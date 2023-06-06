Kate Middleton Just Proved This Sensible Shoe Is Summer’s #1 Trend

Practical footwear for the win.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton. Photo:

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Practical shoes are proving to be summer 2023’s number one trend, but within that category, there’s one low-to-the-ground style that’s a cut above the rest. No, I’m not talking about sneakers, though cool kicks paired with dresses will forever be a go-to summer uniform of mine. I’m  actually talking about the good ol’ ballet flats, which are peak Balletcore and peak comfort. No wonder Kate Middleton just wore them.

The Princess of Wales is keen on her suede heels, regularly reaching for the trusty option for royal outings. But in the summer months, she switches off between espadrilles (a seasonal must!) and her Superga sneakers for events that require a bit more walking. That said, she just introduced ballet flats into her footwear rotation, and that’s all the proof you need to know the sensible footwear that’s been taking over Hollywood is summer’s biggest, most in-demand trend, period. 

Middleton wore her simple, pointed-toe flats with navy blue trousers, a light blue, gingham blazer from Zara, and a simple white, scoop-neck T-shirt. Her outfit was so low-ley, so copy-worthy! Her shiny, brown waves blew in the wind as she walked, and she kept the rest of her makeup look as minimal as possible, with a soft-pink lip that paired perfectly with the blues in her ensemble. 

But let’s get back to those flats. Her pair from Emmy London are crafted from a supple suede upper and feature a pointed-toe front that feels more elevated than the traditional rounded front, plus a ½-inch heel for an itty-bitty boost. They’re simple, meaning they don’t have any bells and whistles like bows or floral detailing, but that’s exactly what makes them so eye-catching. Plus, they’re versatile thanks to the understated design. 

Get the Look:

Vionic Callisto Suede Ballet Flats
Shop now: $63 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Wanda Pointed-Toe Flats
Shop now: $70 (Originally $120); nordstrom.com

Vivaia Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
Shop now: $79 (Originally $97); vivaia.com

Margaux the Pointe Flats
Shop now: $245; margauxny.com

Middleton is just the latest to put on ballet flats, but she certainly won’t be the last to do so. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Zoe Saldaña, Katie Holmes, and more have slipped into the shoe style that’s, TBH, the pinnacle of the “quiet luxury” craze that’s taken over. Basically, the trend is all about the simple, understated pieces that are timeless and classic, and ballet flats like Middleton’s are just that. 

Flats are one of the smartest wardrobe staples you can buy right now. Not only are they comfy and versatile, but you’ll wear them for years to come. Shop some more Middleton-inspired ballerinas below.  

Reformation the Paola Ballet Flats
Shop now: $228; thereformation.com

M.Gemi the Esatto Flats
Shop now: $248; mgemi.com

Steve Madden Eydie Ballet Flats
Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Schutz Arissa Square-Toe Ballet Flats
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The Perfect âFrench Girlâ Lipstick Is From a Brand Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid Use
The Perfect French Girl Lipstick Is From a Brand Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid Use
Spanx Swimsuit Review
Spanx’s New Shaping Swimsuit Is So Comfy and Flattering, I Even Wear It as a Bodysuit
I Walked Over 3 Miles In This Summer-Ready Sandal â and It Was More Comfortable Than Sneakers
The Brand Behind the Comfy Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours Dropped a Summer-Ready Shoe
Related Articles
I Walked Over 3 Miles In This Summer-Ready Sandal â and It Was More Comfortable Than Sneakers
The Brand Behind the Comfy Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours Dropped a Summer-Ready Shoe
Spanx Swimsuit Review
Spanx’s New Shaping Swimsuit Is So Comfy and Flattering, I Even Wear It as a Bodysuit
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a Very Kim Possible Outfit
Amal Clooney Jumpsuit
So, It Seems Like Amal Clooney and I Have the Same Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple
Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Summer Sandals the âPerfect Basic Flip Flopsâ and Theyâre Under $15 at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say Everyone Needs a Pair of These Classic Sandals, and They’re Just $14
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Hotly Debated Shoe Style That’s Actually Worth Trying
Mia Bijoux Body Chains CPC
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Sexy Jewelry Trend That's Perfect for Summer, and You Can Get the Look for $29
I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and Iâm Officially a Convert
I Tried the Flashy 2023 Shoe Trend Kate Middleton and Anne Hathaway Keep Wearing, and I’m Officially a Convert
Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson just broke this cardinal fashion rule
Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson Just Broke This Cardinal Fashion Rule
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Only Accessory You Need This Summer
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Looks-Good-on-Everyone Summer Basic Angelina Jolie Is Also a Fan Of
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To Silhouette
Sydney Sweeney and Oprah side-by-side in their pinstripe attire
Celebrities Can't Stop Styling the Chic, Parisian Trend I Wear on Rotation
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps
I'm In Need Of A Closet Refresh, So I'll Be Shopping These Summer Must-Haves During Nordstroms Memorial Day Sale
I'm in Need of a Closet Refresh, So I'm Shopping These 8 Summer Must-Haves From Nordstrom’s Sale
Out of 30,500+ Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 30 Worth Shopping
Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off