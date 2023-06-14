Salma Hayek Wore Ankle-Breaking Shoes With Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend

We’ve heard it said before: bigger is better and biggest is best. While that’s not always the case, it most certainly is when it comes to Salma Hayek’s latest fashion moment.

Hayek recently arrived at Good Morning America wearing an all-black ensemble that was both sleek and posh. Her single-button blazer featured a peplum style, while the deep V-neck revealed a simple undershirt. Though, her shredded carwash skirt was anything but ordinary. The floor-length separate fringed at the knees, revealing insanely tall pumps.

The huge shoes were at least 6 inches tall, consisting of a mule-like front and satin material. While many stars love their comfy shoes, more and more seem to be opting for Hayek’s towering tall picks, with Jennifer Lopez wearing a white pair and Gisele Bündchen opting for a summer version.

I understand the hype; mega-tall heels instantly dress up an outfit, turning it into a runway-ready look. Even better, these ankle-breaking shoes can be as casual or as dressy as you’d like; it all comes down to how you style them.

But Hayek didn’t stop there. Instead, she reached for a massive purse, or in the words of Tom Wambsgans, a “ludicrously capacious bag.” Katie Holmes is another celebrity that has been known to rock obnoxiously large purses, with Gigi Hadid and Cate Blanchett following close behind. It may seem insane to carry something so big, but it’s actually quite a practical trend.

The genius in large bags is in the ease of use they provide. Whether you’re headed to work and won’t be home until 8 p.m. or need to heave an entire picnic to the park, these mega shoulder bags can fit it all. I would know, as I own a cosmic-sized purse myself, similar to this MZ Wallace one. I’ve fit gym shoes, a change of clothes, a laptop, lunch, and even a pair of leather boots in my shouldbag. Now, I’m not sure what Hayek was lugging around to Good Morning America, but you get the point.

I understand how huge heels and an equally large bag can be a bit intimidating, but don’t knock the look until you try it; it’s actually an uncomplicated ‘fit that will earn you tons of compliments. Even better, you can get started by shopping a $12 Amazon purse here and further picks, below.

