Gabrielle Union is on a roll, and she isn’t stopping anytime soon. Currently on tour promoting her new Netflix rom-com, The Perfect Find, Union has been spotted wearing stunning look after stunning look. Just this past week, the actress was seen in at least eight outfits, ranging from sleek black styles to bejeweled minis. But dresses aren’t the only thing Union’s wearing to stay cool; lightweight, two-piece sets are just as prevalent in her wardrobe.

Yesterday, Union wore a satin-like ensemble, which flew open to reveal nothing underneath but a bare tummy and chest — no bra or undershirt included. While it may have nearly been a wardrobe malfunction at the hands of the wind, it added a touch of edge in the best way, leaning on the likes of Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, and Dua Lipa.

The sophisticated look redefined the means of business casual, including a collared button-up with super long sleeves. Union’s oversized trousers sat low on her hips, going against the coveted high-rise trend, while the big pants pooled at her feet. Their scattering of pockets, similar to that of cargo pants, mixed with the stomach-barring rise and huge fit combined three of 2023’s biggest trends into one, while the cinched, tie-front waist offered the Bring It On star a bit of comfort.

Union brightened up the trend-forward OOTD with vibrant touches, such as her mini color-blocked Prada Galleria bag, which she’s carried before, and pale yellow wedges. The thong-front shoes screamed summer, while the thick platforms sent us back to the ‘90s — and honestly, we’re not mad about it.

Union finished the look off with silver-toned huggie earrings, similar to these Nordstrom finds, and a thick gold ring, proving that mixed metals do in fact go together. Meanwhile, her short voluminous bob was combed over, featuring a charming deep side part.

