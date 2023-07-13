Elle Fanning Wore the Retro Shoes That Are a Summer 2023 Must-Have

I’ll be the first person to put on uncomfortable clothing in the name of fashion. Kim Kardashian’s skin-tight gown? Sign me up. An itty bitty corset dress? Yes, please. A latex number? I’d try it at least once. Fashion is fun! It’s exciting! It’s brave! So, why wouldn’t I? But when it’s all said and done, there’s nothing like a comfortable staple.

My typical go-to comfy wear comes in the form of sneakers, like these on-sale Kate Middleton-worn trainers. But I recently discovered that heels, when selected in the proper silhouette, can be just as pleasant — and Elle Fanning backed me up.

Yesterday, the Maleficent actress made an appearance at the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party. She wore a stunning gown that featured a sheer, mesh top and front-facing Longchamp logo. The long-sleeve separate was accompanied by a bold green camera purse, similar to this Fossil find, accented with a large buckle and super-long strap. Though, it was her vintage-inspired shoes that caught my attention.

Get the Look:

Fanning’s pumps featured a round toe box, a block heel, and an enclosed silhouette that called on the '50s for style inspiration. As I said earlier, heels can be some of the comfiest footwear in your wardrobe if selected wisely, and these shoes are the perfect example of that. I would know, as I’ve been wearing a similar pair all summer long. I’ve chased the train in them, taken them for a park stroll, and even sported them for an over 12-hour-long day. My pick of choice? Vivaia’s Round-Toe Chunky Heels, which look awfully close to Fanning’s. Not only do they include pressure relief insoles and arch support, but they offer a sophisticated look that carries you into the day with ease.

Styling Fanning-inspired footwear is also beyond simple. I like to dress mine up with classic Levi’s jeans and a tucked-in bodysuit. I’ve worn my cloud-like heels with a pleated maxi skirt, as well, giving off a royal-like allure. These round-toe babies are also perfect for the hot season, allowing you to elevate otherwise boring-looking paper-bag shorts.

Take it from Fanning and a fashion editor — round toe heels are the way to go. The low height is great for daily use, the front offers movement, and you’ll look incredibly chic. Shop similar picks, below.

