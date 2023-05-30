Amanda Seyfried stepping out in a below-average ‘fit? Ugh, as if! The actress’ wardrobe is actually quite the opposite, as we’ve seen her don metallics, sheer ensembles, and crisp classics alike. Most recently, the Mamma Mia! star stepped out onto the streets of New York City wearing an iconic yellow two-piece set.

The itty bitty plaid shorts and coordinating blazer from Smythe instantly ushered in memories of the 1995 movie Clueless. Cher Horowitz, portrayed by Alicia Silverstone, wore an almost identical outfit, which makes me think Seyfried knew exactly what she was doing. However, Seyfried modernized the ‘90s look for 2023 by swapping Cher’s skirt for shorts and ditching the knee-high socks. And while Mary Janes are very in right now, Seyfried opted for an equally popular trend — ankle-breaking pumps.

Get the Look:

Smythe ​​Plaid Puff Sleeve Blazer

Shop now: $825; nordstrom.com

Smythe Plaid Pleated Shorts

Shop now: $425; nordstrom.com

Asvivid One-Button Open-Front Blazer

Shop now: $42 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Steve Madden May Plaid High Waist Twill Shorts

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Madewell Caldwell Blazer

Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com

The Clueless look has been going strong for 28 years now, so it’s safe to say that bold plaid prints are here to stay. Though, you don’t have to wear a matching set if that’s not your jam, as this classic trend is obtainable by wearing separates on their own. A plaid blazer can easily make a statement with a sleek pair of jeans, while tweed shorts and a tucked-in white button-up can make for a polished look.

Speaking of style variations, your look doesn’t have to be as preppy as Seyfried’s (or Cher’s). Don’t get me wrong; I’m all about the tailored silhouettes and will most likely be reaching for replicas, but if that’s not your preference, consider something a bit more laid-back. These Steve Madden twill shorts and this oversized Madewell topcoat both give off cool-girl vibes that I can see Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid rocking. But the real magic happens with the shoes — slip on some chunky dad sneakers, like these New Balance Cross Trainers, for the ultimate casual allure.

Whether you’re looking to recreate the famous two-piece set or want to customize your own version, take a peek at more Seyfried-inspired pieces, below.

Halogen Glen Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer

Shop now: $139; nordstrom.com

Veronica Beard Jazmin Plaid Tweed Shorts

Shop now: $348; nordstrom.com

Madewell The Neale Seersucker Shorts

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Tommy Hilfiger Single-Button Blazer

Shop now: $99 (Originally $139); amazon.com

Conceited High-Waisted Shorts

Shop now: $17 with coupon (Originally $19); amazon.com

