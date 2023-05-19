Angelina Jolie Looked Ethereal in This Practical Summer Basic

The breezy staple is a warm-weather must.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on May 19, 2023

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie. Photo:

The Image Direct

For some, the thought of wearing white can be very scary. The potential spills that can happen, wreaking havoc on the pristine hue? Ouch. The thought is enough to keep the stain-prone away. Additionally, grass marks, ketchup accidents (it’s outdoor BBQ season, after all), and simply the dirt and debris we come across every single day aren’t nice to our summer whites. That said, you shouldn’t sleep on the color just because of what can happen; in fact, you should 100 percent invest in a white summer dress, with Angelina Jolie acting as a key source of inspiration.

The actress was photographed out and about recently looking as ethereal and angelic as ever, and that’s because she was wearing a crisp white maxi dress that was easy, breezy, and oh-so-beautiful. The floor-length piece featured a deep V-neck, a waist-snatching bodice, and a billowy skirt. While the dress just about hit the floor, we were able to spot her shoes — a pair of white, platform Chloé sandals with stud hardware on the midsole. The good news? They’re still available. The bad news? They’ll cost you $995.

Pricey designer shoes aside, white dresses like Jolie’s are an obvious (and fairly affordable) pick for summer, and for good reason. Not only does the hue look so light and airy, but it also offers a practical element: Unlike black, white reflects the sunlight, which means you'll stay cool, even when it’s anything but that outside.

Wayf Victoria Tiered Ruffle Stretch Cotton Dress
Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

J.Crew Smocked Midi Dress
Shop now: $198; jcrew.com

Reformation Rowen Linen Dress
Shop now: $278; thereformation.com

Madewell Embroidered Eyelet Tie-Back Cami Midi Dress
Shop now: $138; madewell.com

A white dress is an obvious basic, and we deem it such because A) it’s versatile B) it’ll never go out of style and C) there are a million (and one) ways to wear it. But TBH, it’s anything but basic — even if you opt for a more simple design, there’s just something about it that feels elevated and beautiful. Plus, it’s a practical summer staple that has Jolie’s stamp of approval, so really, what more reason could you need to invest in a white dress? 

Shop more perfect-for-summer white dresses, below.

Free People Isabella Ruffle Maxi Dress
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Bardot Swoon Embroidered Tiered Cutout Cotton Midi Dress
Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Briella Halter Cotton Midi Dress
Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

Lost + Wander La Luna Eyelet Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress
Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Three Women Wearing AG Jeans
This InStyle-Approved Denim Brand Has Tons of Jean Styles That ‘Fit Perfectly,’ and They’re All on Sale
TikTok Spring Fashion Trends
These 10 Spring Fashion Trends Are Taking Over TikTok Right Now
Kate Middleton White Heels
Kate Middleton Just Wore Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend, and I Added a Similar $28 Style to My Cart
