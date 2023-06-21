And just like that, the stars of Sex and the City have been spotted frolicking around NYC; it’s almost like the franchise has come to life. Earlier this month, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in super strappy heels, while Cynthia Nixon stood on Carrie Bradshaw’s stoop for old time’s sake. Kim Cattral even decided to pop into the SATC universe once more, while Kristin Davis made an appearance ahead of the And Just Like That… premiere just yesterday.

Davis, who portrays Charlotte in the Sex and the City franchise, wore a gorgeous, vibrant gown, featuring a green and white floral design that adhered to summer’s go-to print. The tiered dress additionally proved that cottagecore is still very much alive by showing off a smocked waistband, puff sleeves, a plunging neckline, and tie-front details.

Get the Look:

Kutumai Summer Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Astr the Label Sweetheart-Neck Maxi Dress

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Jenn Ardor Pointed-Toe Stiletto

Shop now: $40 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Zesica Summer Boho Maxi Dress

Shop now: $34 (Originally $51); amazon.com

The actress elevated her attire with a pair of bright white pumps, which totally resemble Kate Middleton’s Romy Jimmy Choo heels. Both Davis and Middleton’s shoes feature the same chic, crisp color — er, lack of. This is because of the dazzling effect the white creates when the sun hits the shoe’s surface. Even better, the heels seamlessly pair with nearly everything, including bold colors and soft neutrals alike, making them a wardrobe must have.

Davis completed her summer-approved look with seasonal accessories, including silver-toned jewelry — such as these mini huggie earrings I found for just $13. She clasped on a ‘90s-inspired belt, complete with thick straps, buckles, and mesh details, while finishing off the look with aviator frames.

If you’re eager to try this foolproof outfit formula, shop flowy dresses and optic-white pumps below. You’ll be emulating Davis- , or should I say Charlotte-, approved fashion in no time.

Nine West Tatiana Pointy-Toe Pump

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Floret Studios Floral Puff-Sleeve Empire Waist Dress

Shop now: $142; nordstrom.com

Badgley Mischka Cher Crystal-Embellished Pump

Shop now: $235; nordstrom.com

Astr the Label Floral Sweetheart-Neck Midi Dress

Shop now: $96; nordstrom.com

Idifu Maxine Low Closed-Toe Kitten Heel

Shop now: $46 (Originally $54); amazon.com

House of CB Tallulah Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

Shop now: $209; nordstrom.com

Betsey Johnson Clark Slingback Pointed-Toe Pump

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Btfbm Smocked Back Boho Maxi Dress

Shop now: $44 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com

