As I’m just under 5-feet tall, I love a good heel. One look in my closet, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about; it’s pink metallics, gold buckle details, and rhinestones galore. But I never, ever sleep on basic closet must-haves. They’re usually the ones that get the most wear out of and show up for me when I need them the most. Emily Ratajkowski seems to know what I mean, because she just made a case for traditional heeled sandals.

Yesterday, Ratajkowski was spotted on a New York City walk. Of course, she made the NYC streets her runway, donning a super flattering green pistachio dress that contoured her curves, hit right under the knee, and had a deep, round neck. She accessorized the bodycon dress with a metal chain purse (which I need ASAP), black shades, and dainty gold hoop earrings, similar to these Jenny Bird finds. Her shoes were the winning ticket, though.

Like previously mentioned, I’m a sucker for heels, and these summer-approved sandals stole my heart. Giving at least four inches of extra height, the footwear included a flattering neutral tone. The three, barely there straps were my favorite part, encasing Ratajkowski’s feet in class and sophistication.

If the model’s shoes look familiar, that’s because it’s a unique take on summer 2023’s clear heel trend, which has been styled by Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, and Kendall Jenner. The key difference, though, is that Ratajkowski’s shoes are not see-through. Rather, they are solid colored, but still give off that invisible-like look, thanks to the super thin straps. This makes them perfect for those who want to achieve the minimalist style without dipping into PVC material.

I own similar naked heels and wear them around the clock like it’s my job. It’s easy when they pair with virtually any color and elevate a look in seconds. Style similar Ratajkowski-worn shoes with skinny jeans and instantly look chic, or tack them onto a mini dress and you’ll go from cute to elegant in seconds. They’re a wardrobe staple you don’t want to pass up on, and trust me, you’ll want more than one pair.

Try Ratajkowski-inspired naked heels by shopping editor-approved picks, below. You’re bound to find at least one pair that tugs at your heart strings.

