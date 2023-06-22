Jennifer Lawrence’s Easy-to-Wear Sandals Are Bound to Be Big for Summer

I’m convinced that if Jennifer Lawrence and I met, we’d be friends. She’s funny (I like to think I am, too), has a killer sense of style (I am a fashion editor, after all), and never shies away from a laid-back ‘fit (you’re talking to the queen of comfort). What’s more, we own the same top and shoes — or, similar styles, at least.

Lawrence has been parading all over New York City in gorgeous gowns and stunning beauty looks promoting her new rom-com, No Hard Feelings. But yesterday, the actress took a break from all of the glam, opting for a relaxed outfit. The look included a celebrity-approved white top, which I can only assume is her go-to Leset Classic Margo Tee, which is also owned by Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, and more. She wore the tee for months on end during her pregnancy, convincing me to purchase one of my own — and let’s just say it’s well worth the money. But whether you opt for the alleged top or a more affordable option, like this $9 Hanes find at Amazon, you’re guaranteed to achieve the same easy-going vibe.

Jennifer Lawrence. Gotham/GC Images

Alongside the classic tee, Lawrence took her summer uniform up a notch by adding a pair of big, satin pants. The billowy bottoms almost looked like pajamas, making me want to jump on the trend ASAP. Meanwhile, her sandals looked oddly familiar, reminding me I have a very similar pair at home.

Lawrence’s slides featured a cognac color, chunky black bottom, and, my favorite part, a large buckle closure. While some may be against chunky summer shoes and instead opt for an itty-bitty option, this controversial sandal is practical, comfortable, and easy to style. I would know, as I’ve worn a similar Birkenstock pair and a cushy cloud-like slide with maxi dresses, Levi’s jeans, and dad shorts alike. Rounding out the off-duty garb, Lawrence reached for a practical crossbody bag and a Polo Ralph Lauren cap.

Overall, it’s an easy, breezy summer look. If you’re just as inspired by Lawrence’s outfit as I am, shop similar-looking pieces, below.

