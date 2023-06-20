Fashion Look of the Day Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple Kylie Jenner just wore a similar look. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 20, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Hailey Bieber. Photo: The Image Direct I’m just as much of a fashionista as the next; toss me all of the sequins, prints, and bright colors. But sometimes, the best way to go is the simplest. Hailey Bieber proved my point this past weekend wearing the easiest summer ensemble we’ve ever seen. The model stepped out in an uncomplicated outfit, but the star of the show was her all-black tank. The mini shirt cut off at her waist, showing off Bieber’s belly button, while the large scoop neck and tiny straps complimented her neckline. This isn’t the first time simple tops have stolen the limelight; BFF Kendall Jenner wore a similar silhouette to Coachella, Gigi Hadid layered a version under a button up, and Kylie Jenner even debuted a white version on a viral video. The once boring and dull separate is now revered as a celebrity-loved staple due to its versatility. Get the Look: Hanes Cotton TankShop now: $8 (Originally $14); amazon.com J.Crew Scoopneck Tank TopShop now: $17 (Originally $30); jcrew.com Levi’s 501 ‘90s ShortsShop now: $66; amazon.com Amazon Essentials Thin-Strap Tank Pack of TwoShop now: $17; amazon.com Lolong Stretch Ribbed Tank TopShop now: $19 (Originally $30); amazon.com Sweatyrocks High-Waist Raw Hem ShortsShop now: $30; amazon.com Spanx Socialight TankShop now: $42; spanx.com Wear the plain top with a seasonal cargo skirt or style it with a pair of sculpting high-rise jeans. Another option is to pair the seamless tank under a blazer or layer it over a plain white tee for a ‘90s feel. An additional option is to adhere to Bieber’s fashion and opt for baggy boyfriend shorts. Some may love Bieber’s choice of trend-froward bottoms, while others may stay clear of the cut-off, light-washed style all together. If you’re into it, consider these Levi’s 501 ‘90s picks. They give off an effortless approach that is 100 percent cool-girl approved. Whether you style your little black tank with Bieber-worn shorts or not, you can tie the look together with model-approved accessories. Start with the coveted Adidas Sambas, which have been worn by Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Ashley Olsen, and more. Wear them with ankle-grazing socks for a bit of Princess Diana flair and complete your attire with details such as a statement belt, slim shades, and a chunky necklace. Unlock your new favorite summer uniform that takes little to no effort by shopping the below Bieber-inspired pieces from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more, starting at $8. Levi’s Mid-Thigh Cut-Off ShortsShop now: $70; amazon.com and nordstrom.com Nordstrom Everyday Rib TankShop now: $25; nordstrom.com Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank Pack of TwoShop now: $14; amazon.com Rag and Bone Raw Hem Bermuda ShortsShop now: $195; nordstrom.com Madewell Brightside '90s TankShop now: $30 (Originally $38); madewell.com Reoria Sleeveless Racerback Crop TopShop now: $24; amazon.com Alo Seamless Superlite TankShop now: $54; nordstrom.com Frame High-Waist Denim Bermuda ShortsShop now: $218; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks My Foundation Looked Nearly Perfect After 10 Hours Thanks to the Smoothing Moisturizer I Use as a Primer I Was Shocked by How Buttery Soft My Skin Felt After Using This Lightweight, Non-Greasy Serum 64-Year-Old Shoppers Noticed “Younger, Plumper” Skin Thanks to This “Exceptionally Hydrating” Face Cream