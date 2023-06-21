Fashion Look of the Day Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend She paired it with a cottagecore gown. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Kristin Davis. Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images And just like that, the stars of Sex and the City have been spotted frolicking around NYC; it’s almost like the franchise has come to life. Earlier this month, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in super strappy heels, while Cynthia Nixon stood on Carrie Bradshaw’s stoop for old time’s sake. Kim Cattral even decided to pop into the SATC universe once more, while Kristin Davis made an appearance ahead of the And Just Like That… premiere just yesterday. Davis, who portrays Charlotte in the Sex and the City franchise, wore a gorgeous, vibrant gown, featuring a green and white floral design that adhered to summer’s go-to print. The tiered dress additionally proved that cottagecore is still very much alive by showing off a smocked waistband, puff sleeves, a plunging neckline, and tie-front details. Get the Look: Kutumai Summer Puff-Sleeve Maxi DressShop now: $44; amazon.com Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback PumpShop now: $140; nordstrom.com Astr the Label Sweetheart-Neck Maxi DressShop now: $99; nordstrom.com Jenn Ardor Pointed-Toe StilettoShop now: $40 (Originally $60); amazon.com Zesica Summer Boho Maxi DressShop now: $34 (Originally $51); amazon.com The actress elevated her attire with a pair of bright white pumps, which totally resemble Kate Middleton’s Romy Jimmy Choo heels. Both Davis and Middleton’s shoes feature the same chic, crisp color — er, lack of. This is because of the dazzling effect the white creates when the sun hits the shoe’s surface. Even better, the heels seamlessly pair with nearly everything, including bold colors and soft neutrals alike, making them a wardrobe must have. Davis completed her summer-approved look with seasonal accessories, including silver-toned jewelry — such as these mini huggie earrings I found for just $13. She clasped on a ‘90s-inspired belt, complete with thick straps, buckles, and mesh details, while finishing off the look with aviator frames. If you’re eager to try this foolproof outfit formula, shop flowy dresses and optic-white pumps below. You’ll be emulating Davis- , or should I say Charlotte-, approved fashion in no time. Nine West Tatiana Pointy-Toe PumpShop now: $99; nordstrom.com Floret Studios Floral Puff-Sleeve Empire Waist DressShop now: $142; nordstrom.com Badgley Mischka Cher Crystal-Embellished PumpShop now: $235; nordstrom.com Astr the Label Floral Sweetheart-Neck Midi DressShop now: $96; nordstrom.com Idifu Maxine Low Closed-Toe Kitten HeelShop now: $46 (Originally $54); amazon.com House of CB Tallulah Puff-Sleeve Midi DressShop now: $209; nordstrom.com Betsey Johnson Clark Slingback Pointed-Toe PumpShop now: $129; nordstrom.com Btfbm Smocked Back Boho Maxi DressShop now: $44 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, and You Can Already Score Fashion and Beauty Deals for Up to 59% Off Shoppers in Their 60s Are Skipping Makeup Thanks to This Wrinkle-Erasing Serum From a Brand Eva Mendes Uses I Spent 3 Months in France, and This Is the Only American Skincare Product I Couldn't Go Without