Dua Lipa’s Low-Key Shoe Style Combines 2 of Summer’s Biggest Trends

Gigi Hadid is also a fan.

By
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa. Photo:

The Image Direct

I really think I have manifesting powers. I mean, we all do if we put our minds to it, but recently, it’s been more apparent; I’ve been thinking about one thing, and the next day, it shows up on my doorstep. Every time it happens, I’m shocked. Take this as an example: Over the weekend, I was going through my shoe closet and thinking about all the styles I have, as well as those that I want more of. I’ve been writing a lot about ballet flats and Mary Janes and was thinking it’s high-time I invest in a pair that combines both of these trends into one. Fast forward to today, and I see Dua Lipa wearing the perfect shoe. 

The singer was recently photographed out in London wearing an uncharacteristically low-key look, which is one of the reasons I was extremely intrigued. While she tends to foray her fashion choices into unchartered territory that’s certainly not for the faint of heart — like that see-through, bedazzled gown or her oversized moto jacket meets teeny-tiny short-shorts look — her night-out London look reads extremely, well, normal. 

Lipa wore light-wash, straight-leg jeans, a crisp white button-down that she tucked into her jeans, and a little black belt (the one accessory you absolutely have to buy this season). But that’s not all — she grounded the look with the coolest shoe, the famous Maison Margiela Tabi flats that combine two of this season’s biggest trends into one: ballet flats with the daintiness of Mary Janes. 

Get the Look: 

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat 
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Chinese Laundry Audrey Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Vagabond Shoemakers Delia Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Franco Sarto Tinsley Square-Toe Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com


Mary Jane ballet flats marry the best of both worlds (err, shoes) into one. Mary Janes come in a slew of different silhouettes, from high-heels to chunky platforms to flats, but seeing that the low-to-the-ground option is blowing up big time right now, it’s no wonder the latter is the preferred style. Celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes are all fans of flats, while Taylor Swift is keen on the chunkier version. Now, we see Lipa, as well as Gigi Hadid, who are paving the Mary Jane flats takeover. 

Like regular ol’ Mary Janes, the flat version is easy to wear and even easier to style, as it pairs well with everything from dresses and skirts to jeans and shorts. They add a dainty, feminine touch to any look, so you might even consider pairing them with baggy cargo pants for a contrasting look that’s certain to bring in all the compliments. 

Shop some more Mary Jane flats inspired by Lipa’s designer pair, below. 

Larroudé Blair Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $315; nordstrom.com

Anne Klein Sissy Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Pointed Toe Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $375; nordstrom.com

Naturalizer Kelly Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

