Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Ultra-Simple Basic That's Taking Over Hollywood

I wear it non-stop this time of year.

Eva Thomas
Published on June 7, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence
Dressing for the summer is a challenge in and of itself. Somedays, it’s too hot to want to wear anything; other days, you might be feeling too lazy or uninspired to put something on — please tell me I’m not alone with this. That’s why I find myself gravitating toward one hero staple the most from June through September: a classic white tee that’s peak “quiet luxury.”

I know what you’re going to say — that sounds boring. And to that I will say, I thought so, too, until I realized the powers of something so simple and so unfussy. And it’s not just me who’s obsessed with white tees: Hollywood, like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes, is quite keen on this closet basic, with Jennifer Lawrence as the latest celeb to be spotted in it. She’ll convince you to test drive it if you haven't yet, and if you have, you might want to add another to your lineup.

Lawrence was photographed out and about in New York City in her usual low-key, cool-mom look that consisted of baggy blue jeans (another go-to of hers), which she paired with a super simple, boxy white tee. She half-tucked the top into her denim to give the look a more relaxed feel, rounding out the outfit with her trusty black mesh flats and an oversized black sling bag that’s roomy enough to carry all the essentials you need for a summer day.

Get the Look:


Good American Heritage Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt
Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

Hanes Originals Tri-Blend Classic Crewneck T-Shirt
Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Reformation Classic Crew Tee
Shop now: $38; thereformation.com

Vince Essential Crewneck Top
Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

But, let’s get back to the star of her outfit — that loose-fitting white tee that shines in large part because of its simplicity. Whenever I’m in an outfit rut, which happens a lot in summer’s heat and humidity, I reach for, you guessed it, a crisp T-shirt. It’s easy! It’s breezy! It’s comfortable! And it pairs well with everything I usually wear this time of year, from jeans à la Lawrence to shorts to pleated skirts to leggings. 

A white tee is truly the most multi-faceted basic you could have on hand, and it’s certain to get a lot of mileage, making it well worth the price tag, which TBH, isn’t bad at all. Shop some more white basics, below.

Splendid Chiara Twist-Neck T-Shirt
Shop now: $41–$68; nordstrom.com

Open Edit Boxy Crop T-Shirt
Shop now: $19; nordstrom.com

Free People We the Free Be My Baby Cotton T-Shirt
Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com

