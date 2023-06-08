And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker is making fashion waves yet again. Earlier today, Parker headed to Good Morning America wearing a maximalist outfit complete with jewels and a crisp white handbag. Her floral midi dress featured a smocked center, high neckline, and top button closure. She layered an asymmetrical vintage-like jacket over the midi, proving you can mix prints. But her shoes stole the show, shining bright for all to see.

Parker’s shoes wear a hot, magenta pink, featuring a four-inch heel. The pointed toe was sleek and chic, though I wouldn’t expect anything less from the Sex and the City star. But my favorite part about the shoes was their metallic sheen.

Get the Look:



Sam Edelman Gemmie Strappy Sandal

Shop now: $78 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com

Larroudé Annie Slingback Stiletto Sandal

Shop now: $315; nordstrom.com

Genshouo Pointed-Toe High Heel

Shop now: $49; amazon.com

Stuart Weitzman Soho Loafer

Shop now: $495; nordstrom.com

Sammitop Pointed-Toe High Pump

Shop now: $57 with coupon (Originally $60); amazon.com

Metallics have been everywhere this year, showing up celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Katie Holmes, Kate Middleton, and now SJP. This is undoubtedly due to their mirrorball-like allure, catching the eyes of onlookers and turning into summer 2023’s biggest shoe trend.

Another reason these reflective heels have picked up steam? They elevate any outfit with ease. I would know, as I’ve tried Parker’s disco ball-approved shoe trend. Just yesterday, I wore buckled, glossy mules with an equally shiny dress. The two pieces played off of one another, creating a showstopping look, if I do say so myself. I’ve even worn silver, lustrous boots with an all black ‘fit. Without the shoes, the ensemble would have been nothing special, but with the glassy footwear, it was taken up a notch. But don’t just take it from me; look to Parker, the ultimate shoe queen. She paired the boldest pumps with an already loud uniform, yet it looked beyond good.

This summer trend can also be customized to your style preference with ease. If you prefer flashy and bold like Parker’s, then consider something with color, like these strappy sandals from Sam Edelman. If you’d rather wear a shoe that’s more subtle, neutrals are the way to go, and you’ll probably fall in love with these Jewel Badgley Mischka block heels. You don’t need to wear pumps to pull this look off, though; go for a flat sandal to achieve both style and comfort.

Whether Parker is running through the streets of New York or portraying Carrie Brandshaw on TV, she brings the A shoe game — and this look was no different. Shop Parker-inspired shoes below, and get ready to rock summer’s shiny footwear trend.

Chinese Laundry Teresa Platform Sandal

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Jewel Badgley Mischka Christen Block Heel

Shop now: $76 (Originally $109); nordstrom.com

Jessica Simpson Diza Platform Heel

Shop now: $80 (Originally $89); amazon.com

