Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple

I used to strictly wear jeans. Ask anyone I went to high school with, and they’ll tell you my outfit formulas consisted of tank tops, flannels, pretty blouses, and denim. It wasn’t until I matured in my style that I realized flowy bottoms could be even more fun. I’m by no means saying I’m past my infatuation with jeans (they will always have a special place in my heart), but I’m keen on discovering new and emerging bottoms — and Kelly Ripa just gave me a new trend to drool over.

The actress wore the most gorgeous tulle-like skirt on July 7. The royal blue tiered bottom crafted an ethereal allure, cinched at the waist, hit right above her ankles, and effortlessly flowed behind her with each step. If you can’t tell, I’m obsessed.

Kelly Ripa. The Image Direct

Katie Holmes wore a similar style this past May, going against the itty bitty bottoms so many celebrities, like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, have been styling. My sights are fixed on longer hemlines, though, and designers such as Khaite, Tibi, Altuzarra, and Givenchy are in the same boat. So, way to go, Ripa, for staying ahead of the fashion curve.

Get the Look:

Anrabess Tiered Maxi Skirt

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

AllSaints Imogen Tank Top

Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

Ananova A-Line Maxi Skirt

Shop now: $22 (Originally $24); amazon.com

Hanes Mini-Ribbed Cotton Tank Top

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

BP. Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Ripa didn’t end her casual look there. Instead, she called on the beloved supermodel-approved white tank. Bella Hadid and Jenner are all about the simple shirt, while Kylie Jenner wore a similar version in a viral video. Sydney Sweeney is another example of the popular closet staple, telling InStyle she’s a “huge tank girl.” So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Ripa leaned into the versatile trend, especially when these staple tops are extremely easy to style. Wear one with a skirt like Ripa, pair it with shorts, or — my other favorite — jeans. Even better, you can find a white tank that perfectly encompasses all of your favorite characteristics, such as ruching, ribbed lining, or a full-length bodice.

Ripa paired her top and princess-like skirt with edgy sneakers, similar to the Adidas Stan Smiths. She threw on an oversized black backpack, proving just how practical her overall ‘fit really is. If you want to give this simple look a try, just reach for a long hemline and a solid-colored tank (bonus points if it’s white!). You’ll be wondering why you didn’t try this outfit combo sooner, so shop Ripa-inspired pieces below.

Caslon Muscle Tank Top

Shop now: $14 (Originally $19); nordstrom.com

Earkoha High-Waist Maxi Skirt

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Lyaner Ruched One-Shoulder Tank Top

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Anrabess Swing Tiered Maxi Skirt

Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com

Kamissy Ribbed Tank Top

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

