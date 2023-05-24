Brie Larson Wore the Sensible Summer Shoe Trend That Just Won’t Quit

Flats > heels.

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Brie Larson
Brie Larson. Photo:

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

For some reason, the Cannes Film Festival fashion always takes me by surprise. Maybe it’s because every year, the sartorial moments are better than the last, or maybe it’s because I’m just not used to seeing so many bold trends in one picturesque place (lots of nakedness this time around!), but whatever the reason, I’m admiring everything that’s happening abroad right now.

While the Cannes red carpet is known to bring lots of bold, out-there fashion moments (which I love!), I can't stop thinking about Brie Larson’s latest off-carpet look that’s very wearable day-to-day; in fact, you probably wear her exact bottoms while lounging on the couch. What’s more, she paired the look with the sensible shoe that just won’t quit: ballet flats. 

Larson’s Cannes ensemble consisted of sexy, silky short-shorts that we don’t usually see outside of the house. That said, these fall right in-between lingerie and loungewear, and considering we’ve seen both extremes on the street, like full-on pajamas and fully exposed bras, Larson’s slinky bottoms seem like a humble pick. She paired it with a form-fitting top with a large floral appliqué on the front, rounding out the look with the aforementioned flats.

The actress could have easily paired the shorts-and-top look with heels, but TBH, that would have completely changed the vibe. There’s just something so simple and beautiful about her easygoing but chic combo, that the only feasible footwear pick was sleek black flats. However, hers weren’t just any ol’ flats, they were cool flats, thanks to the slingback detailing that feels so fresh and fun. 

Get the Look:

Trotters Holly Slingback Flat 
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Linea Paolo Caia Pointed Toe Slingback Flat
Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Guilhermina Woven Flats
Shop now: $150; anthropolgie.com

27 Edit Naturalizer Makenna Pointed-Toe Slingback Flat
Shop now: $52 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com

Coach Vae Slingback Skimmer Flat 
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Larson’s black, leather flats featured a rounded, suede cap toe, ankle straps that ensure they stay securely on your feet, and a small block heel that slightly elevated the silhouette. They struck the perfect balance between simple and elevated, and they will probably convince the ballet flat-averse to slip into a pair, stat. 

Ballet flats have been back on the fashion scene for quite some time; in fact, some would argue they never really went away, because when a shoe is so sensible and down-to-earth, there’s no reason it shouldn’t be around all the time, right? Right. That said, thanks to Balletcore and the resurgence of ballet-inspired fashion, there’s been a pique in interest in the low-to-the-ground shoe. It’s easy to wear! It’s comfy! And it’s cute (aka, a true shoe trifecta). 

While I’ve been wearing flats for years, I never really considered slingbacks, but after seeing Larson wearing them, I can’t get them off of my mind. Good thing there are plenty of similar styles out there. Shop them below.

Nordstrom Arabella Woven Slingback Flat
Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Linea Paolo Cammy Slingback Pointed-Toe Flat
Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Wanda Pointed-Toe Flat
Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

