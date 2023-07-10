Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple

She channeled Katie Holmes.

Published on July 10, 2023

Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa. Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

I used to strictly wear jeans. Ask anyone I went to high school with, and they’ll tell you my outfit formulas consisted of tank tops, flannels, pretty blouses, and denim. It wasn’t until I matured in my style that I realized flowy bottoms could be even more fun. I’m by no means saying I’m past my infatuation with jeans (they will always have a special place in my heart), but I’m keen on discovering new and emerging bottoms — and Kelly Ripa just gave me a new trend to drool over.

The actress wore the most gorgeous tulle-like skirt on July 7. The royal blue tiered bottom crafted an ethereal allure, cinched at the waist, hit right above her ankles, and effortlessly flowed behind her with each step. If you can’t tell, I’m obsessed. 

Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa.

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes wore a similar style this past May, going against the itty bitty bottoms so many celebrities, like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, have been styling. My sights are fixed on longer hemlines, though, and designers such as Khaite, Tibi, Altuzarra, and Givenchy are in the same boat. So, way to go, Ripa, for staying ahead of the fashion curve.  

