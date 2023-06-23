Halle Bailey Took Notes From Kendall Jenner by Wearing a Sheer Top With Menswear

Paris’ menswear Fashion Week for spring/summer 2024 is currently underway, and after seeing Halle Bailey show up at the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi show, I knew she could do it all. Not only is she capable of embodying Ariel in the latest adaptation of The Little Mermaid, but she officially channeled boss babe energy in an edgy menswear suit.

Yesterday, the actress wore a completely gray outfit (a groutfit, if you will). She embodied ultimate class, wearing a sleek oversized blazer that reached all the way down to her knees with a pair of equally big trousers that revealed a pair of pointed-toe shoes. The bottoms grazed the floor, featuring a high waist, pleated details, and a wide-leg hem.

But the Grown-ish star’s ensemble wasn’t all work and no play. Bailey wore a simple and versatile ribbed top underneath the oversized ‘fit — and it was completely see-through. Her sexy, transparent top looked chic and sophisticated alongside the other pieces; it’s safe to assume that she grabbed inspiration from fellow stars who have been sporting the risqué look, such as Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Zendaya.

If you’re looking to recreate Bailey’s look, I have you covered. This oversized Topshop blazer will mimic the baggy look, while the cropped length adds further structure. If you want to save a bit on your Bailey-inspired ‘fit, then this Anrabess open-front jacket from Amazon is for you. Or, perhaps you’re into Bailey’s longline pants, but don’t want them dragging on the street during your commute to work — simply add these flare-leg pants to your cart instead.

I’m personally most excited to steal Bailey’s top. The sheerness level is really up to you, depending on the style, fit, and size you’re looking for. This $19 mesh top is a great place to start if you’re ready to take the trend head-on, while this more opaque, ribbed tank gets you the look without revealing too much.

Shop more groutfit-inspired blazers, slacks, and tops, below.

