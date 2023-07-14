Kendall Jenner's Dress Featured the 1 Detail That Makes Any Outfit Flattering

Helen Mirren and Kate Middleton are fans of the smocked silhouette, too.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on July 14, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner. Photo:

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

People always ask me what my go-to style tip is. I could say French tuck your shirt, layer on a belt, or get a pair of New Balance sneakers ASAP, but I’d be lying. My number one piece of fashion advice (at least, right now) is to snag a summer-approved dress featuring the one detail that makes any outfit instantly flattering — and it looks like Kendall Jenner just took my counsel. 

Yesterday, the model donned a vintage Comme des Garçons blue gingham-print dress (per Vogue) on her Instagram story. The ankle-length gown featured capped sleeves, a high neckline, a draped skirt, and a smocked bodice (the winning number). But why would Jenner — inadvertently — take my frock-approved tip? Because smocked dresses are undoubtedly one of summer 2023’s best style trends due to their sexy, effortless, and beyond flattering fits. 

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner.

Instagram.com/kendalljenner

Get the Look:   

Merokeety Plaid Smocked Dress
Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $41); amazon.com

English Factory Gingham Smocked Midi Dress
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Prettygarden Square-Neck Midi Dress
Shop now: $47; amazon.com

Zesica Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $49); amazon.com

La Ligne Smocked Fit and Flare Dress
Shop now: $450; nordstrom.com

Smocked dresses hug each curve in the best way possible, contouring the body and enhancing your natural silhouette. Additionally, they’re ultra-stretchy, making them some of the most comfortable pieces you can own. Don’t just take it from Jenner — other stars like Helen Mirren, Kate Middleton, and Priyanka Chopra are also fans of the smocked silhouette. 

The best part? Styling a smocked dress is beyond simple. Make like the model and pair it with casual beach flip flops, or dress it up with a pair of Kate Middleton-inspired wedge sandals. Jenner accessorized with a carryall shoulder bag and slim black shades, or you can consider a rattan crossbody and oversized sunglasses for an elevated approach. No matter how you accentuate the seasonal design, it’ll be easier than you think. You can even throw the dress on and head out the door with nothing else but a pair of sneakers. I guarantee that you’ll still feel instantly put together. 

Shop more ultra-flattering, Jenner-inspired smocked dresses, below. 

Zesica One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Prettygarden Boho Maxi Dress
Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

La Blanca Shadow Smocked Bodice Cover-Up Sundress
Shop now: $113; nordstrom.com

Merokeety Short-Sleeve A-Line Dress
Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

Zesica Flutter Short-Sleeve Midi Dress
Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $59); amazon.com

