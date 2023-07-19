Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Trusty Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer

I love summer for many reasons. I think people get into a more relaxed mindset — it’s like we always maintain a bit of the easy-going summer vacation vibe even when we’re adults and actually still have to work — and obviously the weather. There’s nothing that a sunshine picnic in the park can’t fix (for real!), but what I love the most is probably summer fashion, in particular, summer shoes. Yep, you’re probably not shocked by that revelation; I’ve waxed poetic about footwear a few too many times, but there’s just so much more variety when it comes to warm-weather footwear, I simply can’t not write about it at least once a week. 

Sandals! Flip-flops! Flats! Sneakers! The list goes on and on, but if I had to pick one summer shoe that simply beats the rest, it would be espadrilles. They’re quintessential summer shoe that so many celebrities have worn, including (most recently) Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia, and Jill Biden

Lopez, however, is a die-hard fan of espadrilles — at least that’s the message I’m getting from the sheer number of times she’s been seen in them. She just wore them again, though they’re hard to spot under her bright-red, wide-leg jumpsuit that could easily be mistaken for a dress. But peeking out from underneath the ultra-long hemline were those Gucci wedges espadrilles that are certainly in the “break-your-ankle” category. They’re tall and glitzy, but inherently summer-y, and if you don’t yet own a pair of these raffia shoes, now’s the best time to snag a pair for yourself.

Get the Look:

André Assous Aria Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $119 (Originally $169); nordstrom.com

Schutz Blisse Platform Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $63 (Originally $158); nordstrom.com

Eileen Fisher Tarry Toe-Loop Espadrille Wedge Slide Sandal
Shop now: $103 (Originally $175); nordstrom.com

Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

Vince Gilian Espadrille Wedge Slide Sandal
Shop now: $192 (Originally $325); nordstrom.com

Espadrilles are so easy to wear, but their design is anything but boring or basic. While simple in appearance, the rope-like sole, which comes in various heights and styles, from wedge to platform to flats, infuses every look with a touch of summer ease. What’s more, they’re also super comfy, as most are designed with a breathable canvas upper that molds to your foot over time.

The shoe style teams nicely with everything from summery dresses, linen pants, distressed denim, and mini skirts, making it a versatile option that’s still feminine, cute, and celeb-approved. Shop some more styles while they're on sale at Nordstrom.

Lucky Brand Carolie Platform Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $62–$89; nordstrom.com

Pelle Moda Ryne Wedge Platform Sandal
Shop now; $122–$175; nordstrom.com

Toms Marisol Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $55–$65 (Originally $80–$90); nordstrom.com

Veronica Beard Gable Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $245 (Originally $350); nordstrom.com

