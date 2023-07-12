Zoe Saldaña Wore the Sexiest Version of This Booming Summer 2023 Shoe Trend

I’m getting myself a pair, stat.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 03:53PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana. Photo:

MEGA/GC Images

If I see a shoe I like, I simply have to make it mine. And that means whenever I browse through that latest celebrity fashion and see a footwear style that piques my interest, I go down an internet rabbit hole to find the exact pair (or a spot-on lookalike, at the very least). Trust me when I say, I don’t stop until I find it. Hey, my dedication has brought me far!

Thanks to Zoe Saldaña, I spent the better half of the morning looking for sexy, strappy gold-toned heels. It’s a shoe I never thought I would add to my collection for the simple fact that it’s not the most practical for my always-on-the-go city life, but TBH, the actress made them look so incredibly good, I simply couldn’t pass them up. 

Saldaña, who was photographed leaving her hotel in London on July 12, wore an all-gray outfit that consisted of a gray button-up cardigan. Though I can’t imagine wearing that piece right now (it’s 90 degrees in NYC at the time of writing!), I can totally picture myself in it come fall. It’s easy, but super elevated, and most importantly, versatile. The actress stuck with the gray theme, pairing the top with high-waisted, front-seam trousers that felt super cool and sleek. Of course, the finishing touch was her pair of barely there, strappy gold pumps that stood out against the sea of gray. 

Get the Look:

Modatope Open-Toe Strappy Sandals
Shop now: $42 (Originally $53); amazon.com

Larroudé Annie Slingback Stiletto Sandal
Shop now: $315; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Aislinn Slide Sandal
Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Metallic shoes are trending big time for summer 2023, and Saldaña just added more fuel to the fire. Anne Hathaway, Amal Clooney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Martha Stewart, and more — many more — have put their own spin on the style. But alas, Saldaña’s feels the most summery, and obviously the sexiest because nothing is sexier than a thin-strapped, itty-bitty ankle-strap heel that puts the foot on full display.

Barely there heels like hers also touch on the naked shoe trend, as some have straps so thin, you can barely see them, giving the illusion of a transparent shoe, and thus, endless legs. All in all, this Saldaña-worn pair has my full attention, and I’ve found more styles below that are spot-on lookalikes. 

Shop them below to get in on summer 2023’s biggest shoe trend. 

Marc Fisher Ltd Bea Ankle-Wrap Sandal 
Shop now: $65 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Annie Heeled Sandal
Shop now: $76 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Chinese Laundry Jasmine Heeled Sandal
Shop now: $63 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Prime Day
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 240 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Up to 88% Off
Deal Roundup: Fashion Expert Picks
9 Must-Have Fashion Items a Stylist Is Shopping on Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $13
joes jeans
The Comfortable Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Wears Is Up to 60% Off at Amazon Today Only
Related Articles
Kate Middletonâs Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now â but Not for Long
Kate Middleton’s Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now — but Not for Long
Zoe Saldana with a French bob haircut
Zoe Saldaña Debuts a New "French Bob" Haircut
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Paired the Most Controversial Skirt Trend With This Super Classic Shoe
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Multi-Season Shoe I’m Adding to My Wardrobe ASAP
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Tayshia Adams in a black dress at PFW
So Many Celebs Wore This Surprising Trend at Paris Couture Week
Jennifer Lawrence in Superstar Adidas
Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Around NYC in the Comfy Shoes I Wore to 3 Summer Parties the Weekend I Got Them
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Platform Sandals
Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Quintessential Barbie Shoe Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing
See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Ballet Flats
Amazon Just Discounted Its Cutest (and Comfiest) Ballet Flats Before Prime Day — Starting at $19
Sarah Jessica Parker and Amal Clooney Wearing Metallic Shoes
2023’s Boldest Shoe Trend Worn by Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Martha Stewart Is on Sale for Prime Day
Taylor Swift in Tan Leather Mary Janes
Leave It to Taylor Swift to Wear the Coolest Version of Summer 2023's 'It' Shoe
Flats
These “Stylish and Comfy” Shoes Combine 2 of Summer 2023’s Biggest Trends, and They’re on Sale for $19