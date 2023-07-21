Hilary Duff is one of those celebrities that doesn’t have to try too hard, and she knows it. Yesterday, the actress took a walk in Los Angeles sporting a totally chic athleisure look. Holding an oversized water bottle and accessorizing with comfortable sneakers and layered necklaces, Duff dressed in a sleeveless workout onesie.

I own my fair share of athletic onesies, and after wearing them on repeat, I can confidently say that Duff has the right idea. Whether you’re walking around the block, sweating during a gym sesh, or practicing yoga — like yours truly — workout unitards securely hold you in. Not to mention, they bring out your best features. Accentuating your curves and lifting, like this Lululemon Align Bodysuit, you’ll feel snatched and ready to take on the day without having to put in too much effort, making this a summer 2023 favorite.

Get the Look:

Lululemon Align Bodysuit

Shop now: $148; shop.lululemon.com

Automet Unitard

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Uplevel Midi Jumpsuit

Shop now: $138; beyondyoga.com

Alo Yoga Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

OQQ Athletic Jumpsuit

Shop now: $28 (Originally $34); amazon.com

Duff-inspired one-pieces aren’t just for working out, though. I’ve worn mine to park picnics, midday errands, and even brunch. Simply reach for an oversized button-up, like Duff, and layer it on for a bit more coverage. If you’re like me, you may grab a cropped sweater and either tie it around your waist or let it hang loosely off of your shoulders. Even better, choose to stay in and welcome your new favorite binge-watching ‘fit. There are a variety of ways to turn this fitness ensemble into an everyday wardrobe staple, only increasing its practicality.

Other celebrities know exactly what I’m talking about. Kylie Jenner seems to slip into a onesie every day, whether it’s a sleeveless option or a long-sleeve version. Ariana Grande and Alessandra Ambrosio are two other unitard fans, while Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez put their own comfy spin on the trend.

There’s no denying it; unitards are in, and the Duff-inspired look is undoubtedly popular for summer. Shop similar editor-approved onesies, below, while also discovering shorter versions, such as Alaroo’s One-Piece Jumpsuit.



Alo Yoga Airbrush Physique Onesie

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Alaroo One-Piece Jumpsuit

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

FP Movement My High Onesie

Shop now: $50 (Originally $128); freepeople.com

OQQ Ribbed One-Piece Jumpsuit

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Lovesoft Sleeveless Bodysuit

Shop now: $36 (Originally $40); amazon.com

