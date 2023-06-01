Katie Holmes Wore the Only Accessory You Need This Summer

She styled it with Hollywood’s favorite closet staple.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on June 1, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Prada

Summer fashion is as uncomplicated as it gets. Throw on an eye-catching sundress, some flip-flops, and you’re ready for anything. But Katie Holmes just showed us how to make sunny-weather attire even more simple — and that’s saying a lot.

Yesterday, the actress walked on the sidewalks of NYC wearing pocket-front jeans and a  ,wait for it,plain white T-shirt. The tee is not groundbreaking, but it’s exactly what I needed to be reminded that less is sometimes more. Afterall, who wouldn’t want to wear this simple closet staple, especially when it can be paired with literally everything you already own? Take this $9 Hanes shirt, for example. Tuck it into a pair of slacks for a sophisticated look, style it with a long-line maxi skirt for some cottagecore allure, or wear it around the house with lounge shorts.    

Get the Look:

Leset Margo Cropped Tee
Shop now: $68; amazon.com and saksfifthavenue.com

Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Coach Willow Bucket
Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com and amazon.com

The Drop Diana Top-Handle Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Adidas Samba Sneakers
Shop now: $75; zappos.com

Hollywood is also obsessed with this easy basic. Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Taylor Swift have worn a similar Leset Margo Tee back-to-back. Fun fact: I’m actually wearing mine right now. Reese Witherspoon is another celeb who has been styling effortless white tops, showing us how undemanding it really is.

Holmes took her unfussy top up a notch by accessorizing it with a bright red Prada bag. The mini crossbody consisted of vibrant pink and orange hues, adding a splash of color to her simple base pieces. Better yet, this one accessory made her ensemble perfect for the season, playing with color blocking and elevating the outfit. Styling a vibrant add-on is also trouble-free; simply coordinate colors for a monochromatic look, reach for opposite shades for a stark contrast, or go with neutrals, like Holmes, for the simplest variation. 

Finishing off the casual ‘fit, Holmes reached for a pair of diamond-shaped sunglasses, which appear to be these from Prada.. She slipped on a pair of Adidas Samba sneakers, which have fans like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Ashley Olsen, and Kaia Gerber. But I have to warn you, they’re always sold out, though a few select picks are still in stock. So I’d snag a pair while you still can.

Shop more Holmes-inspired pieces, below.      


Adidas Samba OG Sneakers
Shop now: $100; adidas.com

Clare V. Petite Summer Simple Crochet Tote
Shop now: $245; nordstrom.com

Nevenka Purses Top-Handle Bag
Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck Tee
Shop now: $20; madewell.com, amazon.com, and nordstrom.com

Everlane the Air Oversized Crew Tee
Shop now: $30; everlane.com

Alo Yoga Alosoft Finesse Tee
Shop now: $64; aloyoga.com

