Laura Dern Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To Multi-Seasonal Staple

She added a summer-approved twist.

Published on June 12, 2023

Laura Dern
Laura Dern’s style has always been effortlessly chic. With her modern dresses, powerful pantsuits, and timeless prints, she takes quiet luxury to new heights. Yesterday was no different, as the actress attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Common Ground wearing a classic ensemble.

The Big Little Lies star tucked a printed tie-front blouse into a pair of wide-leg denim bottoms. Accessories such as her Chloé sneakers and vibrant blue shoulder bag tied the look together, adding bursts of color and uncomplicated allure. But regardless, my eyes were drawn to her oversized oat blazer.             

Dern layered on a versatile summer topcoat, complete with lapels, tortoise-colored buttons, and linen fabric. The loose silhouette kept it casual, complementing the rest of her outfit. But Dern isn’t the only one styling big blazers these days — Kate Middleton is quite possibly the poster child for the separate, wearing it nearly each time she steps out.

I understand the love that the two have for blazers; I’m just as obsessed, making it an editor-approved piece. Through my countless wears, I’ve discovered that blazers are multi-seasonal must-haves that transcend various temperatures because of their lightweight feel, allowing them to be atop or under layers. You can get them in various types of materials, which furthers this idea as thicker fabrics keep you warm, while a linen blazer, like the one Dern wore, keeps you cool in the heat. 

Blazers also look good on nearly everyone, making them a wardrobe staple. The key to finding your perfect fit is knowing what kind of look you want to achieve. An oversized pick will look more laid-back, while a fitted choice will appear professional and cleancut. No matter which option you select, you can wear it with jeans and kicks, like the Jurassic Park actress, or dress it up with a pleated skirt and heels for a full-on Clueless moment. Just know you can’t go wrong when it comes to styling your new coat; it’s a simple and easy piece to integrate into your closet.     

Shop the below finds to get started on your blazer journey, and take some style pointers from Dern herself. 

