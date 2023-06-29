Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Cool-Girl Shoes I Styled on Repeat in High School

She paired it with Kylie Jenner's easy tank top.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo:

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The fashion world is ever evolving; one second skinny jeans are in, and then suddenly they’re out! But amidst the constant change, we can always rely on Emily Ratajkowski’s style. Time and again, she brings us unbeatable looks that shake the style scene to its core. Most recently, she threw it back to my high school years.

Ratajkowski walked around New York City wearing a simple white tank top. This would usually seem unnoteworthy, except for the fact that nearly every celebrity has been spotted in this effortless staple. Kylie Jenner showed off her shoulders in her own version, Hailey Bieber flaunted a cropped style, and Kendall Jenner went with a classic scoop neck iteration. The rise of the tiny, plain tank top is undoubtedly due to its easy styling capabilities. Wear it under a blazer, pair it with shorts, or opt for huge pants, like Ratajkowski did.

Get the Look:   

Vans Classic Sneaker
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com

Alo Aspire Rib Racerback Tank
Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

BDG Urban Outfitters Luca Cotton and Linen Cargo Pants
Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank
Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com

Ratajkowski’s pants are another major fashion trend. Cargo pants are a nod to Y2K style, and they’re all the rage, gaining fans like Taylor Swift, Oprah, Christina Aguilera, and even Kate Middleton. The large silhouette is comfortable, while the cinched waist adds a flattering detail. Not to mention, you can lock in your own pair of throwback bottoms for as low as $26 on Amazon

But my favorite part of Ratajkowski’s ensemble has to be her shoes, which she might as well have stolen straight from my high school wardrobe. Her checkered slip-on Vans give off instant cool-girl vibes, echoing punk-rock looks of the past, like those Lavigne always wore. The model paired the skater girl-approved sneakers with a $3,300 Miu Miu Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Bag (talk about high-low!) and gold jewelry.

Shop more Ratajkowski-inspired pieces, such as little white tank tops, baggy cargo pants, and Vans, below.   

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Vichyie Racerback Cami 
Shop now: $19 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Qyangg Baggy Parachute Pants
Shop now: $23 (Originally $26); amazon.com

Hanes Cotton Scoopneck Tank Top
Shop now: $8 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Mofiz Elastic Waist Cargo Pants
Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); amazon.com

Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt Two-Pack
Shop now: $11 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Anrabess High-Waisted Cargo Pants
Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Popular 2-Piece Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is Flying Off Shelves With Over 10,000 Purchases in the Last Month
Mia Bijoux Body Chains CPC
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Sexy Jewelry Trend That's Perfect for Summer, and You Can Get the Look for $29
Editors Picks - Where We're Going and What We're Wearing
Editors' Picks: Where We're Going and What We're Wearing This Summer
Related Articles
Affordable Amazon Handbags
Oprah, Megan Fox, and a Slew of Supermodels Wear This Affordable Bag Brand — and It’s Even Cheaper Right Now
CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$11 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Genius Summer Bag Trend Katie Holmes Turned Me Onto
Best Leggings on Amazon of 2023
The 17 Best Leggings on Amazon for Workouts, Lounging and Beyond
Hailey Bieber socks sandals LA
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Everyone Loves to Hate, Twice
Restocking My Closet With This Crop Tank
I'm Replacing My Old, Stretched-Out Summer Tanks With This Flattering $17 Style From Amazon
Beach Vacay Comfy T-Shirt Dress From Amazon
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips
BLENCOT Tank Top
One Delicate Detail on This Comfy and Flattering Summer Blouse Makes It "Stand Out," Shoppers Say
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Simple Accessory That Instantly Elevates Any Outfit
emily ratajkowski paris fashion week
Emily Ratajkowski’s Version of Balletcore Included a Tiny Bra Top, Lacy Puff Sleeves, and a Full-On Tutu
Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Wearing the ‘It’ Bag of Summer, and We Found Similar Styles From $41
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Wore the Risky Summer Shoe That Kate Middleton Is a Fan Of, Too
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show
Platform Flip Flops
I Wore Platform Flip-Flops Every Day in the Early 2000s, and Now I'm Adding This Comfy $20 Pair to My Cart
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Took Notes From Kendall Jenner by Wearing a Sheer Top With Menswear