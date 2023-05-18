Karlie Kloss Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend People Love to Hate

The nostalgic style is making a comeback — whether we like it or not.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss. Photo:

Francois Durand/Getty Images for Christian Dior

With the revival of '90s and 2000s fashion, it’s no secret that trends come and go on the regular. While some are too good to pass up on, like the beloved cargo pants movement, others are a bit more controversial, like Karlie Kloss’ gladiator sandals. 

Yesterday, Karlie Kloss attended a dinner at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a gold embroidered gown. The long dress featured a deep V-neck, a tie-front belt, and billowy sleeves. She ditched all jewels, except for a single pair of rhinestone drop earrings.  

Nearly everyone can agree that her ensemble was jaw-droppingly gorgeous, but others may have different opinions on her shoes, as she wore gold, beaded gladiator sandals. The reason for so much hesitancy? The cage-like design that often involves slipping into too-tight-of straps and ties. But Kloss took an unusual spin on the trend, ditching the typical silhouette and opting for a minimal, dainty style that ended right above her ankle. 

Get the Look:

Steve Madden Sunnie Studded Gladiator Sandal
Shop now: $63 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Centerpoint Braided T-Strap Gladiator Sandal
Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Sam Edelman Gibbs Sandal
Shop now: $130; amazon.com

Eettaro Gladiator T-Strap Sandal
Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Kloss’ braided footwear was also reminiscent of thong sandals, as the upper included a single strap before veering off into multiple. Nearly all celebrities have been donning this style as well, making the model’s shoes choice a two-for-one win. Dolce Vita and various brands on Amazon seem to have mastered this approach as well, offering lookalikes starting at just $28. 

Styling gladiator sandals, whether tall or short, doesn’t have to be difficult, either. Pair a metallic option with matching hardware, go the simple route and reach for an LBD, or go casual with a pair of Levi’s shorts. The magic is in the simplicity, easily swapping out your regular flip-flops for an elevated design.   

Needless to say, I can actually get behind the resurgence of the gladiator sandal trend, as Kloss brought it back in the chicest (and comfiest) way possible. If you’re in the same boat, then shop the editor-approved picks for your new favorite summer 2023 shoes below..   

Shop More Picks: 

Zodiac Cintia Rhinestone Gladiator Sandal
Shop now: $59 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com

Dolce Vita Marly Flat Sandal
Shop now: $48; amazon.com

Franco Sarto Rine Sandal
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Gwen Sandal
Shop now: $120; amazon.com

Alicegana Non-Slip Bohemian Sandals
Shop now: $26 (Originally $44); amazon.com

