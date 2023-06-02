Katie Holmes Wore the Hotly Debated Shoe Style That’s Actually Worth Trying

Jennifer Garner is a fan, too.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on June 2, 2023

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo:

Splash News

I’m a shoe-lover, but there are a select number of styles I thought I would never, ever wear. Don’t get me wrong: I’m usually up to try it all, but some silhouettes are just a no-no. For example, sky-high stilettos because, well, they’re just not practical, hiking sandals, because I just don’t like the look on me, and chunky clogs — or, at least, I thought I would never, ever clog it up — but alas, I guess never say never.

Clogs might conjure up memories of your parents working in the garden, and honestly, same. Funnily enough, I’m home right now and my mom is working on her veggie garden wearing — you guessed it — Dansko clogs. But the slip-on shoe has gotten a major glow-up in recent years. Katie Holmes is one celebrity who’s regularly slipped into the chunky, funky silhouette — and she just did it again. 

Holmes was photographed out and about in New York wearing a very mom-ish look that I honestly want to copy right away. Her Big Apple outfit consisted of a high-waisted denim mini skirt, semi-sheer printed tunic blouse with the sleeves rolled up, and last but certainly not least, her go-to brown suede Chloé clogs that surprisingly look really good with that jean skirt — and surprisingly are still available.

If you, like me, thought you wrote off wearing clogs forever, Holmes’ look might convince you otherwise. The slip-on sandal adds an unexpected down-to-earth element with just the right amount of practicality thrown in. And TBH, I’m a sucker for practical shoes, so I guess it’s high-time I try clogs. That said, Holmes’ designer pair don’t look like your average clogs thanks to their supple brown-suede and studded detailing. And therein lies one very important point about the clog’s glow-up: Brands have upgraded the traditional silhouette with trendy, of-the-moment detailing that feels fresh, fun, and fashionable, offering styles that feel suitable for more than just garden work.

Clogs are also very comfortable. There’s the obvious slip-on-and-go silhouette that makes them a breeze to put on and take off, but many, like these from Dansko, are also designed with super supportive insoles that make them ultra comfy for all-day wear. It’s no wonder Hollywood moms, including Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon regularly slip into them. 

Ready to test drive the clog trend for yourself? I am. Shop some more styles below.

