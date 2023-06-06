Kate Middleton Just Proved This Sensible Shoe Is Summer’s #1 Trend

Practical shoes are proving to be summer 2023’s number one trend, but within that category, there’s one low-to-the-ground style that’s a cut above the rest. No, I’m not talking about sneakers, though cool kicks paired with dresses will forever be a go-to summer uniform of mine. I’m actually talking about the good ol’ ballet flats, which are peak Balletcore and peak comfort. No wonder Kate Middleton just wore them.

The Princess of Wales is keen on her suede heels, regularly reaching for the trusty option for royal outings. But in the summer months, she switches off between espadrilles (a seasonal must!) and her Superga sneakers for events that require a bit more walking. That said, she just introduced ballet flats into her footwear rotation, and that’s all the proof you need to know the sensible footwear that’s been taking over Hollywood is summer’s biggest, most in-demand trend, period.

Middleton wore her simple, pointed-toe flats with navy blue trousers, a light blue, gingham blazer from Zara, and a simple white, scoop-neck T-shirt. Her outfit was so low-ley, so copy-worthy! Her shiny, brown waves blew in the wind as she walked, and she kept the rest of her makeup look as minimal as possible, with a soft-pink lip that paired perfectly with the blues in her ensemble.

But let’s get back to those flats. Her pair from Emmy London are crafted from a supple suede upper and feature a pointed-toe front that feels more elevated than the traditional rounded front, plus a ½-inch heel for an itty-bitty boost. They’re simple, meaning they don’t have any bells and whistles like bows or floral detailing, but that’s exactly what makes them so eye-catching. Plus, they’re versatile thanks to the understated design.

Middleton is just the latest to put on ballet flats, but she certainly won’t be the last to do so. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Zoe Saldaña, Katie Holmes, and more have slipped into the shoe style that’s, TBH, the pinnacle of the “quiet luxury” craze that’s taken over. Basically, the trend is all about the simple, understated pieces that are timeless and classic, and ballet flats like Middleton’s are just that.

Flats are one of the smartest wardrobe staples you can buy right now. Not only are they comfy and versatile, but you’ll wear them for years to come. Shop some more Middleton-inspired ballerinas below.

