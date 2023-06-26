Margot Robbie Wore the Risky Summer Shoe That Kate Middleton Is a Fan Of, Too

White is scary to wear for many reasons, like possible spills from, well, your afternoon lunch! The risk of sitting (or stepping) on something that might leave a mark is another factor to keep in mind. There are many risks, but TBH, I think the rewards outweigh them, and if you don’t believe it, just take a look at Margot Robbie’s latest Barbie-inspired outfit that featured optic white pumps that look very similar to a pair Kate Middleton recently wore, too.

Robbie is busy making media rounds ahead of the long-awaited premiere of Barbie, in which Robbie is obviously Barbie and Ryan Gosling stars as Ken. To no surprise, the actress has also been channeling her character with her IRL outfits, with her latest hitting the mark on every single level. In fact, it looks eerily similar to an outfit I always dressed my Barbie in when I was younger.

The actress wore a bright-pink polka-dot mini dress with a criss-cross halter neckline and an exposing midriff cutout — so sexy and so Barbie-esque! The finishing touches included a bright-yellow crossbody bag that she slung over her shoulder and crisp white pumps that tied in perfectly with the white polka dots on her pink dress. The white footwear added a luxe element that rounded out her pink mini dress outfit with utter ease.

White shoes — and, more specifically, white accessories — are nothing new, but they’ve been blowing up more and more in recent months. In fact, the Princess of Wales recently opted for the daring shoe style to pair with her eye-catching red coat dress during a May outing — and I say daring because wearing white shoes poses a certain risk since they’re far more prone to showing dirt. However, if you’re smart about the times you wear them (aka, avoid white shoes when it’s raining and thus, muddier outside), you’ll reduce your chances of doing any damage to them.

White shoes are inherently versatile thanks to their color (err, colorless) nature, and really, there’s nothing you can’t pair them with, making them ultra-easy and fun to wear. Whether you opt for a dress, skirt, pair of jeans, or romper — you name it — white pumps will add an element of fun and unexpectedness that black or neutral heels could never offer.

Think of white heels as in the same caliber as a basic white tee: They’re a must-have. I’m certain they’ll be the shoe style you’ll get the most wear out of because of the sheer number of possible dressing options. Convinced to slip into white shoes? Same. Shop some more styles, below.

