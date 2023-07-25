Fashion Look of the Day Vanessa Hudgens’ Shoes Are So Good, but You Probably Missed Them Jennifer Lopez just wore a similar pair. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 @ 03:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Instagram @vanessahudgens Now you see them, now you don’t. But TBH, it’a a bummer if you didn’t, because Vanessa Hudgens’ invisible sexy shoes are worth all of your attention right now. So, it’s a good thing I’m calling them out because once you see them, you’re going to want them. Hudgens took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day while in Napa — hence her caption, “Napa girly” — and to say she looks like the essence of summer would be a major understatement. The actress opted for a plaid two-piece set that consisted of a crop top and a full-length pencil skirt, both from Zimmerman’s Resort 2024 collection. I’m usually not a plaid girly, but Hudgens straight-up convinced me to slip into the print ASAP. The winning outfit detail was the one you probably missed upon first glance — and that’s part of the intrigue in and of itself. Hudgens wore Larroudé, a shoe brand she and plenty of other celebs (looking at you, Eva Mendes, Taylor Swift, and Nina Dobrev) have all worn on repeat. More specifically, she wore the brand’s daring, break-your-ankle Dolly Platform Mules that are as sexy as it they are comfy (I’ll get to that in a moment). The good news is that the Hudgens-worn pick is still available in a handful of sizes; the bad news is that the second you set your sights on them, you won’t be able to resist buying a pair. Get the Look: Larroudé Dolly Lucite Vinyl Platform MuleShop now: $315; saksfifthavenue.com Larroudé Jenn Platform SandalShop now: $290; nordstrom.com Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com Hudgens is just the latest to prove the naked shoe trend we’ve been seeing spike in popularity is not going away anytime soon. Amal Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez have all been seen in PVC shoes that are like modern-day Cinderella slippers. And frankly, who doesn’t want that? Aside from the ultra-cool, nearly invisible design, naked shoes are also a brilliant styling hack for the simple reason that they create the illusion of longer legs and stay fairly under-the-radar with outfits, which is key if you’re wearing something super bold that you prefer to contrast with more subtle footwear. Ready to slip into the shoe of the season? Me, too. Shop some more below. Schutz Aprill Vinyl SandalShop now: $138; zappos.com Larroudé Vivi SandalShop now: $290; nordstrom.com André Assous Arabella Espadrille Wedge SandalShop now: $159; zappos.com BCBGeneration Galixy Platform SandalShop now: $66 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Outfit Includes the Prettiest Version of This Practical Supermodel Sandal Jane Fonda Uses This Now-$26 Drugstore Serum That Shoppers Say "Erases" Fine Lines I Finally Got My Hands on Drybar's Blow-Dry Brush — and I Can Confirm It's Worth the Hype