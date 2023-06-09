Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style

I’m officially jealous of Olivia Wilde. The actress stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a Cali-approved ‘fit that had summer written all over it. Instantaneously, I wanted in on the easy look, and thankfully, it’s easy to achieve.

Wilde sported chic, light-washed overalls featuring a relaxed silhouette, multiple front pockets, and cropped inseam. Similar finds are available for as low as $22, from top retailers like Madewell and Free People. But I have my eyes set on these straight-leg Levi’s. Though, when it comes down to it, it doesn’t matter where you purchase your new seasonal staple — all include the uncomplicated ease Wilde’s has, allowing you to feel comfortable and free in any overall of choice.

Levi’s Utility Loose Overalls

Madewell Oversized Denim Carpenter Overalls

Luvamia Stretch Adjustable Overalls

Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Wallflower Flared Overalls

Overalls like Wilde’s are versatile, as well. You can wear them over a plain white tank top like she did or throw on a striped baby tee for ‘90s appeal. Button the straps together or let one hang loose for the perfect undone ensemble. Another option is to wear your overalls as a coverup. Simply throw on your swimsuit of choice, slip on the separate, and head out the door. Best of all, your denim can take you from the beach or pool to an afternoon lunch or dinner with ease.

Wilde’s summer basic can also be elevated with dressy shoes. To be honest, I only ever thought flip-flops or sneakers paired well with overalls, but the Babylon actress proved otherwise. Even wilder (get it?), she looked to Katie Holmes for inspiration, reaching for a controversial high-heeled clog. While some may dislike the style, I actually think it adds the perfect balance to the overall look, and I plan on stocking up on at least one similar find, such as these Zodiac slingbacks.

Wilde has officially given us the roadmap for achieving the perfect summer style, which can be accessorized with these Taylor Swift-worn sunglasses and an easy-going cap. Shop more Wilde-inspired pieces, below.

Vince Camuto Ithernda Platform Clog

Paige Anna Clog

Zodiac Chessa Slingback Clog

Lucky Brand Immia Studded Butterfly Platform Clog

