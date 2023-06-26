Margot Robbie Wore the Risky Summer Shoe That Kate Middleton Is a Fan Of, Too

Take a walk on the wild side.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie. Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

White is scary to wear for many reasons, like possible spills from, well, your afternoon lunch! The risk of sitting (or stepping) on something that might leave a mark is another factor to keep in mind. There are many risks, but TBH, I think the rewards outweigh them, and if you don’t believe it, just take a look at Margot Robbie’s latest Barbie-inspired outfit that featured optic white pumps that look very similar to a pair Kate Middleton recently wore, too.

Robbie is busy making media rounds ahead of the long-awaited premiere of Barbie, in which Robbie is obviously Barbie and Ryan Gosling stars as Ken. To no surprise, the actress has also been channeling her character with her IRL outfits, with her latest hitting the mark on every single level. In fact, it looks eerily similar to an outfit I always dressed my Barbie in when I was younger. 

The actress wore a bright-pink polka-dot mini dress with a criss-cross halter neckline and an exposing midriff cutout — so sexy and so Barbie-esque! The finishing touches included a bright-yellow crossbody bag that she slung over her shoulder and crisp white pumps that tied in perfectly with the white polka dots on her pink dress. The white footwear added a luxe element that rounded out her pink mini dress outfit with utter ease.

Get the Look: 

Sam Edleman Hazel Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 100
Shop now: $550; sarahflint.com

Nine West Tatiana Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Reformation Waimea Slingback Pump
Shop now: $298; thereformation.com

White shoes — and, more specifically, white accessories — are nothing new, but they’ve been blowing up more and more in recent months. In fact, the Princess of Wales recently opted for the daring shoe style to pair with her eye-catching red coat dress during a May outing  — and I say daring because wearing white shoes poses a certain risk since they’re far more prone to showing dirt. However, if you’re smart about the times you wear them (aka, avoid white shoes when it’s raining and thus, muddier outside), you’ll reduce your chances of doing any damage to them. 

White shoes are inherently versatile thanks to their color (err, colorless) nature, and really, there’s nothing you can’t pair them with, making them ultra-easy and fun to wear. Whether you opt for a dress, skirt, pair of jeans, or romper — you name it — white pumps will add an element of fun and unexpectedness that black or neutral heels could never offer.

Think of white heels as in the same caliber as a basic white tee: They’re a must-have. I’m certain they’ll be the shoe style you’ll get the most wear out of because of the sheer number of possible dressing options. Convinced to slip into white shoes? Same. Shop some more styles, below.

Nine West Hippa Pointy Cap Toe Pump
Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Kitten Pump
Shop now: $450; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Cambell Creative Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump
Shop now: $155; nordstrom.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA Nova Pump
Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Spanx Sale
Spanx's Double Discount Sale on Oprah’s Favorite Pants, Jennifer Garner’s Leggings, and More Ends Tonight
Tower 28 SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream
There’s Now a Pore-Blurring Moisturizer Version of My Favorite Hailey Bieber-Used Face Mist
Platform Flip Flops
I Wore Platform Flip-Flops Every Day in the Early 2000s, and Now I'm Adding This Comfy $20 Pair to My Cart
Related Articles
Margot Robbie Press Junket Barbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Pink-and-White Polka-Dot Minidress With a Massive Midriff Cutout
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sported the Perkiest Ponytail Ever for a Tennis Match With Roger Federer
Hailey Bieber White Sheer Dress
Hailey Bieber Paired a Sheer Optic White Mididress With Summer’s Comfiest Shoe Trend
Kate middleton royal ascot
Kate Middleton's Fiery, Monochromatic Royal Ascot Ensemble Could Not Have Been Brighter
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Easy Summer Look Included a Celeb-Approved Wardrobe Staple You Can Get for $6 at Amazon
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Lightweight Summer Staple Jennifer Lawrence Just Stepped Out In
Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023
Elle Fanning's Latest Princess Gown Is Her Dreamiest One, Ever
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Easy-to-Wear Sandals Are Bound to Be Big for Summer
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Mandy Moore Used Just-Launched Vegamour Leave in Conditioner
Mandy Moore and Bella Hadid Are the Latest Stars to Rave About the Hair Growth Brand Nicole Kidman Swears by
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery at National Portrait Gallery
Kate Middleton's Made Her Tweedy Jacket Summer-Ready With an Easy, Breezy Skirt
Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner
Emma Watson Paired a Bedazzled Cut-Out Swimsuit With the Summer's Most Controversial Trend
Kate Middleton 2023 Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Look Had So Many Hidden Messages
Jennifer Lopez for revolve
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a Groovy Cutout Gown With Ankle-Breaking Sequin Platforms
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Fans Just Caught This Teeny-Tiny Easter Egg on the New ‘Barbie’ Posters
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Brought One of Spring’s Biggest Trends Into Summer in the Most Elegant Way