Ashley Olsen’s Anti-Summer Outfit Features Very Classic Warm-Weather Shoes

Spring is here and summer is close, but by the looks of Ashley Olsen’s latest outfit, you wouldn’t really think either season was upon us. That’s because she was very bundled up — save for her toes, which were on full display in the no-brainer summer shoe that’s a favorite year after year.

Olsen was out and about in New York City, as she usually is, with two croc-embossed bags in arm (she’s a busy lady with lots to carry!), black sunglasses to remain as incognito as possible, while wearing timeless, simple clothing. The twin is no stranger to a classic, all-black uniform, so her outfit isn’t surprising. But the one thing that didn’t really make sense was her topper of choice: a wool-blend A-line jacket that would be perfect for chilly Big Apple days, but for 80 degree spring moments? Maybe not so much.

The designer also appeared to be wearing a long, white button-down underneath her coat, plus loose-fitting, cropped linen pants that are a seasonal must-have. Linen, the quintessential easy, breezy material, is perfect for the impending hot, humid days, as are Olsen’s shoes of choice: trusty black slip-on sandals that are perhaps the most classic warm-weather shoe, ever.

Olsen’s no-brainer summer sandals, which might be from The Row (though we’re not certain), featured a criss-cross black strap upper, plus a minimal platform sole as well as a rubber outsole. The shoe is inherently simple, which is a big part of its appeal. After all, the less bells and whistles, the more ways to wear it — and for longer, too, which is why this sandal style will be around for, well, ever.

Black slip-on sandals like Olsen’s are a true classic, and while there are countless iterations out there — brands switch up the upper, the sole, add adornments, and more of the like — the DNA is all the same. It’s simple! It’s versatile! It’s easy to wear! And it’s timeless. If you buy a pair of black sandals now, I promise you’ll be wearing them for years to come.

Sometimes, we forget about the simple things in life, because we’re so focused on the hip and of-the-moment, but thanks to Olsen, I was just reminded about this no-fail summer shoe. Shop some similar black slip-ons below.

