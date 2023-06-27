Fashion Look of the Day Kate Middleton Wore the Simple Accessory That Instantly Elevates Any Outfit This is a style hack you need to try. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Kate Middleton. Photo: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images The goal is always to look like a million bucks without your outfit actually costing you, well, anywhere near that. Let’s be honest: not many of us can afford the type of luxury fashions we see our favorite celebrities wear on a daily basis (looking at you, J.Lo with those Birkin bags), but what we can do is use fashion hacks to make outfits look more expensive in seconds. Kate Middleton, the queen of elegance, just reminded us about one of the best style tricks to use when you want to take your outfits from zero to 100 real quick: accessories! But not just any ol’ accessories — we’re talking about white handbags, which can instantly elevate your outfit with basically zero effort required. Middleton, who attended the opening of "Hope Street" on June 27, wore a blue-and-white polka-dot dress (her go-to print) that felt very retro but of-the-moment at the same time. It featured puff sleeves, oversized pearl buttons, and a peplum-like waist that almost made the dress look like two separate pieces. She finished off the look with a pair of white Mary Janes that were a repeat wear — and for good reason, given the fact that Mary Janes are easily the ‘It’ shoe of summer 2023 — plus a small, white Mulberry square bag that not only coordinated with her footwear of choice, but added an element of luxeness a simple black bag could never have. Get the Look: Tory Burch Bon Bon Spazzolato Mini Top-Handle BagShop now: $378; nordstrom.com Coach Crossgrain Leather Convertible Shoulder BagShop now: $195; nordstrom.com Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Leather Hobo BagShop now: $2,650; nordstrom.com Vince Camuto Barlo Leather Shoulder BagShop now: $198; nordstrom.com White bags have been in for a while now, but they resurface like clockwork every summer since summer whites make everything brighter. It’s the best time of year to carry them, as there’s less risk of getting them dirty from unexpected weather elements. Plus, crisp whites and summer go together like park picnics and rosé — there’s simply no denying. Crisp, clean, pristine bags are eye-catching on their own, but when coordinated with your footwear, like Middleton did, it makes for an even more luxe-looking ensemble. All that to say, you’ll be seeing a lot more white bags and white shoes this season thanks to their inherently expensive-looking nature. Shop more white bags inspired by Middleton’s, below. Ogla Berg Ivy Curved Top-Handle BagShop now: $90; nordstrom.com Ted Baker London Mini Niasina Knot Bow Crossbody BagShop now: $175; nordstrom.com Ree Projects Mini Helene Leather Hobo BagShop now: $630; nordstrom.com AllSaints Half Moon Nylon Crossbody BagShop now: $109; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I've Been Using This Always Sold-Out Lip Plumper for a Month, and My Top Lip Looks Drastically Fuller Amazon Shoppers Say These $9 Heatless Rollers Give Hair "Amazing Volume and Bounce" This Creamy $4 Concealer Lasts From "8 in the Morning to 8 at Night," According to Shoppers