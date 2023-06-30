Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Quintessential Barbie Shoe Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing

It’s officially a Barbie summer, and I’m not mad about it. It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re just living in it. Brands are churning out stellar Barbie collab after collab. Margot Robbie, the star of the highly anticipated film set for a July 21 release, has been dressing like her character IRL — and it seems she’s inspiring others to do the same. While pink is definitely a theme of many of the actress’ ensembles, she’s also been playing favorites with the quintessential Barbie shoe that Jennifer Lawrence just wore, too. See, the Barbie influence is real!

Lawrence was photographed while filming a commercial in New York City earlier this week, and let’s just say, the LBD she wore on set deserves a standing ovation. While we’re not sure of the brand, we are certain that its design and tailoring was impeccable, featuring big, bold structured shoulders, a cinched-in waist, and long, billowy sleeves. She accessorized with a thick black headband, black sunglasses — and last but certainly not least — black peep-toe mules, which are undoubtedly the quintessential Barbie shoe of the moment.

Something about peep-toe mules is so inherently elegant and easy; of course, part of their appeal is the slip-on design that makes them super simple to put on and take off, but the easygoing style, which usually features a thin front strap, is also highly versatile, especially if you go with a timeless black pair like Lawrence did.

Peep-toe heeled mules are nothing new, but they’ve certainly reached a new level of appeal thanks to Barbie — and, well, Robbie, who’s been exclusively wearing the style to channel the iconic doll. In fact, I fondly remember always dressing my Barbie in this shoe style more than anything else, for the simple reason that a) they paired well with everything outfit I put on her and b) they were the easiest to put on (LOL).

Peep-toe heels run the gamut, from sexy, sleek black styles similar to the pair Lawrence wore, but you can also find slightly more casual versions, like these from Franco Sarto that feature a low block heel and a raffia-like upper that encompasses summer vibes to a T.

Come on Barbie let’s go party — in our peep-toe mules. Shop some more styles inspired by the quintessential doll shoe below.

