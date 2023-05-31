Fashion Look of the Day Jessica Chastain Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To Silhouette She carried a bag worth thousands of dollars. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 @ 03:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Jessica Chastain. Photo: Gotham/GC Images I will never forget my first pantsuit. I had just graduated from high school and my mom told me it was time to head to the mall to pick out a two-piece set — you know, because every 18-year-old needs a suit for their countless business meetings. Nonetheless, I was ecstatic; I grew up watching my boss babe mom dress to the nines, and it was finally my time. Jessica Chastain may not share that same fashion memory, but she did just take to the streets of New York City wearing a similar pantsuit. The actress styled floor-grazing bottoms alongside an oversized blue blazer that featured shoulder pads and cuffed sleeves. She paired the ensemble with a crisp white button-down, oversized sunglasses, and soaring platforms. Get the Look: Steve Madden Top-Handle BagShop now: $53 (Originally $75); amazon.com J.Crew Stretch Regent BlazerShop now: $228; jcrew.com Liverpool Los Angeles Fitted Open-Front Twill BlazerShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Dasein Top-Handle Satchel With Matching ClutchShop now: $50 (Originally $71); amazon.com River Island Edge-to-Edge Open-Front BlazerShop now: $90; nordstrom.com Not only is The Good Nurse’s ‘fit timeless and chic, but it also looks a lot like something Kate Middleton would wear. Middleton is often spotted in fitted topcoats due to their versatility and professionalism, which might have been Chastain’s reasoning as well. So, you not only have a Tony nominee vouching for this sleek look, but also a princess. Though, Chastain didn’t just end her look with a foolproof blazer — she added a bag worth thousands of dollars. The Hermès tote included a large top handle and spacious body, while the navy blue hue complemented her uniform flawlessly. If a bag worth the price of a car isn’t in budget, consider some similar options, like this $53 Steve Madden purse that still achieves the desired look. To shop more Chastain-inspired pieces, check out some editor-approved picks, below. Pogtmm 3/4-Sleeve Open-Front BlazerShop now: $30; amazon.com Madewell the Larsen Blazer in DrapeweaveShop now: $178; madewell.com Halogen Split-Sleeve BlazerShop now: $129; nordstrom.com Scarleton Top-Handle Bag With ScarfShop now: $44 with coupon (Originally $49); amazon.com Wdirara Open-Front Blazer Shop now: $40; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Taylor Swift Is in Her Little Brown Bag Era, and You Should Be, Too — Shop 8 Similar Styles Starting at $14 Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans Breezy Summer Clothes Are Trending on Amazon, and These 10 Picks Are Under $40