep a lot. In NYC, I’m always hauling something — or stopping to buy something along the way — which means I need space in my bag. This bag offers just that.

Ready to try out the big pants, big bag, small top trend? Same. It certainly looks extremely cool. Shop some more options below.

