If there’s one thing we can count on Olivia Wilde for, it’s stepping out in fashion-forward athleisure looks. The actress and director constantly gets photographed in Los Angeles wearing activewear from Alo Yoga — she’s already been seen wearing the brand six separate times this month. And yesterday, she wore her go-to Airlift Intrigue Bra and High-Waist Airlift Leggings with a pair of Adidas Samba Classic sneakers.

For a couple of years now, supermodels like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kaia Gerber have been wearing the retro Adidas sneakers, making them a certified “cool girl” pair of shoes. Wilde finished off her model-off-duty-inspired look with a pair of oversized black cateye sunglasses that look just like this $13 pair from Amazon and a canvas tote bag.

This isn’t the first time Wilde has worn a pair of Adidas Sambas; back when she was seeing Harry Styles, she wore the white version of the sneakers with a floral maxi skirt and a simple tee for date night. More recently, she wore a black pair with dark-wash jeans and a bright red sweater while out with her kids. A pair of sneakers that goes with everything from workout clothes to a maxi skirt? Sign us up. And let’s not forget that they’re on sale for $64 at Amazon.

Dozens of Amazon shoppers are fans of the Adidas Samba sneakers, too. More than 500 shoppers have bought the shoes in the past month alone, and 14,000 people have given them a five-star rating. One reviewer, who started wearing these sneakers in the ‘90s, confirmed the “design is timeless” and even called them the “most comfortable shoes.” Another shopper highly recommends these sneakers “if you’re looking for something minimalistic with a twist.”

All in all, Wilde’s athleisure look has left us with plenty of summer style inspiration. Between the Alo Yoga workout set, chic black sunglasses, and of course, supermodel-approved Adidas Samba sneakers, Wilde is giving “It” girl on the go in the best way possible. Plus, check out more pairs of Adidas sneakers on sale at Amazon, below.

