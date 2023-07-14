Celebrity Kendall Jenner's Dress Featured the 1 Detail That Makes Any Outfit Flattering Helen Mirren and Kate Middleton are fans of the smocked silhouette, too. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 @ 03:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Kendall Jenner. Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic People always ask me what my go-to style tip is. I could say French tuck your shirt, layer on a belt, or get a pair of New Balance sneakers ASAP, but I’d be lying. My number one piece of fashion advice (at least, right now) is to snag a summer-approved dress featuring the one detail that makes any outfit instantly flattering — and it looks like Kendall Jenner just took my counsel. Yesterday, the model donned a vintage Comme des Garçons blue gingham-print dress (per Vogue) on her Instagram story. The ankle-length gown featured capped sleeves, a high neckline, a draped skirt, and a smocked bodice (the winning number). But why would Jenner — inadvertently — take my frock-approved tip? Because smocked dresses are undoubtedly one of summer 2023’s best style trends due to their sexy, effortless, and beyond flattering fits. Kendall Jenner. Instagram.com/kendalljenner Get the Look: Merokeety Plaid Smocked DressShop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $41); amazon.com English Factory Gingham Smocked Midi DressShop now: $130; nordstrom.com Prettygarden Square-Neck Midi DressShop now: $47; amazon.com Zesica Puff-Sleeve Midi DressShop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $49); amazon.com La Ligne Smocked Fit and Flare DressShop now: $450; nordstrom.com Smocked dresses hug each curve in the best way possible, contouring the body and enhancing your natural silhouette. Additionally, they’re ultra-stretchy, making them some of the most comfortable pieces you can own. Don’t just take it from Jenner — other stars like Helen Mirren, Kate Middleton, and Priyanka Chopra are also fans of the smocked silhouette. The best part? Styling a smocked dress is beyond simple. Make like the model and pair it with casual beach flip flops, or dress it up with a pair of Kate Middleton-inspired wedge sandals. Jenner accessorized with a carryall shoulder bag and slim black shades, or you can consider a rattan crossbody and oversized sunglasses for an elevated approach. No matter how you accentuate the seasonal design, it’ll be easier than you think. You can even throw the dress on and head out the door with nothing else but a pair of sneakers. I guarantee that you’ll still feel instantly put together. Shop more ultra-flattering, Jenner-inspired smocked dresses, below. Zesica One-Shoulder Midi DressShop now: $45; amazon.com Prettygarden Boho Maxi DressShop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com La Blanca Shadow Smocked Bodice Cover-Up SundressShop now: $113; nordstrom.com Merokeety Short-Sleeve A-Line DressShop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Midi DressShop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $59); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Sneaker Brand Helen Mirren Wears Dropped a Line of Wearable Masterpieces in This Unique Collab The Nighttime Moisturizer That's Been Dubbed “Youth in a Jar" Is 40% Off at Ulta for 2 More Days Mature Shoppers Say This Brightening, Lifting Eyeshadow Stick Is a "Miracle" for "Aging Eyes"