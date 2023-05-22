Summer offers so much variety when it comes to outfits. In the winter, it’s easy to rely on just a few staples to keep you warm and comfy between December and March, like a sweater, jeans, and boots (at least, that’s the case with me). But summer presents almost unlimited options. Jeans! Skirts! Dresses! Shorts! Rompers! Trousers! The list goes on — and on — but there’s one hot-girl outfit formula that’s going to be everywhere this season, and Sydney Sweeney just reminded me of it.

Sweeney was photographed out and about in Cannes, France during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, sporting a look that felt cool and sexy at the same time. A few hours earlier, she opted for a slinky, sky-blue gown with a fully-exposed bra, but then she slipped into something more low-key (and TBH, easy to copy), so it’s safe to say the girl has serious style range, and I want to follow suit.

The said low-key, sexy look featured a few key staples that are spiking in popularity, though they aren’t really “new.” Instead, they’re classics that are always around, but when worn together, there’s just *something* about them. The actress put on big, baggy, low-rise jeans, proving that the roomy denim trend that blew up in 2022 is still here to stay in 2023 (and beyond). To counter the oversized silhouette, she opted for an itty-bitty Celine crop top that looked sexy but comfy, too, thanks to the stretchy, T-shirt-like material; a Celine logo band ensured a high-end touch. Sweeney rounded out the cool-girl ‘fit with a blue and white striped button-down and chunky white sneakers that upped the comfort level, as well.

This two-piece outfit isn’t necessarily super new, but I expect to see it way more often this summer as more people catch wind of the comfort, ease, and understated sexiness that baggy denim paired with an itty-bitty top exudes. Hailey Bieber is a fan of the combo, wearing extra large jeans with a see-through, cropped tank top just last month. Kendall Jenner also followed suit late last year, posing in nothing but a bra with her roomy denim.

The juxtaposition between ultra-tiny and big and baggy makes for an extremely eye-catching outfit. We all know the recipe for a winning look includes some dimension, depth, and sprinkle of unexpectedness. Funky, fun, and out-there combos tend to get more “oohs” and “aahs” as opposed to others that play it safe. Sweeney’s jeans and crop top duo is fun, bold, sexy, and comfy; what more could you want?

