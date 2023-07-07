Kate Middleton Wore the Multi-Season Shoe I’m Adding to My Wardrobe ASAP

She added a practical summer spin.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 @ 05:10PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton. Photo:

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Image

PSA: If you know Kate Middleton’s stylist, please send their number my way. While I may be joking (half joking?), the Princess of Wales truly has some of the best style around. It’s classy, preppy, and downright fashionable. Her latest polo match look was no different.

Middleton donned a satchel bag, tortoise sunglasses, and delicate gold jewelry. She opted for a floral-print, powder-blue dress, complete with a high neckline, balloon sleeves, cinched waist, and ankle-grazing length. The airy dress flowed with the breeze, creating a soft look that undoubtedly kept her cool while standing under the hot summer sun. IMO, this makes a pretty convincing case for seasonally approved maxi dresses, so don’t mind me while I add a similar version to my Amazon cart right now.

While I’m in love with the royal’s effortless dress, her shoes added a whole new dimension. Similar to the beloved heels Middleton often wears on repeat, these pumps featured a pointed-toe front that was both chic and sophisticated. The footwear boasted a kitten heel, perfect for the grass-grazing occasion. But here’s where it gets exciting: The style included a slingback strap.

Get the Look:   

Stuart Weitzman Linsi Pointed-Toe Slingback Pump
Shop now: $375; nordstrom.com

Genshuo Slingback Kitten Heel
Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Calvin Klein Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $109; nordstrom.com

Franco Sarto Racer Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Jeffrey Campbell Nakita Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

The little slingback detail may not seem groundbreaking, but it’s the perfect summer-approved addition. Slingback straps allow your feet to breathe during the hottest of days, making me want to snag a pair for my wardrobe ASAP. I’m already eyeing these Sam Edelman Hazel Slingbacks as well as these Franco Sarto block heels. I know I’ll be able to wear them beyond the summer season, making them a great multi-season must-have.

Middleton’s summer shoes are also simple to wear. They stay on your feet, securely hugging the back of your foot. So, say goodbye to uncomfortable heels that always slip off your feet; these will stay put, offering you the ideal style for commutes, work, weddings, and more.

Discover more of my editor-approved slingback pumps, below, and get ready to fall in love with the Princess-inspired style.

Vince Camuto Hamden Slingback Pump
Shop now: $99; amazon.com

Sam Edelman Hazel Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $80 (Originally $140) nordstrom.com

Miraazzurra Slingback Pump
Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Betsey Johnson Clark Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Naturalizer Banks Pump
Shop now: $60 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Group of Women Models in Summer Fashion
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Shopping These 31 Deals for Up to 62% Off in Nordstrom’s Fourth of July Sale
Electic Razor Wet or Dry Shave
This $42 Tool Is My Secret to a Smooth, Irritation-Free Shave on Wet or Dry Skin
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Jennifer Lawrence in Superstar Adidas
Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Around NYC in the Comfy Shoes I Wore to 3 Summer Parties the Weekend I Got Them
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Practical, Flattering Shorts I’m Immediately Turning Into My Summer Uniform
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Platform Sandals
Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon
Westman Atelier Complexion Drops
My Favorite Skin Tint From a Luxe Martha Stewart- and Jennifer Garner-Used Brand Is (Finally) On Sale
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Quintessential Barbie Shoe Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing
See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Taylor Swift in Tan Leather Mary Janes
Leave It to Taylor Swift to Wear the Coolest Version of Summer 2023's 'It' Shoe
Superga Sneakers
These Comfortable Sneakers From the Brand Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are $29 Right Now
Close Up of Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Oprah Are Both Fans of the Breezy Summer Staple I Wore Non-Stop on My Italian Getaway
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Cool-Girl Shoes I Styled on Repeat in High School
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Just Wore the "Perfect" Summer Sandal From This Celebrity-Favorite Shoe Brand
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Genius Summer Bag Trend Katie Holmes Turned Me Onto