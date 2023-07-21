Fashion Look of the Day Hilary Duff Wore the Popular 2023 Summer Workout Staple I Repeat-Style Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande are fans, too. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 @ 03:30PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Hilary Duff. Photo: BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Hilary Duff is one of those celebrities that doesn’t have to try too hard, and she knows it. Yesterday, the actress took a walk in Los Angeles sporting a totally chic athleisure look. Holding an oversized water bottle and accessorizing with comfortable sneakers and layered necklaces, Duff dressed in a sleeveless workout onesie. I own my fair share of athletic onesies, and after wearing them on repeat, I can confidently say that Duff has the right idea. Whether you’re walking around the block, sweating during a gym sesh, or practicing yoga — like yours truly — workout unitards securely hold you in. Not to mention, they bring out your best features. Accentuating your curves and lifting, like this Lululemon Align Bodysuit, you’ll feel snatched and ready to take on the day without having to put in too much effort, making this a summer 2023 favorite. Get the Look: Lululemon Align BodysuitShop now: $148; shop.lululemon.com Automet Unitard Shop now: $26; amazon.com Beyond Yoga Spacedye Uplevel Midi Jumpsuit Shop now: $138; beyondyoga.com Alo Yoga Alosoft Suns Out OnesieShop now: $128; aloyoga.com OQQ Athletic Jumpsuit Shop now: $28 (Originally $34); amazon.com Duff-inspired one-pieces aren’t just for working out, though. I’ve worn mine to park picnics, midday errands, and even brunch. Simply reach for an oversized button-up, like Duff, and layer it on for a bit more coverage. If you’re like me, you may grab a cropped sweater and either tie it around your waist or let it hang loosely off of your shoulders. Even better, choose to stay in and welcome your new favorite binge-watching ‘fit. There are a variety of ways to turn this fitness ensemble into an everyday wardrobe staple, only increasing its practicality. Other celebrities know exactly what I’m talking about. Kylie Jenner seems to slip into a onesie every day, whether it’s a sleeveless option or a long-sleeve version. Ariana Grande and Alessandra Ambrosio are two other unitard fans, while Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez put their own comfy spin on the trend. There’s no denying it; unitards are in, and the Duff-inspired look is undoubtedly popular for summer. Shop similar editor-approved onesies, below, while also discovering shorter versions, such as Alaroo’s One-Piece Jumpsuit. Alo Yoga Airbrush Physique OnesieShop now: $128; aloyoga.com Alaroo One-Piece JumpsuitShop now: $22; amazon.com FP Movement My High Onesie Shop now: $50 (Originally $128); freepeople.com OQQ Ribbed One-Piece JumpsuitShop now: $19; amazon.com Lovesoft Sleeveless Bodysuit Shop now: $36 (Originally $40); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Beyoncé Put a Flashy Twist on the Bold Summer Accessory Trend Amal Clooney and Kate Middleton Also Wear Hilary Duff Wore the Summer Wardrobe Basic That's Taking Over Hollywood The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35