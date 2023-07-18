Angelina Jolie’s Simple Outfit Featured This Anti-Heel Summer Shoe Trend

I’ve been living in it.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on July 18, 2023 @ 03:16PM

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie. Photo:

Backgrid

I love heels, but I know that they’re not always the most practical. Running to an after-work event and have to take the subway to get there? I always think twice before slipping into my stilettos because, well, I need to be quick on my feet. Commuting to work? I’ll certainly wear heels on days I know I’ll head straight home after the office, but for long hours on my feet, I won’t risk it, unless I really know how comfy the shoes are. So, while I'm certainly not anti-heel (I love them!), I do prefer something slightly more sensible, which is why I was giddy with excitement when I saw Angelina Jolie in my favorite comfy summer shoe

Jolie was photographed leaving what appeared to be her hotel (possibly The Mark), in a super simple outfit that anyone in New York has certainly worn before. However, given the temperatures in the city right now, it’s unfathomable to think about wearing her long, belted trench coat look — but alas, it’s Jolie, and Jolie does what she wants, and she always looks chic doing it. 

Black trench coat dress aside, the actress wore the quintessential summer shoes that I’ve basically lived in the past few weeks. No, I’m not talking about sandals, (though those are great, too), nor am I talking about flip-flops (which, BTW, are in a major renaissance right now). Instead, I’m talking about her trusty, sensible black ballet flats that are the ideal anti-heel shoe that everyone can get on board with — and I really do mean everyone.

Get the Look: 


Margaux The Demi Flat 
Shop now: $225; margauxny.com

Sam Edelman Meadow Ballet Flat
Shop now: $130–$150; nordstrom.com

M.Gemi The Fabiana Flat
Shop now: $298; mgemi.com

Vince Cesta Square-Toe Ballet Flat
Shop now: $200 (Originally $295); nordstrom.com

Ballet flats are, first and foremost, comfortable, if you buy the right pair, of course. The low-to-the-ground silhouette makes them ideal for walking long distances, especially because you don’t have to worry about any heel getting stuck in those city grates (I’ve been there). They’re also inherently cute and dainty, making them a great feminine pick that pairs well with everything you own. I especially love the juxtaposition of baggy blue jeans with dainty, bow-embellished flats, but the styling possibilities are truly endless, which is why they’re such a beloved pick, too. 

The shoes exude French-girl vibes! They are the pinnacle of Balletcore! They’re simply stylish! No wonder so many celebs, like Jolie, Katie Holmes, Zoe Saldaña, and more have slipped into them over their heels. 

Shop the best black ballet flats below. I’m totally eyeing those Leonie flats, not only because they’re named after my sister, but because they’re truly the quintessential flats.  

Bernardo Footwear Square Toe Ballet Flat
Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Everlane The Day Ballet Flat
Shop now: $145; everlane.com

Loeffler Randall Leonie Ballet Flat
Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com

Linea Paolo Newry Ballet Flat
Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Ashton Perforated Ballet Flat
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

