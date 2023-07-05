Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP

Wear on repeat to stay cool all summer long.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

The Image Direct

I don’t know about you, but I had a full-on meltdown in New York City this past week. As in, I literally melted from the heat and humidity, so much so that I wanted to toss out all of the clothes I had and strictly wear swimsuits because, well, it’s the only thing that doesn’t show sweat marks. But I know, I know: It’s not a realistic way to dress for the daily grind, so the next best thing to wear is exactly what Jennifer Lopez just wore. 

The singer was spotted out and about in New York City — while I was melting, J.Lo looked like pure perfection, of course — wearing the most easygoing, breezy outfit I’ve ever seen. Yes, I’m serious, and yes, you need to add this to your summer rotation, stat

Lopez slipped into a super flowy black maxi dress that had spaghetti straps and an extremely voluminous A-line silhouette that allowed for maximum airflow. Think of it like a wearable A/C, but there’s another benefit of the all-black look: The color doesn’t show sweat spots like other hues might, making it a must if you tend to sweat a lot, like me. J.Lo paired the maxi with strappy beige heels because she’s J.Lo, and rounded out the look with a Dior tote, straw hat, oversized sunglasses, and stacks of necklaces. So chic!

Get the Look:

Reformation Kaede Square-Neck Stretch Organic Cotton Dress
Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Hill House Home the Anjuli Nap Dress
Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Cotton Slub Jersey Tank Maxi Dress
Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com

Treasure and Bond Tiered Halter Maxi Dress
Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

Aside from being an easy, breezy one-and-done staple, a black maxi dress is also a must-have because it's highly versatile, meaning you can wear it everywhere and pair it with everything. No wonder it’s such an alluring summertime staple. 

Lopez paired black maxi with strappy heels, but if you prefer to go more practical with your look, simply slip into sneakers, and you have an ultra-comfy ‘fit you can walk miles and miles in. If you want to take it from day to night, swap the sneakers for a pair of pumps, add in some jewels, and your daytime dress will feel perfectly suitable for all the evening festivities

Shop some more black maxi dresses inspired by J.Lo’s below. Trust me when I say you’ll be living in them all season long. 

Free People Sundrenched Smocked-Waist Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Abercrombie Mixed Fabric Drop-Waist Midi Dress
Shop now: $85 (Originally $100); abercrombie.com

Topshop Keyhole Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress
Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

By Anthropologie the Marisol Smocked Gauze Maxi Dress
Shop now: $98; anthropologie.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jessica Alba and Johnny Was Activewear
Jessica Alba Wore a Bold Activewear Set in This Quintessential Summer Print, and It’s on Sale Right Now
Jennifer Garnerâs âFavoriteâ Drugstore Retinol
Jennifer Garner’s “Favorite” Drugstore Retinol Is on Sale for 59% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
Related Articles
Heidi Klum Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Heidi Klum Wore a Bikini-Gown Hybrid With a Midsection Cutout and the Highest Leg Slit
Jennifer Lopez Ig
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Cutout Peach Bathing Suit With a Sleek Nameplate Necklace
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Platform Sandals
Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Quintessential Barbie Shoe Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing
Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Alo Yoga Sale
The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35
See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Taylor Swift in Tan Leather Mary Janes
Leave It to Taylor Swift to Wear the Coolest Version of Summer 2023's 'It' Shoe
Close Up of Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Oprah Are Both Fans of the Breezy Summer Staple I Wore Non-Stop on My Italian Getaway
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Cool-Girl Shoes I Styled on Repeat in High School
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Just Wore the "Perfect" Summer Sandal From This Celebrity-Favorite Shoe Brand
Taylor Swift Hat Button-down shirt skirt
Taylor Swift Has Been Repeat-Wearing This Throwback Summer Staple That's Surprisingly Practical
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Genius Summer Bag Trend Katie Holmes Turned Me Onto
Taylor Swift Grammys 2023
Taylor Swift Just Wore Platform Mary Jane Loafers With This Ultra-Practical Skirt Trend
Restocking My Closet With This Crop Tank
I'm Replacing My Old, Stretched-Out Summer Tanks With This Flattering $17 Style From Amazon
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Put Her Own Spin on the Bold 2023 Shoe Trend Worn by Martha Stewart and Kate Middleton