Fashion Look of the Day OIivia Wilde Just Wore This $64 Supermodel Sneaker With Athleisure It doesn’t get more model-off-duty than this. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images If there’s one thing we can count on Olivia Wilde for, it’s stepping out in fashion-forward athleisure looks. The actress and director constantly gets photographed in Los Angeles wearing activewear from Alo Yoga — she’s already been seen wearing the brand six separate times this month. And yesterday, she wore her go-to Airlift Intrigue Bra and High-Waist Airlift Leggings with a pair of Adidas Samba Classic sneakers. For a couple of years now, supermodels like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kaia Gerber have been wearing the retro Adidas sneakers, making them a certified “cool girl” pair of shoes. Wilde finished off her model-off-duty-inspired look with a pair of oversized black cateye sunglasses that look just like this $13 pair from Amazon and a canvas tote bag. Get the Look: Adidas Samba ClassicShop now: $64 (Originally $70); amazon.com Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue BraShop now: $64; aloyoga.com Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift LeggingShop now: $128; aloyoga.com Sojos Oversized Square Cateye Polarized SunglassesShop now: $13 (Originally $24); amazon.com This isn’t the first time Wilde has worn a pair of Adidas Sambas; back when she was seeing Harry Styles, she wore the white version of the sneakers with a floral maxi skirt and a simple tee for date night. More recently, she wore a black pair with dark-wash jeans and a bright red sweater while out with her kids. A pair of sneakers that goes with everything from workout clothes to a maxi skirt? Sign us up. And let’s not forget that they’re on sale for $64 at Amazon. Dozens of Amazon shoppers are fans of the Adidas Samba sneakers, too. More than 500 shoppers have bought the shoes in the past month alone, and 14,000 people have given them a five-star rating. One reviewer, who started wearing these sneakers in the ‘90s, confirmed the “design is timeless” and even called them the “most comfortable shoes.” Another shopper highly recommends these sneakers “if you’re looking for something minimalistic with a twist.” All in all, Wilde’s athleisure look has left us with plenty of summer style inspiration. Between the Alo Yoga workout set, chic black sunglasses, and of course, supermodel-approved Adidas Samba sneakers, Wilde is giving “It” girl on the go in the best way possible. Plus, check out more pairs of Adidas sneakers on sale at Amazon, below. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running ShoeShop now: $45 (Originally $75); amazon.com Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running ShoeShop now: $56 (Originally $70); amazon.com Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Tennis ShoeShop now: $55 (Originally $70); amazon.com Adidas Originals Stan Smith SneakerShop now: $77 (Originally $100); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More Amazon’s Best-Selling White Sneakers From the Brand Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Are on Sale for $40