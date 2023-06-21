Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend

She paired it with a cottagecore gown.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis. Photo:

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And just like that, the stars of Sex and the City have been spotted frolicking around NYC; it’s almost like the franchise has come to life. Earlier this month, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in super strappy heels, while Cynthia Nixon stood on Carrie Bradshaw’s stoop for old time’s sake. Kim Cattral even decided to pop into the SATC universe once more, while Kristin Davis made an appearance ahead of the And Just Like That… premiere just yesterday.

Davis, who portrays Charlotte in the Sex and the City franchise, wore a gorgeous, vibrant gown, featuring a green and white floral design that adhered to summer’s go-to print. The tiered dress additionally proved that cottagecore is still very much alive by showing off a smocked waistband, puff sleeves, a plunging neckline, and tie-front details. 

The actress elevated her attire with a pair of bright white pumps, which totally resemble Kate Middleton’s Romy Jimmy Choo heels. Both Davis and Middleton’s shoes feature the same chic, crisp color — er, lack of. This is because of the dazzling effect the white creates when the sun hits the shoe’s surface. Even better, the heels seamlessly pair with nearly everything, including bold colors and soft neutrals alike, making them a wardrobe must have.     

Davis completed her summer-approved look with seasonal accessories, including  silver-toned jewelry — such as these mini huggie earrings I found for just $13. She clasped on a ‘90s-inspired belt, complete with thick straps, buckles, and mesh details, while finishing off the look with aviator frames.      

If you’re eager to try this foolproof outfit formula, shop flowy dresses and optic-white pumps below. You’ll be emulating Davis- , or should I say Charlotte-, approved fashion in no time.

