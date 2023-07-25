Vanessa Hudgens’ Shoes Are So Good, but You Probably Missed Them

Jennifer Lopez just wore a similar pair.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 @ 03:00PM

LOTD-Vanessa Hudgens
Photo:

Instagram @vanessahudgens

Now you see them, now you don’t. But TBH, it’a a bummer if you didn’t, because Vanessa Hudgens’ invisible sexy shoes are worth all of your attention right now. So, it’s a good thing I’m calling them out because once you see them, you’re going to want them. 

Hudgens took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day while in Napa — hence her caption, “Napa girly” — and to say she looks like the essence of summer would be a major understatement. The actress opted for a plaid two-piece set that consisted of a crop top and a full-length pencil skirt, both from Zimmerman’s Resort 2024 collection. I’m usually not a plaid girly, but Hudgens straight-up convinced me to slip into the print ASAP. 

The winning outfit detail was the one you probably missed upon first glance — and that’s part of the intrigue in and of itself. Hudgens wore Larroudé, a shoe brand she and plenty of other celebs (looking at you, Eva Mendes, Taylor Swift, and Nina Dobrev) have all worn on repeat. More specifically, she wore the brand’s daring, break-your-ankle Dolly Platform Mules that are as sexy as it they are comfy (I’ll get to that in a moment). The good news is that the Hudgens-worn pick is still available in a handful of sizes; the bad news is that the second you set your sights on them, you won’t be able to resist buying a pair. 

Get the Look:

Larroudé Dolly Lucite Vinyl Platform Mule
Shop now: $315; saksfifthavenue.com

Larroudé Jenn Platform Sandal
Shop now: $290; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal 
Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Hudgens is just the latest to prove the naked shoe trend we’ve been seeing spike in popularity is not going away anytime soon. Amal Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez have all been seen in PVC shoes that are like modern-day Cinderella slippers. And frankly, who doesn’t want that?

Aside from the ultra-cool, nearly invisible design, naked shoes are also a brilliant styling hack for the simple reason that they create the illusion of longer legs and stay fairly under-the-radar with outfits, which is key if you’re wearing something super bold that you prefer to contrast with more subtle footwear. 

Ready to slip into the shoe of the season? Me, too. Shop some more below.

Schutz Aprill Vinyl Sandal
Shop now: $138; zappos.com

Larroudé Vivi Sandal
Shop now: $290; nordstrom.com

André Assous Arabella Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $159; zappos.com

BCBGeneration Galixy Platform Sandal
Shop now: $66 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

