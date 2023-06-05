Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a Very Kim Possible Outfit

Call me, beep me.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on June 5, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence. Photo:

The Image Direct

Jennifer Lawrence just had a very Kim Possible moment, and the 10-year-old inside of me just had a mini freak out because I now want to dress like one of my childhood idols, too. Good thing this low-key 'fit' is actually going to be a major one for summer 2023 — it’s easy, it’s cool, and it’s über comfy. After all, if Kim Possible wore it to fight villains, you can wear it for  anything.

Lawrence was recently photographed walking around New York City, and given the fact she’s keen on easygoing outfits, her two-piece combo isn’t a big shocker, but it’s still a good one. The actress slipped into baggy, oversized green cargos — a pinnacle piece of Kim Possible's wardrobe — proving the utilitarian trend that skyrocketed to popularity a few years ago is still holding strong. After all, practical pants with ample storage space (ahem, pockets) just make sense, especially when you’re on the go in the Big Apple. The roomy silhouette also proves the big pants trend of 2022 isn’t going anywhere, either; it’s especially smart for summer, as the bigger the bottoms, the more airflow.

The actress rounded out her carefree, errand-running look with a fitted black tank top that’s a more summer-friendly version of the black turtleneck crop top Kim Possible usually wears, plus the ‘It’ shoe of the season: black Adidas Samba sneakers that are about as impossible to get your hands on as, say, Taylor Swift tickets — and as famous of T-Swift herself. The comfy kicks have been spotted on an endless list of celebs, like Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dakota Johnson, which is part of the reason they’re so in demand — but the other reason is they’re no-brainer sneakers that ooze nonchalant ease. 

The finishing touches included a black belt, baseball cap, crossbody bag, and sunglasses — you know, all the summer essentials — with her long, blonde locks tied into two braids (so cute!). Sticking to all-black accessories ensured the look appeared cohesive and elegant, while still exuding cool-girl vibes to a T. Well done, Lawrence!

If you want an easygoing outfit that’s going to make you feel invincible, look no further than cargos with a black tank top. Adidas Samba optional, but highly recommended to really take the look to the next level. 

