Summer is all about light, breezy pieces that look as effortless as they feel. Taylor Swift didn’t stray far from the seasonal style, walking the streets of New York City in a two-piece linen set that looked as if it were designed just for her. But get this: It’s actually available right now, so you, too, can make like Miss Swift this season.

The singer's fit featured a Mansur Gavriel M Frame Box Bag, strappy brown sandals, an embroidered Polo Ralph Lauren A-line skirt, and a coordinating spaghetti-strap bustier top. Both Ralph Lauren pieces are currently still in stock, which is rare for anything T-Swift wears. Together, the delicate styles show off a bit of skin — and I scouted out a few various pieces that mimic her look for less.

Each piece includes the same staple detail: eyelet stitching, and I want to wear all season long. The embroidered print screams summer, as the flower-like characteristics are sweet and lighthearted. Even better, the fabric is fresh and airy, making it a breathable choice for hot, sticky days. Typically made of cotton or linen, the material is also often comfortable, draping easily on the body without restricting movement — always a plus in my book.

If Swift’s outfit shows us anything, it’s that the ensemble isn’t only soft and graceful, but it’s also sexy. The fairly sheer fabric lends itself to an alluring look, which this tube top and lace-up corset blouse also reflect. But you can achieve the same jaw-dropping effect by reaching for more buttoned-up options as well, like this iconic, midi-length nap dress and tiered Guess skirt.

No matter which way you lean, eyelet fashion will undoubtedly become your favorite wardrobe piece, with the versatility to wear it to park picnics, office days, and date nights alike. What’s more, it’ll never go out of style; the eyelet trend has been around since the 16th century, and its prominence won’t be fading anytime soon. Plus, Taylor wore it, which is a recipe for success in and of itself.

So thanks, Tay, for officially making me obsessed with eyelet stitching. Checkout some of the pieces I’m shopping ASAP, below.

