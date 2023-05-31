I will never forget my first pantsuit. I had just graduated from high school and my mom told me it was time to head to the mall to pick out a two-piece set — you know, because every 18-year-old needs a suit for their countless business meetings. Nonetheless, I was ecstatic; I grew up watching my boss babe mom dress to the nines, and it was finally my time.

Jessica Chastain may not share that same fashion memory, but she did just take to the streets of New York City wearing a similar pantsuit. The actress styled floor-grazing bottoms alongside an oversized blue blazer that featured shoulder pads and cuffed sleeves. She paired the ensemble with a crisp white button-down, oversized sunglasses, and soaring platforms.

Get the Look:

Steve Madden Top-Handle Bag

Shop now: $53 (Originally $75); amazon.com

J.Crew Stretch Regent Blazer

Shop now: $228; jcrew.com

Liverpool Los Angeles Fitted Open-Front Twill Blazer

Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com

Dasein Top-Handle Satchel With Matching Clutch

Shop now: $50 (Originally $71); amazon.com

River Island Edge-to-Edge Open-Front Blazer

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com



Not only is The Good Nurse’s ‘fit timeless and chic, but it also looks a lot like something Kate Middleton would wear. Middleton is often spotted in fitted topcoats due to their versatility and professionalism, which might have been Chastain’s reasoning as well. So, you not only have a Tony nominee vouching for this sleek look, but also a princess.

Though, Chastain didn’t just end her look with a foolproof blazer — she added a bag worth thousands of dollars. The Hermès tote included a large top handle and spacious body, while the navy blue hue complemented her uniform flawlessly. If a bag worth the price of a car isn’t in budget, consider some similar options, like this $53 Steve Madden purse that still achieves the desired look.

To shop more Chastain-inspired pieces, check out some editor-approved picks, below.

Pogtmm 3/4-Sleeve Open-Front Blazer

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Madewell the Larsen Blazer in Drapeweave

Shop now: $178; madewell.com

Halogen Split-Sleeve Blazer

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Scarleton Top-Handle Bag With Scarf

Shop now: $44 with coupon (Originally $49); amazon.com

Wdirara Open-Front Blazer

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

