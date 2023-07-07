Fashion Look of the Day Kate Middleton Wore the Multi-Season Shoe I’m Adding to My Wardrobe ASAP She added a practical summer spin. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 @ 05:10PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Kate Middleton. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Image PSA: If you know Kate Middleton’s stylist, please send their number my way. While I may be joking (half joking?), the Princess of Wales truly has some of the best style around. It’s classy, preppy, and downright fashionable. Her latest polo match look was no different. Middleton donned a satchel bag, tortoise sunglasses, and delicate gold jewelry. She opted for a floral-print, powder-blue dress, complete with a high neckline, balloon sleeves, cinched waist, and ankle-grazing length. The airy dress flowed with the breeze, creating a soft look that undoubtedly kept her cool while standing under the hot summer sun. IMO, this makes a pretty convincing case for seasonally approved maxi dresses, so don’t mind me while I add a similar version to my Amazon cart right now. While I’m in love with the royal’s effortless dress, her shoes added a whole new dimension. Similar to the beloved heels Middleton often wears on repeat, these pumps featured a pointed-toe front that was both chic and sophisticated. The footwear boasted a kitten heel, perfect for the grass-grazing occasion. But here’s where it gets exciting: The style included a slingback strap. Get the Look: Stuart Weitzman Linsi Pointed-Toe Slingback PumpShop now: $375; nordstrom.com Genshuo Slingback Kitten HeelShop now: $36; amazon.com Calvin Klein Slingback Pointed-Toe PumpShop now: $109; nordstrom.com Franco Sarto Racer Slingback Pointed-Toe PumpShop now: $70; amazon.com Jeffrey Campbell Nakita Slingback Pointed-Toe PumpShop now: $150; nordstrom.com The little slingback detail may not seem groundbreaking, but it’s the perfect summer-approved addition. Slingback straps allow your feet to breathe during the hottest of days, making me want to snag a pair for my wardrobe ASAP. I’m already eyeing these Sam Edelman Hazel Slingbacks as well as these Franco Sarto block heels. I know I’ll be able to wear them beyond the summer season, making them a great multi-season must-have. Middleton’s summer shoes are also simple to wear. They stay on your feet, securely hugging the back of your foot. So, say goodbye to uncomfortable heels that always slip off your feet; these will stay put, offering you the ideal style for commutes, work, weddings, and more. Discover more of my editor-approved slingback pumps, below, and get ready to fall in love with the Princess-inspired style. Vince Camuto Hamden Slingback PumpShop now: $99; amazon.com Sam Edelman Hazel Slingback Pointed-Toe PumpShop now: $80 (Originally $140) nordstrom.com Miraazzurra Slingback PumpShop now: $60; amazon.com Betsey Johnson Clark Slingback Pointed-Toe PumpShop now: $129; nordstrom.com Naturalizer Banks PumpShop now: $60 (Originally $110); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Shopping These 31 Deals for Up to 62% Off in Nordstrom’s Fourth of July Sale This $42 Tool Is My Secret to a Smooth, Irritation-Free Shave on Wet or Dry Skin 10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow