Gabrielle Union Went Braless in an Open-Front Summer Top and Big Pants

She wore nothing underneath.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Gabrielle Union White Matching Set
Photo:

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union is on a roll, and she isn’t stopping anytime soon. Currently on tour promoting her new Netflix rom-com, The Perfect Find, Union has been spotted wearing stunning look after stunning look. Just this past week, the actress was seen in at least eight outfits, ranging from sleek black styles to bejeweled minis. But dresses aren’t the only thing Union’s wearing to stay cool; lightweight, two-piece sets are just as prevalent in her wardrobe. 

Yesterday, Union wore a satin-like ensemble, which flew open to reveal nothing underneath but a bare tummy and chest — no bra or undershirt included. While it may have nearly been a wardrobe malfunction at the hands of the wind, it added a touch of edge in the best way, leaning on the likes of Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, and Dua Lipa.   

Get the Look:    

Endless Rose Satin Button-Up Shirt
Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Edikted Lyric Cotton Cover-Up Cargo Pants
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Micoson High-Waist Cargo Pants
Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $41); amazon.com

House of CB Daria Cargo Satin Trousers
Shop now: $149; nordstrom.com

Chigant Satin Button-Down Tunic Top
Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $29); amazon.com

The sophisticated look redefined the means of business casual, including a collared button-up with super long sleeves. Union’s oversized trousers sat low on her hips, going against the coveted high-rise trend, while the big pants pooled at her feet. Their scattering of pockets, similar to that of cargo pants, mixed with the stomach-barring rise and huge fit combined three of 2023’s biggest trends into one, while the cinched, tie-front waist offered the Bring It On star a bit of comfort.

Union brightened up the trend-forward OOTD with vibrant touches, such as her mini color-blocked Prada Galleria bag, which she’s carried before, and pale yellow wedges. The thong-front shoes screamed summer, while the thick platforms sent us back to the ‘90s — and honestly, we’re not mad about it.  

Union finished the look off with silver-toned huggie earrings, similar to these Nordstrom finds, and a thick gold ring, proving that mixed metals do in fact go together. Meanwhile, her short voluminous bob was combed over, featuring a charming deep side part.

Shop Union-inspired pieces from Frame, Amazon, and Free People below, starting at $24.

Frame Standard Stretch Silk Button-Up Shirt
Shop now: $398; nordstrom.com

Prettygarden Satin Jogger Pants 
Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Free People Happy Hour Oversized Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt
Shop now: $24 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Lolocci High-Waisted Cargo Pants
Shop now: $41; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

People Think I'm Wearing Fake Lashes When I Use This Editor-Loved Lengthening Mascara That "Never Disappoints"
Our Editors Were So Impressed With This Long-Lasting Mascara, It’s Now Their Go-To Formula
Anne Hathaway Wearing Sunglasses
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says This Classic Summer Accessory Is the Best Way to Try 2023’s Hottest Color Trend
Close Up of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster’s “Youthful and Glowing” Skin Is Thanks to an Exfoliant Loved by Shoppers in Their 60s
