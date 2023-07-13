Elle Fanning Wore the Retro Shoes That Are a Summer 2023 Must-Have

I wear my own version more than sneakers.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 03:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning. Photo:

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp

I’ll be the first person to put on uncomfortable clothing in the name of fashion. Kim Kardashian’s skin-tight gown? Sign me up. An itty bitty corset dress? Yes, please. A latex number? I’d try it at least once. Fashion is fun! It’s exciting! It’s brave! So, why wouldn’t I? But when it’s all said and done, there’s nothing like a comfortable staple.

My typical go-to comfy wear comes in the form of sneakers, like these on-sale Kate Middleton-worn trainers. But I recently discovered that heels, when selected in the proper silhouette, can be just as pleasant — and Elle Fanning backed me up.

Yesterday, the Maleficent actress made an appearance at the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party. She wore a stunning gown that featured a sheer, mesh top and front-facing Longchamp logo. The long-sleeve separate was accompanied by a bold green camera purse, similar to this Fossil find, accented with a large buckle and super-long strap. Though, it was her vintage-inspired shoes that caught my attention.

Get the Look:   

Vivaia Round-Toe Chunky Heels
Shop now: $139; vivaia.com

Cole Haan Go-To Block Heel Pump
Shop now: $90 (Originally $180); amazon.com

Everlane Italian Leather Day Heel
Shop now: $175; everlane.com

Naturalizer Karina Square-Toe Pump
Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Heel the World Chunky Block Heel
Shop now: $30 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Fanning’s pumps featured a round toe box, a block heel, and an enclosed silhouette that called on the '50s for style inspiration. As I said earlier, heels can be some of the comfiest footwear in your wardrobe if selected wisely, and these shoes are the perfect example of that. I would know, as I’ve been wearing a similar pair all summer long. I’ve chased the train in them, taken them for a park stroll, and even sported them for an over 12-hour-long day. My pick of choice? Vivaia’s Round-Toe Chunky Heels, which look awfully close to Fanning’s. Not only do they include pressure relief insoles and arch support, but they offer a sophisticated look that carries you into the day with ease.

Styling Fanning-inspired footwear is also beyond simple. I like to dress mine up with classic Levi’s jeans and a tucked-in bodysuit. I’ve worn my cloud-like heels with a pleated maxi skirt, as well, giving off a royal-like allure. These round-toe babies are also perfect for the hot season, allowing you to elevate otherwise boring-looking paper-bag shorts.  

Take it from Fanning and a fashion editor — round toe heels are the way to go. The low height is great for daily use, the front offers movement, and you’ll look incredibly chic. Shop similar picks, below.    

Christian Louboutin So Jane Slingback Pump
Shop now: $895; nordstrom.com

Genshuo Block Heel
Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com

Söfft Lana Pump
Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Fogeena Leather Round-Toe Shoe
Shop now: $135 with coupon (Originally $150); amazon.com

Trary Round-Toe Heel
Shop now: $30 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Princess Diana Jantzen Swimsuit Sale
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It at Amazon
Murad Wrinkle Corrector
Shoppers Say This Often Sold-Out Wrinkle Treatment Immediately “Fills in Deep Crevices,” and It’s on Sale
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Cream Reduced Fine Lines and Made Them "Look Younger" in Just One Week
Shoppers Say This Face Cream Softens Fine Lines and Makes Skin Look "Plumper" After Just a Few Uses
Related Articles
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña Wore the Sexiest Version of This Booming Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Kate Middletonâs Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now â but Not for Long
Kate Middleton’s Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now — but Not for Long
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Paired the Most Controversial Skirt Trend With This Super Classic Shoe
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Multi-Season Shoe I’m Adding to My Wardrobe ASAP
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Jennifer Lawrence in Superstar Adidas
Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Around NYC in the Comfy Shoes I Wore to 3 Summer Parties the Weekend I Got Them
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Platform Sandals
Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Quintessential Barbie Shoe Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing
See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Proved a Little White Tank Top Is the Hottest Thing to Wear This Summer
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Convinced Me This Unfussy Staple Is Summer 2023’s Hottest Trend
Ballet Flats
Amazon Just Discounted Its Cutest (and Comfiest) Ballet Flats Before Prime Day — Starting at $19
Sarah Jessica Parker and Amal Clooney Wearing Metallic Shoes
2023’s Boldest Shoe Trend Worn by Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Martha Stewart Is on Sale for Prime Day
Taylor Swift in Tan Leather Mary Janes
Leave It to Taylor Swift to Wear the Coolest Version of Summer 2023's 'It' Shoe