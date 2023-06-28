Fashion Look of the Day Angelina Jolie Wore the Genius Summer Bag Trend Katie Holmes Turned Me Onto I’m never going back to my old ways. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Angelina Jolie. Photo: Gotham/GC Images) Angelina Jolie has been doing the “quiet luxury” look even before the term became an actual thing. She’s always been known for her timeless, low-key, ultra-elevated outfits that are inherently uncomplicated but incredibly beautiful all thanks to their simplicity. For those who say more is better — sure, sometimes — but Jolie is a case study in taking things down a few notches to really pack a memorable style punch. Her latest outfit was no different. The actress was spotted out and about in New York City wearing the most simple outfit in the world: a sleek little black dress that she paired with black pumps for a super sexy, super elegant daytime look that’s totally worth adding to your lineup. To combat chilly indoor A/C, she added in another go-to style staple of hers: a beige trench coat that she held in hand. That said, the winning piece was undoubtedly that XXL white tote that proves oversized bags designed to schlepp are a must-have for the summer season — and beyond. Much like the rest of Jolie’s pieces, her tote bag is super simple and unfussy. Boasting a roomy silhouette, large top handles for easy carrying, and a white leather finish, this tote bag is a true no-brainer for summer for two key reasons: The crisp hue makes every outfit look 10 times more luxe, and the roomy interior ensures easy carrying of all your summer essentials, like sunscreen and sunglasses. Get the Look: Aimee Kestenberg Rocker Leather ToteShop now: $228; nordstrom.com Kate Spade New York All Day Large Leather ToteShop now: $149 (Originally $248); nordstrom.com Tory Burch Robinson Leather ToteShop now: $448; nordstrom.com Coach Polished Pebble Leather Day ToteShop now: $295; nordstrom.com Large totes like Jolie’s have been trending for a while now. In fact, Katie Holmes is another #BigBagEnergy queen, carrying ultra-big black totes so often that I, a devoted small bag wearer, just had to test out an XXL handbag to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you: The hype is real. Large bags like Jolie’s are so convenient, especially if you’re spending the day roaming around. Not only do they offer ample storage to hold things you already have, but space to toss in things you buy along the way (yes, we’ve all been there.) TBH, there’s nothing worse than discovering mid-day that you don’t have a bag suitable for schlepping all your new goods. The solution? Large totes. Shop some more options below to get in on this genius summer accessory trend. Vince Camuto Corin ToteShop now: $166 (Originally $248); nordstrom.com Coach Rae Colorblock Glovetanned Leather ToteShop now: $750; nordstrom.com Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather ToteShop now: $398. nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers in Their 70s Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Bra “Wonderfully Comfortable,” and It’s 58% Off Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$18 Wrinkle Cream Gives Them “Youthful-Looking” Skin I'm Replacing My Old, Stretched-Out Summer Tanks With This Flattering $17 Style From Amazon