Kate Middleton Wore the Simple Accessory That Instantly Elevates Any Outfit

The goal is always to look like a million bucks without your outfit actually costing you, well, anywhere near that. Let’s be honest: not many of us can afford the type of luxury fashions we see our favorite celebrities wear on a daily basis (looking at you, J.Lo with those Birkin bags), but what we can do is use fashion hacks to make outfits look more expensive in seconds.

Kate Middleton, the queen of elegance, just reminded us about one of the best style tricks to use when you want to take your outfits from zero to 100 real quick: accessories! But not just any ol’ accessories — we’re talking about white handbags, which can instantly elevate your outfit with basically zero effort required.

Middleton, who attended the opening of "Hope Street" on June 27, wore a blue-and-white polka-dot dress (her go-to print) that felt very retro but of-the-moment at the same time. It featured puff sleeves, oversized pearl buttons, and a peplum-like waist that almost made the dress look like two separate pieces. She finished off the look with a pair of white Mary Janes that were a repeat wear — and for good reason, given the fact that Mary Janes are easily the ‘It’ shoe of summer 2023 — plus a small, white Mulberry square bag that not only coordinated with her footwear of choice, but added an element of luxeness a simple black bag could never have.

Get the Look:

Tory Burch Bon Bon Spazzolato Mini Top-Handle Bag

Shop now: $378; nordstrom.com

Coach Crossgrain Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com

Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Leather Hobo Bag

Shop now: $2,650; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Barlo Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

White bags have been in for a while now, but they resurface like clockwork every summer since summer whites make everything brighter. It’s the best time of year to carry them, as there’s less risk of getting them dirty from unexpected weather elements. Plus, crisp whites and summer go together like park picnics and rosé — there’s simply no denying.

Crisp, clean, pristine bags are eye-catching on their own, but when coordinated with your footwear, like Middleton did, it makes for an even more luxe-looking ensemble. All that to say, you’ll be seeing a lot more white bags and white shoes this season thanks to their inherently expensive-looking nature. Shop more white bags inspired by Middleton’s, below.

Ogla Berg Ivy Curved Top-Handle Bag

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Ted Baker London Mini Niasina Knot Bow Crossbody Bag

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Ree Projects Mini Helene Leather Hobo Bag

Shop now: $630; nordstrom.com

AllSaints Half Moon Nylon Crossbody Bag

Shop now: $109; nordstrom.com

