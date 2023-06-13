Chanel knows how to throw a party. On Friday, the fashion mover hosted a women’s luncheon celebrating the Through Her Lens program, where stars like Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev, and Stephanie Hsu showed their support. Even more grand, Chanel threw together an Tribeca Film Festival dinner last night, where the celebrities dressed the part.

One of my favorite looks of the night was brought to us by Tracee Ellis Ross. The actress adorned herself in a tweed one piece, complete with a plunging neckline, oversized lapels, detailed buttons, and thick stitching. The suits’ red and orange coloring complemented the Black-ish stars’ coral handbag, while Ross’ peek-a-boo bra coordinated with her sheer black tights. But her throwback shoes were the moment.

Risdoada Platform Sandals

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Jeffrey Campbell Amma Platform Slingback Sandal

Shop now: $170; nordstrom.com

Modencoco Cross-Band Platform Heel

Shop now: $53 with coupon (Originally $59); amazon.com

Guess Selima Ankle-Strap Platform Sandal

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Miami Squarehigh 140 Platform Sandal

Shop now: $297 (Originally $550); zappos.com

Ross wore a pair of patent Chanel sandals from the label’s 2022/23 Métiers d’art runway show. The shoe’s thick platform, chunky heel, and shiny exterior drew the eye, making it a controversial Y2k choice. Meanwhile, the red hue screamed summer with its vibrant hue.

Getty Images

Some may despise the return of anything prior to 2020, but tons of celebrities actually seem to approve of the nostalgic attire. Zazie Beetz wore the same pair in another colorway, while Amandla Stenberg did, too. Now, I’m no celebrity, but add me to the list of supporters. The only problem? They ring in at $1,375.

Getty Images

If you’re like me and can’t seem to justify spending that much on a pair of shoes but want in on the trend, then you’re in luck. I scoured the internet and found tons of pieces that encapsulate the same allure. This $53 pair features a similar layered design, while these Jeffrey Campbell finds offer you that thick comfortable platform. When it comes down to it, the shoe doesn’t have to look the exact same to achieve the look, but you want to make sure it includes a shiny material and broad sole.

Jump on board the early ’00s summer shoe movement and make like Ross (and tons of other celebs, too.) Shop similar finds from Amazon and Nordstrom, below.

Steve Madden Kassiani Ankle-Strap Platform Sandal

Shop now: $45 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com

Modencoco Open-Toe Wedge Sandals

Shop now: $53 with coupon (Originally $59); amazon.com

Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal

Shop now: from $75; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

Wayderns Platform Peep-Toe Heeled Sandal

Shop now: $62 (Originally $69); amazon.com

