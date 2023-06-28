Angelina Jolie Wore the Genius Summer Bag Trend Katie Holmes Turned Me Onto

Angelina Jolie has been doing the “quiet luxury” look even before the term became an actual thing. She’s always been known for her timeless, low-key, ultra-elevated outfits that are inherently uncomplicated but incredibly beautiful all thanks to their simplicity. For those who say more is better — sure, sometimes — but Jolie is a case study in taking things down a few notches to really pack a memorable style punch.

Her latest outfit was no different. The actress was spotted out and about in New York City wearing the most simple outfit in the world: a sleek little black dress that she paired with black pumps for a super sexy, super elegant daytime look that’s totally worth adding to your lineup. To combat chilly indoor A/C, she added in another go-to style staple of hers: a beige trench coat that she held in hand. That said, the winning piece was undoubtedly that XXL white tote that proves oversized bags designed to schlepp are a must-have for the summer season — and beyond.

Much like the rest of Jolie’s pieces, her tote bag is super simple and unfussy. Boasting a roomy silhouette, large top handles for easy carrying, and a white leather finish, this tote bag is a true no-brainer for summer for two key reasons: The crisp hue makes every outfit look 10 times more luxe, and the roomy interior ensures easy carrying of all your summer essentials, like sunscreen and sunglasses.

Large totes like Jolie’s have been trending for a while now. In fact, Katie Holmes is another #BigBagEnergy queen, carrying ultra-big black totes so often that I, a devoted small bag wearer, just had to test out an XXL handbag to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you: The hype is real. Large bags like Jolie’s are so convenient, especially if you’re spending the day roaming around. Not only do they offer ample storage to hold things you already have, but space to toss in things you buy along the way (yes, we’ve all been there.) TBH, there’s nothing worse than discovering mid-day that you don’t have a bag suitable for schlepping all your new goods.

The solution? Large totes. Shop some more options below to get in on this genius summer accessory trend.

