Taylor Swift Just Made This “Stale” Office Basic Look So Cool

Taylor Swift has a thing for criss-cross waist denim, but that wasn’t the outfit detail that initially caught my attention with her most recent look — instead, it was her low-key shirt of choice. While a button-down can sometimes come off as stale or too “office-y,” she made it appear anything but that, because, well, she’s Taylor Swift. Oh, and she had some cool styling tricks on her side, too.

The singer has been busy on her Eras tour, but the late night sightings are still rolling in, with her latest happening in the Big Apple on May 22. While she’s known to wear bedazzled, out-there looks while on stage performing for her millions of fans, her off-duty outfits are much more down-to-earth, with this cutoffs-and-button-down-shirt moment as a key example.

Swift opted for dark-wash shorts with a criss-cross waist, similar to the full-length jeans she wore just a few weeks ago. The shorts, however, were from R13 and are actually on sale right now. While you (and I) might wear our shorts with a simple tee or a cropped tank top, the singer took a dressier approach with a crisp, white button-down shirt (also from R13) that she tucked into the cutoffs. She left a few buttons open to give the top a more nonchalant feel, rounding out the outfit with brown leather sandals and a matching brown leather purse.

White button-downs can get a bad rap. They’re typically tied to office attire and tend to read as stiff and overly formal, but TBH, it’s time to change your mindset about them. When styled correctly, they can add a super refined element that screams: “I tried, but not too hard.” In fact, even better if the button-down is slightly oversized like Swift’s, as it has a bit more of an edgy, menswear vibe to it — like a “I just woke up and stole this from my boyfriend” type of look.

In my opinion, everyone should own at least one crisp white button-down; of course, the silhouette and detailing can vary from style to style, but the DNA is all the same. It’s a classic top that pairs well with everything, can be worn open or buttoned-up depending on the look you’re going for, and is appropriate for year-round wear.

Thanks, Swift, for serving up my new, go-to two-piece outfit formula for summer. First up, though, I need to buy a new white button-up (or two). Shop some more that I’m eyeing, below.

