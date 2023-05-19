For some, the thought of wearing white can be very scary. The potential spills that can happen, wreaking havoc on the pristine hue? Ouch. The thought is enough to keep the stain-prone away. Additionally, grass marks, ketchup accidents (it’s outdoor BBQ season, after all), and simply the dirt and debris we come across every single day aren’t nice to our summer whites. That said, you shouldn’t sleep on the color just because of what can happen; in fact, you should 100 percent invest in a white summer dress, with Angelina Jolie acting as a key source of inspiration.

The actress was photographed out and about recently looking as ethereal and angelic as ever, and that’s because she was wearing a crisp white maxi dress that was easy, breezy, and oh-so-beautiful. The floor-length piece featured a deep V-neck, a waist-snatching bodice, and a billowy skirt. While the dress just about hit the floor, we were able to spot her shoes — a pair of white, platform Chloé sandals with stud hardware on the midsole. The good news? They’re still available. The bad news? They’ll cost you $995.

Pricey designer shoes aside, white dresses like Jolie’s are an obvious (and fairly affordable) pick for summer, and for good reason. Not only does the hue look so light and airy, but it also offers a practical element: Unlike black, white reflects the sunlight, which means you'll stay cool, even when it’s anything but that outside.

A white dress is an obvious basic, and we deem it such because A) it’s versatile B) it’ll never go out of style and C) there are a million (and one) ways to wear it. But TBH, it’s anything but basic — even if you opt for a more simple design, there’s just something about it that feels elevated and beautiful. Plus, it’s a practical summer staple that has Jolie’s stamp of approval, so really, what more reason could you need to invest in a white dress?

