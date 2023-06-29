Fashion Look of the Day Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Cool-Girl Shoes I Styled on Repeat in High School She paired it with Kylie Jenner's easy tank top. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images The fashion world is ever evolving; one second skinny jeans are in, and then suddenly they’re out! But amidst the constant change, we can always rely on Emily Ratajkowski’s style. Time and again, she brings us unbeatable looks that shake the style scene to its core. Most recently, she threw it back to my high school years. Ratajkowski walked around New York City wearing a simple white tank top. This would usually seem unnoteworthy, except for the fact that nearly every celebrity has been spotted in this effortless staple. Kylie Jenner showed off her shoulders in her own version, Hailey Bieber flaunted a cropped style, and Kendall Jenner went with a classic scoop neck iteration. The rise of the tiny, plain tank top is undoubtedly due to its easy styling capabilities. Wear it under a blazer, pair it with shorts, or opt for huge pants, like Ratajkowski did. Get the Look: Vans Classic SneakerShop now: $65; nordstrom.com Alo Aspire Rib Racerback TankShop now: $68; nordstrom.com BDG Urban Outfitters Luca Cotton and Linen Cargo PantsShop now: $89; nordstrom.com Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit TankShop now: $14; amazon.com Vans Classic Slip-On SneakerShop now: $65; nordstrom.com Ratajkowski’s pants are another major fashion trend. Cargo pants are a nod to Y2K style, and they’re all the rage, gaining fans like Taylor Swift, Oprah, Christina Aguilera, and even Kate Middleton. The large silhouette is comfortable, while the cinched waist adds a flattering detail. Not to mention, you can lock in your own pair of throwback bottoms for as low as $26 on Amazon. But my favorite part of Ratajkowski’s ensemble has to be her shoes, which she might as well have stolen straight from my high school wardrobe. Her checkered slip-on Vans give off instant cool-girl vibes, echoing punk-rock looks of the past, like those Lavigne always wore. The model paired the skater girl-approved sneakers with a $3,300 Miu Miu Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Bag (talk about high-low!) and gold jewelry. Shop more Ratajkowski-inspired pieces, such as little white tank tops, baggy cargo pants, and Vans, below. Vans Classic Slip-On SneakerShop now: $70; nordstrom.com Vichyie Racerback Cami Shop now: $19 (Originally $23); amazon.com Qyangg Baggy Parachute PantsShop now: $23 (Originally $26); amazon.com Hanes Cotton Scoopneck Tank TopShop now: $8 (Originally $12); amazon.com Mofiz Elastic Waist Cargo PantsShop now: $34 (Originally $42); amazon.com Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt Two-PackShop now: $11 (Originally $14); amazon.com Anrabess High-Waisted Cargo PantsShop now: $31; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is Flying Off Shelves With Over 10,000 Purchases in the Last Month Celebrities Keep Wearing This Sexy Jewelry Trend That's Perfect for Summer, and You Can Get the Look for $29 Editors' Picks: Where We're Going and What We're Wearing This Summer