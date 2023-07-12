Zoe Saldaña Wore the Sexiest Version of This Booming Summer 2023 Shoe Trend

If I see a shoe I like, I simply have to make it mine. And that means whenever I browse through that latest celebrity fashion and see a footwear style that piques my interest, I go down an internet rabbit hole to find the exact pair (or a spot-on lookalike, at the very least). Trust me when I say, I don’t stop until I find it. Hey, my dedication has brought me far!

Thanks to Zoe Saldaña, I spent the better half of the morning looking for sexy, strappy gold-toned heels. It’s a shoe I never thought I would add to my collection for the simple fact that it’s not the most practical for my always-on-the-go city life, but TBH, the actress made them look so incredibly good, I simply couldn’t pass them up.

Saldaña, who was photographed leaving her hotel in London on July 12, wore an all-gray outfit that consisted of a gray button-up cardigan. Though I can’t imagine wearing that piece right now (it’s 90 degrees in NYC at the time of writing!), I can totally picture myself in it come fall. It’s easy, but super elevated, and most importantly, versatile. The actress stuck with the gray theme, pairing the top with high-waisted, front-seam trousers that felt super cool and sleek. Of course, the finishing touch was her pair of barely there, strappy gold pumps that stood out against the sea of gray.

Get the Look:

Modatope Open-Toe Strappy Sandals

Shop now: $42 (Originally $53); amazon.com

Larroudé Annie Slingback Stiletto Sandal

Shop now: $315; nordstrom.com



Steve Madden Aislinn Slide Sandal

Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com



Metallic shoes are trending big time for summer 2023, and Saldaña just added more fuel to the fire. Anne Hathaway, Amal Clooney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Martha Stewart, and more — many more — have put their own spin on the style. But alas, Saldaña’s feels the most summery, and obviously the sexiest because nothing is sexier than a thin-strapped, itty-bitty ankle-strap heel that puts the foot on full display.

Barely there heels like hers also touch on the naked shoe trend, as some have straps so thin, you can barely see them, giving the illusion of a transparent shoe, and thus, endless legs. All in all, this Saldaña-worn pair has my full attention, and I’ve found more styles below that are spot-on lookalikes.

Shop them below to get in on summer 2023’s biggest shoe trend.

Marc Fisher Ltd Bea Ankle-Wrap Sandal

Shop now: $65 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Annie Heeled Sandal

Shop now: $76 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Chinese Laundry Jasmine Heeled Sandal

Shop now: $63 (Originally $90); amazon.com

