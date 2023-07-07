PSA: If you know Kate Middleton’s stylist, please send their number my way. While I may be joking (half joking?), the Princess of Wales truly has some of the best style around. It’s classy, preppy, and downright fashionable. Her latest polo match look was no different.

Middleton donned a satchel bag, tortoise sunglasses, and delicate gold jewelry. She opted for a floral-print, powder-blue dress, complete with a high neckline, balloon sleeves, cinched waist, and ankle-grazing length. The airy dress flowed with the breeze, creating a soft look that undoubtedly kept her cool while standing under the hot summer sun. IMO, this makes a pretty convincing case for seasonally approved maxi dresses, so don’t mind me while I add a similar version to my Amazon cart right now.

While I’m in love with the royal’s effortless dress, her shoes added a whole new dimension. Similar to the beloved heels Middleton often wears on repeat, these pumps featured a pointed-toe front that was both chic and sophisticated. The footwear boasted a kitten heel, perfect for the grass-grazing occasion. But here’s where it gets exciting: The style included a slingback strap.

Get the Look:

Stuart Weitzman Linsi Pointed-Toe Slingback Pump

Shop now: $375; nordstrom.com

Genshuo Slingback Kitten Heel

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Calvin Klein Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump

Shop now: $109; nordstrom.com

Franco Sarto Racer Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Jeffrey Campbell Nakita Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

The little slingback detail may not seem groundbreaking, but it’s the perfect summer-approved addition. Slingback straps allow your feet to breathe during the hottest of days, making me want to snag a pair for my wardrobe ASAP. I’m already eyeing these Sam Edelman Hazel Slingbacks as well as these Franco Sarto block heels. I know I’ll be able to wear them beyond the summer season, making them a great multi-season must-have.

Middleton’s summer shoes are also simple to wear. They stay on your feet, securely hugging the back of your foot. So, say goodbye to uncomfortable heels that always slip off your feet; these will stay put, offering you the ideal style for commutes, work, weddings, and more.

Discover more of my editor-approved slingback pumps, below, and get ready to fall in love with the Princess-inspired style.

Vince Camuto Hamden Slingback Pump

Shop now: $99; amazon.com

Sam Edelman Hazel Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump

Shop now: $80 (Originally $140) nordstrom.com

Miraazzurra Slingback Pump

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Betsey Johnson Clark Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Naturalizer Banks Pump

Shop now: $60 (Originally $110); amazon.com