Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP

I don’t know about you, but I had a full-on meltdown in New York City this past week. As in, I literally melted from the heat and humidity, so much so that I wanted to toss out all of the clothes I had and strictly wear swimsuits because, well, it’s the only thing that doesn’t show sweat marks. But I know, I know: It’s not a realistic way to dress for the daily grind, so the next best thing to wear is exactly what Jennifer Lopez just wore.

The singer was spotted out and about in New York City — while I was melting, J.Lo looked like pure perfection, of course — wearing the most easygoing, breezy outfit I’ve ever seen. Yes, I’m serious, and yes, you need to add this to your summer rotation, stat.

Lopez slipped into a super flowy black maxi dress that had spaghetti straps and an extremely voluminous A-line silhouette that allowed for maximum airflow. Think of it like a wearable A/C, but there’s another benefit of the all-black look: The color doesn’t show sweat spots like other hues might, making it a must if you tend to sweat a lot, like me. J.Lo paired the maxi with strappy beige heels because she’s J.Lo, and rounded out the look with a Dior tote, straw hat, oversized sunglasses, and stacks of necklaces. So chic!

Get the Look:

Reformation Kaede Square-Neck Stretch Organic Cotton Dress

Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Hill House Home the Anjuli Nap Dress

Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Cotton Slub Jersey Tank Maxi Dress

Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com

Treasure and Bond Tiered Halter Maxi Dress

Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

Aside from being an easy, breezy one-and-done staple, a black maxi dress is also a must-have because it's highly versatile, meaning you can wear it everywhere and pair it with everything. No wonder it’s such an alluring summertime staple.

Lopez paired black maxi with strappy heels, but if you prefer to go more practical with your look, simply slip into sneakers, and you have an ultra-comfy ‘fit you can walk miles and miles in. If you want to take it from day to night, swap the sneakers for a pair of pumps, add in some jewels, and your daytime dress will feel perfectly suitable for all the evening festivities

Shop some more black maxi dresses inspired by J.Lo’s below. Trust me when I say you’ll be living in them all season long.

Free People Sundrenched Smocked-Waist Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Abercrombie Mixed Fabric Drop-Waist Midi Dress

Shop now: $85 (Originally $100); abercrombie.com

Topshop Keyhole Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

By Anthropologie the Marisol Smocked Gauze Maxi Dress

Shop now: $98; anthropologie.com

