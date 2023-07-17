Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Breezy Staple That’s a Hollywood Favorite for Summer

Everyone’s wearing it right now.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on July 17, 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo:

Backgrid

Summertime is hot! It’s sweaty! It’s fun! It’s the time to go out and enjoy yourselves! But sometimes, when you’re dealing with super hot days where humidity makes it feel like 100 degrees, it’s not so, well, fun, and you’d much rather stay indoors with your A/C running. I’ve been there, but over the weekend, when NYC felt like a furnace yet again, I realized that there’s too much to enjoy outdoors to be cooped up in my one-bedroom apartment. So, I sucked it up, got dressed, and went outside.

Though the idea of “getting dressed” is just about unfathomable in the heat we’ve experienced in the city, I decided to put on a breezy staple that I’ve seen so many celebrities wearing. In fact, Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest to be spotted in it, only confirming my love for it this time of year, and I would bet big bucks that even more A-listers will be seen in it. Why? Because it’s simply chic, easygoing, and stylish, no matter the occasion. 

So, the “staple” I’m referring to is the good ol’ easy, breezy white button-down that, when purchased in the proper material for summer (aka, linen or viscose, a lightweight, gauzy fabric that’s a bit more breathable and airy than, say, a thicker poplin) is the difference between breaking a sweat the second you step outside of your house and staying cool, step after step. I reached for my lightweight button-down, similar to this one from Treasure and Bond, which I paired with equally breezy linen trousers from Open Edit (these are my saving grace this time of year, as well!). 

The benefits of a white button-down? There’s so many, but first and foremost is the ease of wear. You can just throw it on and go, and that’s a must come summer. It’s also lightweight, which is essential when it’s hot, hot, hot, and it’s airy, so much so that it’s basically like a wearable A/C. The white color is also essential, as it reflects sunlight, also keeping you cool.

SJP wore her loose-fitting white button-down in the most comfy way, styling the staple with cuffed sweats, a cozy cardigan, and slouchy suede boots. She was traveling, which is why the extra layers make sense (hey, that plane A/C is no joke), but it also proves that this staple is totally wearable everywhere, whether that’s at the airport like Parker or a night out on the town à la Taylor Swift.

Worth mentioning: This also isn’t the first time that Parker wore this combo of breezy shirt and comfy sweats. She actually wore it last summer, too, and I’m certain she’ll wear it again. Shop the unassuming summer staple below.

