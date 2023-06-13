Fashion Look of the Day Tracee Ellis Ross Wore the Nostalgic Shoe You’re Going to Want to Bring Back It’s such a throwback. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 13, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo: Gotham/GC Images Chanel knows how to throw a party. On Friday, the fashion mover hosted a women’s luncheon celebrating the Through Her Lens program, where stars like Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev, and Stephanie Hsu showed their support. Even more grand, Chanel threw together an Tribeca Film Festival dinner last night, where the celebrities dressed the part. One of my favorite looks of the night was brought to us by Tracee Ellis Ross. The actress adorned herself in a tweed one piece, complete with a plunging neckline, oversized lapels, detailed buttons, and thick stitching. The suits’ red and orange coloring complemented the Black-ish stars’ coral handbag, while Ross’ peek-a-boo bra coordinated with her sheer black tights. But her throwback shoes were the moment. Risdoada Platform SandalsShop now: $50; amazon.com Jeffrey Campbell Amma Platform Slingback Sandal Shop now: $170; nordstrom.com Modencoco Cross-Band Platform HeelShop now: $53 with coupon (Originally $59); amazon.com Guess Selima Ankle-Strap Platform SandalShop now: $99; nordstrom.com Stuart Weitzman Miami Squarehigh 140 Platform Sandal Shop now: $297 (Originally $550); zappos.com Ross wore a pair of patent Chanel sandals from the label’s 2022/23 Métiers d’art runway show. The shoe’s thick platform, chunky heel, and shiny exterior drew the eye, making it a controversial Y2k choice. Meanwhile, the red hue screamed summer with its vibrant hue. Getty Images Some may despise the return of anything prior to 2020, but tons of celebrities actually seem to approve of the nostalgic attire. Zazie Beetz wore the same pair in another colorway, while Amandla Stenberg did, too. Now, I’m no celebrity, but add me to the list of supporters. The only problem? They ring in at $1,375. Getty Images If you’re like me and can’t seem to justify spending that much on a pair of shoes but want in on the trend, then you’re in luck. I scoured the internet and found tons of pieces that encapsulate the same allure. This $53 pair features a similar layered design, while these Jeffrey Campbell finds offer you that thick comfortable platform. When it comes down to it, the shoe doesn’t have to look the exact same to achieve the look, but you want to make sure it includes a shiny material and broad sole. Jump on board the early ’00s summer shoe movement and make like Ross (and tons of other celebs, too.) Shop similar finds from Amazon and Nordstrom, below. Steve Madden Kassiani Ankle-Strap Platform SandalShop now: $45 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com Modencoco Open-Toe Wedge SandalsShop now: $53 with coupon (Originally $59); amazon.com Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform SandalShop now: from $75; amazon.com and nordstrom.com Wayderns Platform Peep-Toe Heeled SandalShop now: $62 (Originally $69); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Are Faithful to This “Miracle” $8 Collagen Cream 69-Year-Old Shoppers Say Their “Pores Seem to Vanish” After Applying This Now-$10 Makeup Primer The French Haircare Brand Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Aniston Use Is 20% Off — but Not for Long