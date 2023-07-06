Fashion Look of the Day Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears Kate Middleton is a fan, too. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shakira. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Paris Fashion Week is in full swing with celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Sydney Sweeney, and Gigi Hadid showing up as their best-dressed selves. Yesterday, Shakira joined the A-list roster, attending the Viktor and Rolf Fall/Winter 2024 couture show. The Hips Don’t Lie singer sat front row, wearing a white coat dress. The ensemble said it all, giving everyone the message that her answer was, point blank, “No,” because “Yes is overrated,” she said in an Instagram video. The word projected out from her jacket, while the seams of the separate were bedazzled with silver and gold embellishments. Get the Look: Zesica Square-Neck Maxi DressShop now: $47; amazon.com Sam Edelman Kristen Platform SandalsShop now: $180; amazon.com Merokeety One-Shoulder Ruffle DressShop now: $38 with coupon (Originally $41); amazon.com Zriey Heeled Sandal Shop now: $21 (Originally $37); amazon.com Beagimeg Bodycon Midi DressShop now: $28; amazon.com Chinese Laundry Jasmine Heeled SandalShop now: $52 (Originally $90); amazon.com The statement piece hinged on one of summer’s biggest fashion trends: white dresses. Everyone like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and Olivia Wilde has been spotted in the blinding color, giving us reason to believe it’s here to stay. So, while Shakira’s maximalist getup may be out of the cards for many, basic white gowns, like this bohemian-inspired maxi dress, aren’t. Shakira didn’t stop there, pairing the “no” ensemble with equally loud shoes. The pumps were at least four-inches tall, wrapped around her ankles, and boasting a huge platform sole, plus a peep-toe detail, similar to these Sam Edelman finds. Most notable, though, was the metallic color that’s been spotted on just about every celebrity. Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes first led the charge, with Emma Roberts, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Middleton following close behind. Now, the lineup of metallic-lovers includes Martha Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Mirren, Amal Clooney, and, of course, Shakira. The reason for the bold and flashy shoe craze? Its ability to elevate any outfit in seconds. I would know, as I’ve tried Shakira’s blinding shoe trend, pairing disco ball-approved pumps with shorts and equally shiny dresses, making it an editor-approved style. Every time I try out the trend, the shoes craft a showstopping look, taking an otherwise basic outfit up a notch. Shakira topped it all off with a gold, shiny clutch and a pair of rose-brown sunglasses. Shop Shakira-inspired white dresses and metallic heels, below. Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Casual DressShop now: $34 (Originally $50); amazon.com Sdencin Twist-Knot Ribbed Maxi DressShop now: $34; amazon.com Insnom Lace-Up SandalsShop now: $50 (Originally $66); amazon.com Jessica Simpson Aaralyn Heeled SandalShop now: $82 (Originally $99); amazon.com Mofiz Elastic Waist Cargo PantsShop now: $34 (Originally $42); amazon.com Sam Edelman Yaro SandalShop now: $70 (Originally $100); amazon.com J. Adams Ankle-Strap Open-Toed SandalShop now: $33 (Originally $56); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon Celebrities Keep Wearing This Sexy Jewelry Trend That's Perfect for Summer, and You Can Get the Look for $29 Jessica Alba Wore a Bold Activewear Set in This Quintessential Summer Print, and It’s on Sale Right Now