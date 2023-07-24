Dua Lipa’s Low-Key Shoe Style Combines 2 of Summer’s Biggest Trends

I really think I have manifesting powers. I mean, we all do if we put our minds to it, but recently, it’s been more apparent; I’ve been thinking about one thing, and the next day, it shows up on my doorstep. Every time it happens, I’m shocked. Take this as an example: Over the weekend, I was going through my shoe closet and thinking about all the styles I have, as well as those that I want more of. I’ve been writing a lot about ballet flats and Mary Janes and was thinking it’s high-time I invest in a pair that combines both of these trends into one. Fast forward to today, and I see Dua Lipa wearing the perfect shoe.

The singer was recently photographed out in London wearing an uncharacteristically low-key look, which is one of the reasons I was extremely intrigued. While she tends to foray her fashion choices into unchartered territory that’s certainly not for the faint of heart — like that see-through, bedazzled gown or her oversized moto jacket meets teeny-tiny short-shorts look — her night-out London look reads extremely, well, normal.

Lipa wore light-wash, straight-leg jeans, a crisp white button-down that she tucked into her jeans, and a little black belt (the one accessory you absolutely have to buy this season). But that’s not all — she grounded the look with the coolest shoe, the famous Maison Margiela Tabi flats that combine two of this season’s biggest trends into one: ballet flats with the daintiness of Mary Janes.

Get the Look:

Mary Jane ballet flats marry the best of both worlds (err, shoes) into one. Mary Janes come in a slew of different silhouettes, from high-heels to chunky platforms to flats, but seeing that the low-to-the-ground option is blowing up big time right now, it’s no wonder the latter is the preferred style. Celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes are all fans of flats, while Taylor Swift is keen on the chunkier version. Now, we see Lipa, as well as Gigi Hadid, who are paving the Mary Jane flats takeover.

Like regular ol’ Mary Janes, the flat version is easy to wear and even easier to style, as it pairs well with everything from dresses and skirts to jeans and shorts. They add a dainty, feminine touch to any look, so you might even consider pairing them with baggy cargo pants for a contrasting look that’s certain to bring in all the compliments.

