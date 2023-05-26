Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail

She paired it with the naked heels Jennifer Lopez also wears.

By
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on May 26, 2023 @ 03:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria. Photo:

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival is bringing more than silver screen accolades. This year, stars are showing up in jaw-dropping ‘fits such as Shay Mitchell’s super naked dress and Katie Holmes’ pearly white pants. Most recently, Eva Longoria showed us how to rock a mini dress with a surprising style add-on.

The actress was spotted in Hotel Martinez wearing a lilac purple frock. The ruched ensemble featured a high neckline, drawstring cords, and a leg-climbing slit. Most notable, though, was the O-ring detail. No, I’m not talking about the ring you wear on your finger, but the style choice of wrapping fabric around a circular cinch. By doing so, the material creates a crimped effect, adding texture and dimension to your overall look, similar to this $30 Amazon dress.

Get the Look: 

French Connection Echo O-Ring Cutout Dress
Shop now: $138; nordstrom.com

Anrabess Padded Shoulder Maxi Dress
Shop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com

The Drop Sade Linen Cut-Out Midi Dress
Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Deep Self Sleeveless A-Line Maxi Dress
Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $36); amazon.com

J.Crew Collection Taffeta O-Ring Cutout Halter-Neck Maxi Dress
Shop now: $66 with code WEEKEND (Originally $398); jcrew.com

Not only does it create an eye-catching fashion moment, but it’s a perfect summer dress. The O-ring shows off a bit of skin, making it a fun and sexy seasonal pick. The hue is also vibrant and lively, much like this J.Crew pick, which reminds me of sunshine and bright summer days. So go ahead and don this Longoria-inspired piece to park picnics, ice cream runs, and pool-side brunches. 

But you don’t have to wear a bodycon version of this dress to achieve Longoria’s outfit. Long, loose options are just as great, while A-line variations add even more movement to the overall silhouette. You can even reach for a bell-sleeve gown for further coverage or go the opposite direction and slip-on a dress featuring side cutouts and thick straps.

Fashioning these O-ring gowns are also beyond simple. Throw on sneakers for an active take on this trend, or sport sandals for the full warm-weather effect. Another option is to make like Longoria and pair your new favorite summerwear with naked heels. Jennifer Lopez recently wore a set of her own, while clear heels have undoubtedly become my favorite shoe style. Even better, you can get the look for as low as $35.

If you’re just as eager as me to snag your own version of Longoria’s dress and heels, then shop some of my favorite selections below. 

Donna Morgan For Maggy O-Ring Flare Mini Dress
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Anrabess One-Shoulder Bodycon Maxi Dress
Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com

Wdirara Plus-Size O-Ring Tunic Maxi Dress
Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Anrabess Criss-Cross Sundress 
Shop now: $35 (Originally $43); amazon.com

