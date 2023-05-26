Fashion Look of the Day Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail She paired it with the naked heels Jennifer Lopez also wears. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 26, 2023 @ 03:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Eva Longoria. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival is bringing more than silver screen accolades. This year, stars are showing up in jaw-dropping ‘fits such as Shay Mitchell’s super naked dress and Katie Holmes’ pearly white pants. Most recently, Eva Longoria showed us how to rock a mini dress with a surprising style add-on. The actress was spotted in Hotel Martinez wearing a lilac purple frock. The ruched ensemble featured a high neckline, drawstring cords, and a leg-climbing slit. Most notable, though, was the O-ring detail. No, I’m not talking about the ring you wear on your finger, but the style choice of wrapping fabric around a circular cinch. By doing so, the material creates a crimped effect, adding texture and dimension to your overall look, similar to this $30 Amazon dress. Get the Look: French Connection Echo O-Ring Cutout DressShop now: $138; nordstrom.com Anrabess Padded Shoulder Maxi DressShop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com The Drop Sade Linen Cut-Out Midi DressShop now: $70; amazon.com Deep Self Sleeveless A-Line Maxi DressShop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $36); amazon.com J.Crew Collection Taffeta O-Ring Cutout Halter-Neck Maxi DressShop now: $66 with code WEEKEND (Originally $398); jcrew.com Not only does it create an eye-catching fashion moment, but it’s a perfect summer dress. The O-ring shows off a bit of skin, making it a fun and sexy seasonal pick. The hue is also vibrant and lively, much like this J.Crew pick, which reminds me of sunshine and bright summer days. So go ahead and don this Longoria-inspired piece to park picnics, ice cream runs, and pool-side brunches. But you don’t have to wear a bodycon version of this dress to achieve Longoria’s outfit. Long, loose options are just as great, while A-line variations add even more movement to the overall silhouette. You can even reach for a bell-sleeve gown for further coverage or go the opposite direction and slip-on a dress featuring side cutouts and thick straps. Fashioning these O-ring gowns are also beyond simple. Throw on sneakers for an active take on this trend, or sport sandals for the full warm-weather effect. Another option is to make like Longoria and pair your new favorite summerwear with naked heels. Jennifer Lopez recently wore a set of her own, while clear heels have undoubtedly become my favorite shoe style. Even better, you can get the look for as low as $35. If you’re just as eager as me to snag your own version of Longoria’s dress and heels, then shop some of my favorite selections below. Donna Morgan For Maggy O-Ring Flare Mini DressShop now: $128; nordstrom.com Anrabess One-Shoulder Bodycon Maxi DressShop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com Wdirara Plus-Size O-Ring Tunic Maxi DressShop now: $33; amazon.com Anrabess Criss-Cross Sundress Shop now: $35 (Originally $43); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months Gigi Hadid and I Both Love This Ultra-Flattering Denim Brand That’s About to Sell Out at Nordstrom Our Editors Were So Impressed With This Long-Lasting Mascara, It’s Now Their Go-To Formula