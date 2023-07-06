Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears

Kate Middleton is a fan, too.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shakira
Shakira. Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing with celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Sydney Sweeney, and Gigi Hadid showing up as their best-dressed selves. Yesterday, Shakira joined the A-list roster, attending the Viktor and Rolf Fall/Winter 2024 couture show.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer sat front row, wearing a white coat dress. The ensemble said it all, giving everyone the message that her answer was, point blank, “No,” because “Yes is overrated,” she said in an Instagram video. The word projected out from her jacket, while the seams of the separate were bedazzled with silver and gold embellishments.

Get the Look:   

Zesica Square-Neck Maxi Dress
Shop now: $47; amazon.com

Sam Edelman Kristen Platform Sandals
Shop now: $180; amazon.com

Merokeety One-Shoulder Ruffle Dress
Shop now: $38 with coupon (Originally $41); amazon.com

Zriey Heeled Sandal 
Shop now: $21 (Originally $37); amazon.com

Beagimeg Bodycon Midi Dress
Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Chinese Laundry Jasmine Heeled Sandal
Shop now: $52 (Originally $90); amazon.com

The statement piece hinged on one of summer’s biggest fashion trends: white dresses. Everyone like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and Olivia Wilde has been spotted in the blinding color, giving us reason to believe it’s here to stay. So, while Shakira’s maximalist getup may be out of the cards for many, basic white gowns, like this bohemian-inspired maxi dress, aren’t.   

Shakira didn’t stop there, pairing the “no” ensemble with equally loud shoes. The pumps were at least four-inches tall, wrapped around her ankles, and boasting a huge platform sole, plus a peep-toe detail, similar to these Sam Edelman finds. Most notable, though, was the metallic color that’s been spotted on just about every celebrity. 

Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes first led the charge, with Emma Roberts, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Middleton following close behind. Now, the lineup of metallic-lovers includes Martha Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Mirren, Amal Clooney, and, of course, Shakira. 

The reason for the bold and flashy shoe craze? Its ability to elevate any outfit in seconds. I would know, as I’ve tried Shakira’s blinding shoe trend, pairing disco ball-approved pumps with shorts and equally shiny dresses, making it an editor-approved style. Every time I try out the trend, the shoes craft a showstopping look, taking an otherwise basic outfit up a notch. Shakira topped it all off with a gold, shiny clutch and a pair of rose-brown sunglasses

Shop Shakira-inspired white dresses and metallic heels, below.  

Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Casual Dress
Shop now: $34 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Sdencin Twist-Knot Ribbed Maxi Dress
Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Insnom Lace-Up Sandals
Shop now: $50 (Originally $66); amazon.com

Jessica Simpson Aaralyn Heeled Sandal
Shop now: $82 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Mofiz Elastic Waist Cargo Pants
Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); amazon.com

Sam Edelman Yaro Sandal
Shop now: $70 (Originally $100); amazon.com

J. Adams Ankle-Strap Open-Toed Sandal
Shop now: $33 (Originally $56); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Mia Bijoux Body Chains CPC
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Sexy Jewelry Trend That's Perfect for Summer, and You Can Get the Look for $29
Jessica Alba and Johnny Was Activewear
Jessica Alba Wore a Bold Activewear Set in This Quintessential Summer Print, and It’s on Sale Right Now
Related Articles
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Loci Sneakers
I Comfortably Walked 5 Miles in the Always-Sold Out Sneakers Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria Wear
Platform Sandals
Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Quintessential Barbie Shoe Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing
See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Taylor Swift in Tan Leather Mary Janes
Leave It to Taylor Swift to Wear the Coolest Version of Summer 2023's 'It' Shoe
Deal Roundup Dresses
8 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Summer Dresses to Buy for $50 or Less Ahead of Prime Day
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Cool-Girl Shoes I Styled on Repeat in High School
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show
Kendall Jenner Just Entered the Quiet Luxury Chat With a Keyhole Cutout Dress and Loafers in Paris
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Just Wore the "Perfect" Summer Sandal From This Celebrity-Favorite Shoe Brand
Taylor Swift Hat Button-down shirt skirt
Taylor Swift Has Been Repeat-Wearing This Throwback Summer Staple That's Surprisingly Practical
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Genius Summer Bag Trend Katie Holmes Turned Me Onto
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Keep Wearing the White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $74 at Amazon