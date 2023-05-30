Fashion Look of the Day Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps She’s a real-life Cher Horowitz. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Amanda Seyfried. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Amanda Seyfried stepping out in a below-average ‘fit? Ugh, as if! The actress’ wardrobe is actually quite the opposite, as we’ve seen her don metallics, sheer ensembles, and crisp classics alike. Most recently, the Mamma Mia! star stepped out onto the streets of New York City wearing an iconic yellow two-piece set. The itty bitty plaid shorts and coordinating blazer from Smythe instantly ushered in memories of the 1995 movie Clueless. Cher Horowitz, portrayed by Alicia Silverstone, wore an almost identical outfit, which makes me think Seyfried knew exactly what she was doing. However, Seyfried modernized the ‘90s look for 2023 by swapping Cher’s skirt for shorts and ditching the knee-high socks. And while Mary Janes are very in right now, Seyfried opted for an equally popular trend — ankle-breaking pumps. Get the Look: Smythe Plaid Puff Sleeve BlazerShop now: $825; nordstrom.com Smythe Plaid Pleated ShortsShop now: $425; nordstrom.com Asvivid One-Button Open-Front BlazerShop now: $42 (Originally $60); amazon.com Steve Madden May Plaid High Waist Twill ShortsShop now: $69; nordstrom.com Madewell Caldwell BlazerShop now: $178; nordstrom.com The Clueless look has been going strong for 28 years now, so it’s safe to say that bold plaid prints are here to stay. Though, you don’t have to wear a matching set if that’s not your jam, as this classic trend is obtainable by wearing separates on their own. A plaid blazer can easily make a statement with a sleek pair of jeans, while tweed shorts and a tucked-in white button-up can make for a polished look. Speaking of style variations, your look doesn’t have to be as preppy as Seyfried’s (or Cher’s). Don’t get me wrong; I’m all about the tailored silhouettes and will most likely be reaching for replicas, but if that’s not your preference, consider something a bit more laid-back. These Steve Madden twill shorts and this oversized Madewell topcoat both give off cool-girl vibes that I can see Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid rocking. But the real magic happens with the shoes — slip on some chunky dad sneakers, like these New Balance Cross Trainers, for the ultimate casual allure. Whether you’re looking to recreate the famous two-piece set or want to customize your own version, take a peek at more Seyfried-inspired pieces, below. Halogen Glen Plaid Double-Breasted BlazerShop now: $139; nordstrom.com Veronica Beard Jazmin Plaid Tweed ShortsShop now: $348; nordstrom.com Madewell The Neale Seersucker ShortsShop now: $88; nordstrom.com Tommy Hilfiger Single-Button BlazerShop now: $99 (Originally $139); amazon.com Conceited High-Waisted ShortsShop now: $17 with coupon (Originally $19); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend Gap Launched a Major Summer Sale at Amazon With Up to 80% Off Comfy Dresses, Tank Tops, and More