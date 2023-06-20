I’m just as much of a fashionista as the next; toss me all of the sequins, prints, and bright colors. But sometimes, the best way to go is the simplest. Hailey Bieber proved my point this past weekend wearing the easiest summer ensemble we’ve ever seen.

The model stepped out in an uncomplicated outfit, but the star of the show was her all-black tank. The mini shirt cut off at her waist, showing off Bieber’s belly button, while the large scoop neck and tiny straps complimented her neckline.

This isn’t the first time simple tops have stolen the limelight; BFF Kendall Jenner wore a similar silhouette to Coachella, Gigi Hadid layered a version under a button up, and Kylie Jenner even debuted a white version on a viral video. The once boring and dull separate is now revered as a celebrity-loved staple due to its versatility.

Get the Look:

Hanes Cotton Tank

Shop now: $8 (Originally $14); amazon.com

J.Crew Scoopneck Tank Top

Shop now: $17 (Originally $30); jcrew.com

Levi’s 501 ‘90s Shorts

Shop now: $66; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Thin-Strap Tank Pack of Two

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Lolong Stretch Ribbed Tank Top

Shop now: $19 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Sweatyrocks High-Waist Raw Hem Shorts

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Spanx Socialight Tank

Shop now: $42; spanx.com

Wear the plain top with a seasonal cargo skirt or style it with a pair of sculpting high-rise jeans. Another option is to pair the seamless tank under a blazer or layer it over a plain white tee for a ‘90s feel. An additional option is to adhere to Bieber’s fashion and opt for baggy boyfriend shorts.

Some may love Bieber’s choice of trend-froward bottoms, while others may stay clear of the cut-off, light-washed style all together. If you’re into it, consider these Levi’s 501 ‘90s picks. They give off an effortless approach that is 100 percent cool-girl approved.

Whether you style your little black tank with Bieber-worn shorts or not, you can tie the look together with model-approved accessories. Start with the coveted Adidas Sambas, which have been worn by Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Ashley Olsen, and more. Wear them with ankle-grazing socks for a bit of Princess Diana flair and complete your attire with details such as a statement belt, slim shades, and a chunky necklace.

Unlock your new favorite summer uniform that takes little to no effort by shopping the below Bieber-inspired pieces from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more, starting at $8.

Levi’s Mid-Thigh Cut-Off Shorts

Shop now: $70; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Everyday Rib Tank

Shop now: $25; nordstrom.com

Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank Pack of Two

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Rag and Bone Raw Hem Bermuda Shorts

Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com

Madewell Brightside '90s Tank

Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); madewell.com

Reoria Sleeveless Racerback Crop Top

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Alo Seamless Superlite Tank

Shop now: $54; nordstrom.com

Frame High-Waist Denim Bermuda Shorts

Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com

